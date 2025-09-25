Can Jonathan Toews’ Perseverance Translate to Jets Success?

Jonathan Toews’ return to the NHL is nothing short of remarkable. After two-and-a-half years away from professional hockey—884 days, to be exact—he suited up for the Winnipeg Jets in a preseason game against the Edmonton Oilers. The Jets lost, but that’s only a tiny part of the story.

For a Long Time, It Seemed Toews’ Career Was Over

What makes his comeback so extraordinary isn’t just the long layoff, but what he had to endure along the way. Toews battled chronic inflammatory response syndrome and the lingering effects of long COVID, conditions that drained his energy and forced him from the ice entirely. At times, the idea of playing again seemed nearly impossible.

In search of answers, Toews traveled extensively, even journeying to India, as he tried to regain his health. For months, he struggled with fatigue and uncertainty, unsure if he’d ever rediscover the stamina that defined his career in Chicago, where he won three Stanley Cups with the Blackhawks and became one of the NHL’s most respected leaders. Slowly, his energy returned, and with it came the desire to lace up again.

Jonathan Toews, Winnipeg Jets (Terrence Lee-Imagn Images)

Signing a one-year deal with his hometown Jets, Toews has turned a personal battle into a new chapter. His appearance in Winnipeg blue isn’t just another hockey story—it’s a testament to perseverance and the will to keep chasing the game he loves.

Toews Is Just Beginning, But How’s It Going So Far?

Toews is only a few days into his Jets’ journey, but two perspectives are already starting to emerge. From head coach Scott Arniel, who’s seen Toews’ work ethic up close in practice, to Toews himself reflecting on his first preseason action, the early story is one of intensity, humility, and excitement at being back in the NHL.

From Arniel’s Perspective, Toews Is a “Very Serious Individual.”

Arniel made it clear that Toews hasn’t lost his trademark drive. Even in preseason, he’s been eager to play as many games as possible, to the point where Arniel had to step in and set limits.

“I’ve already told him he’s not playing all six [preseason games], as much as he wants to,” Arniel said last Saturday. “He’s serious about being ready, but we have to manage that.”

What impressed Arniel wasn’t just the commitment, but the humility. Over the summer, the two met for coffee in Minneapolis, and Toews made it clear he wanted no special treatment.

“He was talking about playing on the fourth line and didn’t want any special favors. He just said, ‘Arnie, whatever it takes, whatever you need me to do, I’m in.’”

Arniel knows the competitiveness still burns—Toews has shown frustration when plays don’t click—but that edge is exactly what he wants from a veteran leader.

From Toews’ Perspective, It’s “Exciting to Play Hockey Again”

For his part, Toews called his preseason debut against Edmonton a mix of positives and growing pains. “Some good, some not so good,” he admitted, noting that timing, conditioning, and rhythm will come with more games.

Playing alongside talented linemates helped ease the transition, giving him confidence to take risks without feeling like one mistake would cost the shift. Off the ice, he’s still adjusting to a new locker room and a new city, but he welcomed the change. “There’s a lot to get used to, but it felt good,” he said.

The highlight for Toews was being back. The results might not have been perfect, but the energy of returning to game action was unmistakable—even if he brushed off the crowd’s cheers for his hard backcheck, joking that he was probably too tired to notice.

What’s Next for Toews and the Jets?

Early signs suggest Toews’ role in Winnipeg will be defined by balance: managing his competitiveness while embracing a team-first mentality. Arniel has a veteran willing to play anywhere in the lineup, and Toews has the chance to show he can still make an impact.

For the Jets, it’s a promising combination—experience and humility wrapped in a player eager to prove he still belongs on NHL ice. How well Toews will do on the ice is yet to be determined, but his presence in Winnipeg will be impactful even if his numbers don’t match his previous seasons.