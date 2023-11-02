Capitals Should Target Hoglander in Mantha Trade With Canucks

The Washington Capitals have started the 2023-24 season out quite well. A lackluster 2022-23 season had them outside of the playoffs, and now they’re hoping they can ride their strong start back to the playoff picture this season. While the team didn’t make many changes during the off-season, they did sign Matthew Phillips, who’s had a really strong start, and Max Pacioretty, who is dealing with a major injury.

They also traded for Joel Edmundson, who is also dealing with an injury and will be out for a little while. While they haven’t been able to see all of their new acquisitions in action this season, they’ve been able to get a good look at a few of their own pieces that might be on the trade block this season.

Related: Capitals Prospects Report: Cristall, Miroshnichenko & Leonard

One of those potential trade pieces is forward Anthony Mantha, who has one year left on his contract worth $5.7 million. He has one goal and one assist for two points through seven games and has been a fourth-line forward to start the season while having been a healthy scratch for one game. All signs are pointing to the 2023-24 season being the last for Mantha with the Capitals, whether he’s traded or not, but the team should try to move him and bring in some assets.

Anthony Mantha, Washington Capitals (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

While the Capitals have started quite strong this season, many believe it won’t hold up and that they’ll still miss the playoffs. While I don’t think this team is a powerhouse like the Vegas Golden Knights or Boston Bruins, they still have a good team and one that has a good chance at sneaking into a wild-card spot.

If the Caps decide to trade Mantha, the Vancouver Canucks seem like a good fit for him. He can get more ice time and be more of a leader, and as a Canadian, he may enjoy playing there a bit more. If the Caps and Canucks make a trade with Mantha involved, the Capitals need to target Nils Hoglander in return.

Who Is Nils Hoglander?

Hoglander is a 22-year-old winger from Bockträsk, Sweden, currently playing with the Canucks. He was drafted in the second round of the 2019 NHL Entry Draft by the Canucks at 40th overall after a strong showing with Rögle BK of the Swedish Hockey League (SHL), scoring seven goals and adding seven assists for 14 points through 50 games in his draft year. He also represented his home country of Sweden at the World Junior Championships, where he scored five goals and added six assists for 11 points through seven games, catching the eye of plenty of scouts in the process.

Nils Hoglander, Vancouver Canucks (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Hoglander returned to play for Rogle BK on loan during the 2020-21 season for 23 games, scoring five goals and adding nine assists for 14 points. He also played 56 games with the Canucks during his full rookie season, totaling 13 goals and 14 assists for 27 points. He followed it up during the 2021-22 season with ten goals and eight assists for 18 points through 60 games.

Latest News & Highlights

During the 2022-23 season, Hoglander played 25 games with the Canucks in the NHL, scoring three goals and adding six assists for nine points. He also spent 45 games in the American Hockey League (AHL) with the Abbotsford Canucks, totaling 14 goals and adding 18 assists for 32 points.

This season, Hoglander has two goals and two assists for four points through eight games with an increased role at even strength. His play has matured at both ends of the ice, and he seems to have found his confidence at the NHL level. Unfortunately, it seems as though the Canucks still have him on a short leash, as he’s been listed in their bottom six even when he has clearly deserved a consistent opportunity in the top six.

Why Should the Capitals Target Hoglander?

While the Capitals have been using Mantha as a bottom-six forward, he is a skilled player who would get an increased role in Vancouver. The Capitals bringing in Hoglander as part of the package in return allows them to spread out their offense in the top six, as well as giving him a more increased and consistent role with a team he can grow with and even become a leader on.

Hoglander can play both wing positions, so it gives the Capitals plenty of flexibility with their lineup if they bring him in. I can see the Caps placing Hoglander on their second line alongside Evgeny Kuznetsov and T.J. Oshie in hopes of sparking Hoglander offensively, as well as spreading their offense down to the third line with Nicklas Backstrom out long-term. If this is what they choose to do, they can move Sonny Milano and Matthew Phillips down to their third line and create one of the strongest top nine forward groups in the Metropolitan Division.

I would expect the Capitals to try and trade Mantha sooner rather than later, and while I don’t see them getting a massive package in return, they should still be able to bring in a prospect and a pick if they retain some of the money on Mantha’s contract. But regardless of whether they trade him or not, the team can continue building on their early season success until the playoffs.