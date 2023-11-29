3 Takeaways From Canucks’ 3-1 Win Against the Anaheim Ducks

The Vancouver Canucks moved to 15-7-1 with a 3-1 victory over the Anaheim Ducks on Tuesday, Nov. 28. Looking for a bounce-back performance after their loss to the San Jose Sharks on Saturday, Nov. 25, the Canucks were able to squeak out a victory despite playing lacklustre hockey for a majority of the game. Here are three takeaways from the contest.

Andrei Kuzmenko Needed the Break

It’s no secret that Canucks forward Andrei Kuzmenko has been under head coach Rick Tocchet’s microscope since Tocchet was appointed to the role in January 2022. Tocchet, never afraid to call out a player, has repeatedly talked about needing more from the Russian winger, specifically on the defensive side of the puck. After a lacklustre defensive effort that allowed the Colorado Avalanche to score the game-winning goal three games prior, Kuzmenko was a healthy scratch for the Canucks’ next two games versus the Seattle Kraken and the Sharks.

Andrei Kuzmenko, Vancouver Canucks (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Eyebrows were naturally raised at the decision to scratch Kuzmenko not just once, but twice. After all, he is coming off a rookie season of 39 goals with Vancouver. However, his performance against the Ducks on Tuesday night made Tocchet’s decision look like a genius move.

According to Natural Stat Trick, in 11:09 of 5-on-5 ice time, he led all Canucks with an 87.12 expected goals-for percentage (xGF%). His 0.09 expected goals-against also led his teammates. In a game where Tocchet was looking for a positive reaction from Kuzmenko, he delivered.

The key for Kuzmenko now is to be as consistent as possible. He has to find his scoring touch, and frankly, there’s a good chance he will. Scoring almost 40 goals in your first NHL season doesn’t happen by luck. With that being said, he must continue to perform defensively and bring maximum effort, something that will be worth watching as the Canucks gear up for a tough part of their schedule in the next couple of weeks.

Thatcher Demko is a Top-Three Goaltender in the League

Thatcher Demko is having the best season of his career, full stop. Another 30-save night, and more importantly, another win for Vancouver that was ultimately spearheaded by his efforts. The Canucks were downright outplayed in the first two periods against Anaheim, and if it weren’t for Demko, the score would not have been tied heading into the third period. All night, the American netminder was in position to make saves using his elite footwork, especially on this save against Mason McTavish on the penalty kill in the first period.

Thatcher Demko, Vancouver Canucks (Photo by Derek Cain/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

He saved 2.06 goals above expected (xGSA) against the Ducks and was rightfully crowned as the First Star of the Game for his performance. Speaking of xGSA, according to Money Puck, he is first among all goaltenders in that statistic, sitting at 13.4. The next closest? Vegas Golden Knights’ Adin Hill with 10.8. The gap between him and his counterparts is sizeable. His 7.89 high-danger goals saved above average (HDGSAA) is also first in the league, meaning he is truly bailing the Canucks out when they blow an assignment and give up a premium scoring chance. If the season ended today, Demko’s chances of winning his first Vezina Trophy would be sky-high.

The Canucks Won, But the Injury Bug Looms

The Canucks have faced a handful of injuries of late, specifically Carson Soucy and Pius Suter, who will be sidelined for at least a week or two. After Tuesday night’s contest, Ilya Mikheyev might be joining the aforementioned Soucy and Suter for a short time on the injued list after taking a Tyler Myers slapshot to the knee. The forward was barely able to get off the ice and had to be helped into the locker room, a sight Canucks fans and management never want to see.

Ilya Mikheyev, Vancouver Canucks (Photo by Derek Cain/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

If the Canucks want to continue on this run, they must avoid the dreaded injury bug. Vancouver’s forward depth is slightly thin, especially after trading away Anthony Beauvillier to the Chicago Blackhawks. Luckily for everyone involved with the organization, Mikheyev’s X-ray came back negative, allowing Canucks fans to breathe a huge sigh of relief. Now with Beauvillier gone and $4.15 million off the books, general manager Patrik Allvin and president of hockey operations Jim Rutherford must replenish the Canucks depth, paving an easier path for them to make noise in the postseason.