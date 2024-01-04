3 Canadiens Candidates for NHL All-Star Game Selection

Today, the NHL will select one player from each of the 32 teams for this season’s All-Star Game which will be held in Toronto from Feb. 1 through Feb. 3, 2024. The All-Star Weekend will be a three-day event starting Thursday with the NHL All-Star Player Draft, NHL Alumni Man of The Year, and the Professional Women’s Hockey League (PWHL) three-on-three showcase. The Skills Competition will be on Friday, and the All-Star Game will be on Saturday to finish the festivities. Last season, the Montreal Canadiens’ representative was captain Nick Suzuki, who led the team in scoring and was one of the best players in the previous season.

Suzuki will be a prime candidate again this season as he leads the Canadiens in goals with 12 and points with 34 in 37 games. Another potential selection from the Canadiens is Cole Caufield who, after a slow start, has started to find his goal-scoring game. Before his season-ending shoulder injury, he was on pace for just under 50 goals; after a slow start this season, he is behind that pace but is on pace for more points and has played a better all-around game.

Canadiens’ Montembeault Worthy of All-Star Nod

Goaltender Samuel Montembeault is a third potential pick. He is one of the top goalies in the league in saves above expected and has been a huge reason why the Canadiens are a .500 team at this stage in the season. He recently signed a well-deserved extension with Montreal and has improved his game since being claimed off waivers from the Florida Panthers in the 2021-22 season.

The NHL will announce their choices today, with Suzuki being the most likely player to be sent from the Canadiens. After the league selections, fans will have a chance to vote for a player from Montreal, so if they’re not initially picked, Caufield and Montembeault could still see themselves at All-Star Weekend.