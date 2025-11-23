Canadiens Sign Alexandre Texier to 1-Year Contract

Recently, the St. Louis Blues placed forward Alexandre Texier on unconditional waivers for the purpose of contract termination. Shortly after he cleared waivers and became an unrestricted free agent, it was announced that he had signed a one-year deal with the Montreal Canadiens, worth $1 million.

The Canadiens agree to terms on a one-year contract with forward Alexandre Texier and recall defenseman Adam Engstrom from the Laval Rocket.



News release ↓ #GoHabsGohttps://t.co/9xVtVjd1mk — Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) November 23, 2025

Texier, who is 26 years old, had one assist through eight games with the Blues this season. Throughout his career, he has scored 40 goals and added 51 assists for 91 points through 240 games between the Blues and Columbus Blue Jackets, which comes out to a 0.38 points-per-game average.

He was drafted by the Blue Jackets in the second round of the 2017 NHL Entry Draft at 45th overall, and while he has been a decent offensive contributor throughout his career, some fans questioned his two-way play and consistency, leading to his termination and eventually a new home with the Canadiens.

Bidding war is on pic.twitter.com/kKQrQSOsms — JFresh (@JFreshHockey) November 23, 2025

Texier was placed on regular waivers before the Blues placed him on unconditional waivers to see if anyone would claim him, but he cleared waivers, and both sides agreed to walk away from the contract and give him a fresh start.

Texier had spent the 2022-23 season with the ZSC Lions in Switzerland’s National League for personal reasons on a loan before returning to the NHL.

The Canadiens don’t play until Wednesday (Nov. 26) when they take on the Utah Mammoth, where Texier could make his debut with his new team.

