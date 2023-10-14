Canadiens Who Are the Most Overrated for 2023-24

There’s probably mixed reaction to the Montreal Canadiens going with goalie Jake Allen in their season-opener. Some might have thought it was Habs management’s way to help him re-establish himself as the team’s starter, seeing as he is its top-paid goalie. Some may have thought it was just the Habs’ way of throwing him a bone after Sam Montembeault outplayed him last season.

Montreal Canadiens goalie Jake Allen – (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Others still might see it as the Canadiens giving him the opportunity to build up his value for the purposes of a trade… with Montembeault again having outplayed him last season. That can’t be overstated. Whatever it was, it didn’t solve much, with Allen having experienced both ups and downs in the 6-5 shootout loss to the Toronto Maple Leafs on Oct. 11.

If it wasn’t for the purposes of a trade though, there is an argument to be made the Canadiens are guilty of overrating Allen in their own minds, not because he’s a bad goalie. He’s proven himself to be a legitimate NHLer and he did so again against the Leafs. He’s just not a No. 1 at this stage of his career… and there’s nothing wrong with that.

However, Allen’s stats have worsened every season since he joined the Canadiens. So, there really is no reason to consistently play him over Montembeault. Generally, fans see Allen as a reliable goalie whose best years are behind him, who was re-signed to man the fort during the rebuild with low expectations laid at his doorstep, only for the latter to emerge as a better option. So, in spite of they alone potentially staying oblivious to his limitations, he just misses the cut as one of the most overrated Habs for 2023-24.

Here are the top three:

3. Sam Montembeault

Best to get this out of the way early. There may be some confusion over this article’s definition of “overrated” and why Montembeault is acknowledged above as being more valuable than Allen while still earning the No. 3 spot here (whereas Allen missed the cut). Being overrated doesn’t necessarily mean you’re a bad player, only that the expectations many may have for you are unrealistic.

So, even though Montembeault still has a lot to prove as far his ceiling goes, he’s still the goalie the Canadiens should entrust with starting the majority of their games. Furthermore, the fact Montembeault drops down to No. 3 after hitting the top spot on this list for 2022-23 goes to show he’s taken great strides to at the very least establishing himself as an NHL-caliber goalie.

Montreal Canadiens goalie Sam Montembeault – (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Consider how well Montembeault played that 2022-23 season. Granted his stat line was far from impressive overall. He went 16-19-3 with a 3.42 goals-against average (GAA) and .901 save percentage (SV%). However, that was all playing behind a bad defensive team. His goals saved above expected was among the league leaders (Allen’s wasn’t), hinting at greater potential.

That having been said, Montembeault wasn’t nearly as good the previous season. In 2021-22, he went 8-18-6 with a 3.77 GAA and .891 SV%, albeit having played with a wrist injury through stretches. Seeing as 2022-23 was the closest thing to a coming-out party he’s had, the 27-year-old has to show it was no fluke and that he can be the guy on a consistent basis. He’ll have to, as he’s a pending unrestricted free agent, meaning the Canadiens can and probably should walk away if he doesn’t, further meaning they kind of have to play him over Allen moving forward just so they get a better idea of his capabilities.

2. Mike Matheson

To be fair, slightly tongue-in-cheek suggestions defenseman Mike Matheson is the Canadiens’ best shot at a James Norris Memorial Trophy haven’t helped. While technically true, all talk like that has accomplished is launch expectations for the 29-year-old defenseman into the stratosphere, especially with him having just (and justifiably) been named an alternate captain.

Montreal Canadiens defenseman Mike Matheson – (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

If it wasn’t before, when expectations for the team overall were low, the spotlight is now squarely on the native son. To his credit, Matheson undeniably enjoyed a career season in 2022-23, with a career-high 34 points in 48 games. And he is considered the team’s best defenseman currently as a result, projected to see a large amount of ice time in all situations.

However, as good and as smooth-skating as Matheson is, it’s hard to see him putting together an encore performance. He’s obviously capable of scoring points at a similar pace, but, considering his age and his previous high of 31 points (in 2021-22 with the Pittsburgh Penguins, but in 74 games), it’s probably not realistic. No one should really expect someone about to hit 30 to hit another gear… and that’s not just regarding Matheson.

1. Josh Anderson

Another sign the Canadiens are better off in 2023-24 relative to 2022-23 comes in the form of Josh Anderson, specifically in the context of him “earning” the No. 1 spot when a) he’s still a key member of the team’s core and b) he was No. 3 last season and didn’t really do anything to justify the bump to the top of the list. It’s more so circumstances, namely Montembeault having proven himself to a degree to drop down at his expense… and the Canadiens deciding to go back to the Anderson-on-the-top-line well.

Admittedly, Anderson complements Nick Suzuki and Cole Caufield well on paper, as someone who can create space for the two younger forwards. In practice, the former has produced relatively little during his tenure with the Canadiens, even on the line itself in the past, to justify the plum assignment (at least to start the season).

Montreal Canadiens forward Josh Anderson – (Photo by Mark Blinch/NHLI via Getty Images)

It’s possible the three find a way to make it work on a consistent basis. In fact, it’s probably what the Canadiens should hope for, enabling Kirby Dach to continue to center the second line. However, there’s no denying Dach was the best fit at right wing for the team’s two star players last season, to the point the dynamic duo actually struggled to create offense, playing with literally anyone else.

So, it’s not as much an indictment of Anderson as it is a testament to Dach’s worth. In effect, despite the plum assignment, Anderson has ironically been put in a bad spot, one in which he’s almost predetermined to fail. Obviously, no one should hope for that outcome to be clear, but, if the Canadiens are looking for the solution in a power forward who has never scored more than 32 points in a season with the Habs, five campaigns removed from his career season, in which he scored 47, it’s a problem instead.

To be fair and clear, it’s not a problem of Anderson’s creation. He’s just more suited to a middle-six role, based on his career up to this point. So, the widespread notion Anderson is the perfect player for that top-line spot is only setting those who believe it up for disappointment. Here’s to hoping he proves those that don’t (yours truly included) wrong.