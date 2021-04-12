As the trade deadline winded down, the Vancouver Canucks have traded defenseman Jordie Benn to the Winnipeg Jets in exchange for a sixth-round pick, according to TSN’s Darren Dreger.

The Canucks didn’t stop there as TSN’s Pierre LeBrun reported that they acquired defenseman Madison Bowey from the Chicago Blackhawks.

The Canucks also received a 2021 fifth-round pick in the deal, with a fourth-round pick in 2021 heading to the Blackhawks.

Benn Traded to Jets

A physical, stay at home defenseman, Benn has been a reliable defender for the Canucks this season and has provided great shut down defense when he needed to. Although things could’ve been better for everyone on the team as they dealt with their own inconsistencies and a serious out-break of COVID-19.

In 31 games this season, Benn has tallied one goal and nine points while also being a fixture on the penalty kill, averaging 1:36 per game. He brought a lot to the team in order to try and help make them successful. The Jets were in the market to acquire a defenseman and looked at some marquee names. Whether the price was too high to pay or the names they had on their list weren’t made available, the Jets did make a smart decision to bolster their depth on their blue line. Benn is an unrestricted free agent at the end of the season.

Where Does Bowey Fit In?

After being drafted 53rd overall in the 2013 Draft by the Washington Capitals, Bowey is now with his fourth team after stints with the Capitals, the Detroit Red Wings and the Blackhawks. He has mostly stayed with the taxi squad and has only played in two games this season with the Blackhawks, tallying one assist. He has five goals and 35 assists in 156 games played in his career.

With Benn heading to the Jets, the Canucks have five defenseman that already see regular minutes. Jalen Chatfield has been in and out of the lineup this season, so they need someone to fill the absence of Benn. Acquiring Bowey from the Blackhawks, the Canucks brought him in to fill that void that Benn provided and potentially be a third pairing player. Whether Bowey gets in to see game time remains to be seen, but he does provide the same defensive style that Benn provided to the Canucks. His consistency remains to be an area of improvement.