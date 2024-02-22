Canadiens Need to Trade David Savard Even if He Wants to Stay

The Montreal Canadiens have rightfully gotten interest in their players from around the NHL and have already made a trade this season. Arguably the next best option to move is a player who has garnered a good amount of interest: veteran defender David Savard. When it comes to the upcoming 2024 Trade Deadline, it seems like a lot of teams are interested in players with a bit of term over rentals. Savard is under contract for one more year after this one at $3.5 million AAV (average annual value) and is a proven top-four defender.

Right-shot defensemen are harder to come by in the NHL and the Canadiens hold one with a bit of term and a good cap hit. There is a little bit of competition with someone like the Calgary Flames’ Chris Tanev out there, but there are also more than two teams looking at adding for a Stanley Cup run or two.

In 32 Thoughts, Elliotte Friedman noted “interested parties do not believe David Savard wishes to leave Montreal.” This isn’t a surprise as Savard has been with the Canadiens for three seasons now and sees a young team on the rise. While it is a smart move to have some veterans on the team at each position, he has a good amount of trade value and there are others on the team that can continue to be a veteran presence (from “Will Josh Anderson, Joel Armia or David Savard get traded? | HI/O Bonus”, Montreal Gazette, Feb. 18, 2024).

Savard may want to stay, but he is 33 years old. Once his contract is over, he will be 35. Decline in play sneaks up on some players and unless he re-signs short-term for a very team-friendly deal, I don’t think it’s worth it. If the Canadiens can move him this season with his contract and contributions to the team right now, they could get a first-round pick. An opportunity at snagging another good young player is better for the long haul than an aging veteran.

Why Savard Should Go

It is already evident that the Canadiens have too much talent on the back end for everyone to even fit in the lineup this season. Very soon, Lane Hutson, David Reinbacher, and Logan Mailloux at the very least will also be pushing to get playing time in the NHL. More than one player has to go, and it makes sense that it is a veteran in his mid-30s and not another young defender with potential.

As far as a veteran on the back-end, Michael Matheson will be 30 years old in five days and is in his eighth full NHL season. Blueliners such as Kaiden Guhle and Johnathan Kovacevic have proven to be strong defensively, while others are improving with more time in the NHL. Savard may be missed right off the bat, but the Canadiens aren’t competing for a playoff spot this season and likely won’t be right in the mix at the trade deadline next season again unless injuries don’t play a factor.

Teams of course want players who want to play for them on the roster, but that doesn’t always work out. The Canadiens have drafted and developed defensemen very well and need even more space in their lineup every night to see just who is going to be part of the future. Even if the Canadiens decide to hold onto Savard, his value will drop and it isn’t realistic to think that he will be a part of anything past the next three to four years, and not in a big way either.

The Canadiens took advantage of a great opportunity to acquire and trade Sean Monahan to get themselves two first-round picks. While the return won’t be as much as that, Montreal has a chance to have themselves a very good trade deadline that should help set them up for a long time. They have the personnel to fill the hole, Justin Barron in particular, who is playing in the AHL (American Hockey League) and deserves to be in the NHL. The Canadiens will be fine and it will help others earn bigger roles and seize opportunities. Savard has to go, and the earlier the better.