Canucks News & Rumors: Guentzel, Pettersson, Bains & More

In this edition of the Vancouver Canucks News & Rumors, the club is still interested in Pittsburgh Penguins forward Jake Guentzel. Additionally, an update on Elias Pettersson’s contract negotiations. Also, head coach Rick Tocchet is impressed by Arshdeep Bains’ play.

Canucks Still Interested in Guentzel

Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman provided an update on the interest surrounding Penguins’ forward Guentzel. Friedman said the Canucks, along with the Vegas Golden Knights, Edmonton Oilers, Carolina Hurricanes and Florida Panthers, are among the teams interested in him. Guentzel is still out with an upper-body injury and isn’t eligible to return until March 10. However, he has resumed skating.

Jake Guentzel, Pittsburgh Penguins (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Friedman also reported the Canucks aren’t interested in giving up a lot for a rental. He added if they have to give up another package, it’ll have to be for a player who will re-sign with the club. The Canucks already gave up Andrei Kuzmenko, a first-round pick and conditional fourth-round pick in the 2024 NHL Draft, and defenseman prospects Hunter Brzustewicz and Joni Jurmo for Elias Lindholm. Lindholm hasn’t signed an extension with the Canucks and is slated to become an unrestricted free agent.

The Canucks are all in on the 2023-24 season and are a Stanley Cup contender. Adding a player who has won the Cup and could contribute to the top six in Guentzel will only improve their chances in the postseason.

Teams Calling with Interest in Pettersson

Pettersson’s contract negotiations have become the centre of discussion. Friedman reported teams are calling the Canucks and wondering if the forward is available.

“One of the things that I think has developed over the last couple of weeks in Vancouver is the amount of noise around Pettersson,” said Friedman. “I think what that has led to is teams calling the Canucks and saying, ‘What exactly is going on here?’ and ‘Could he be available?’ Now, the Canucks do not want to comment on this, they feel the noise is already enough, but they are telling teams ‘We are trying to sign him.'”

Rick Dhaliwal added the Canucks aren’t getting any indication of whether Pettersson wants to be in Vancouver long-term or not. The club is growing frustrated, but Dhaliwal adds he has no intel if the forward wants out.

Pettersson is slated to be a restricted free agent this off-season, and the Canucks have control. He is tied for second in goals on the Canucks with 29 and second in points with 74 in 60 games.

Tocchet Impressed by Bains

The Canucks called up Bains to the main roster last week, and he made his NHL debut. The forward has played three games with Vancouver after an impressive season in the American Hockey League with Abbotsford. He scored nine goals and posted 29 points in 42 games this season. His play on the main roster has impressed his head coach.

Arshdeep Bains, Vancouver Canucks (Photo by Marissa Baecker/Getty Images)

“I’m a big fan, I like him a lot. I think there’s another level,” Tocchet said. “And that’s when playing in the NHL. He’s earned a spot right now, you know, I don’t know how long it’s going to be. Maybe it’s the rest of the year, but he’s earned a spot.

“I know guys enjoy playing with him. I’ve had a couple of players come up to me individually and say, hey, don’t be afraid to throw him on my line. So I think that’s the ultimate compliment for that kid. You know, that’s a lot of players want to play with him. But he’s also doing the little things. And that I love really good in the forecheck and handle the puck and he’s not scared. He gets inside.”

Bains started his run with the Canucks playing with Conor Garland and Teddy Blueger, then jumping up on the second line with J.T. Miller and Brock Boeser, and finally, lining up alongside Elias Lindholm and Garland against the Boston Bruins in his third game. Bains also commented on Tocchet and the help he’s received from his teammates (from ‘Canucks: How Arshdeep Bains developed an NHL game, earned longer look,’ The Province, February 26, 2024.)

“It’s special that he says that,” Bains said. “He talked to me today (Sunday) in just trying to earn each day and not take it for granted. The coaches and players believe in me, and if I can help the team win, that’s all I can ask for.

“Every shift here, you don’t know when it’s going to bite you in the bum if you make a mistake. And at the same time, you’ve got to be able to make plays and play your game. Just finding that balance is important and I’m learning a lot of when to do what and when not to.”