Top Capitals Players to Draft in Fantasy Hockey 2023-24

The NHL season is rapidly approaching, and for the Washington Capitals, they hope to improve on what was a lackluster 2022-23 season. For those fans who enjoy playing fantasy hockey with some friends, though, it is crucial to start identifying who the key players from every team are and who they’re going to select to help carry them to a league victory. For the Capitals, there are a few players bound for massive offensive seasons in what will be an exciting season. Let us dive into the best players from the Capitals that fantasy hockey managers should consider drafting.

Honorable Mention: Sonny Milano

Sonny Milano was released from his professional tryout (PTO) deal with the Calgary Flames prior to the start of the 2022-23 season before he ended up choosing to sign with the Capitals. He had a strong season, scoring 11 goals and adding 22 assists for 33 points through 64 games and finishing seventh on the team in points. In a full 82-game season, Milano will likely put up 40-45 points. While he could be a solid late draft pick for any fantasy hockey manager, there are some stronger options within the Capitals’ lineup that should be picked up first.

5. John Carlson, Defenseman

John Carlson, one of the Capitals’ leaders both on and off the ice, is bound to have a massive comeback season after struggling with an injury during the 2022-23 season. He finished the season having only played 40 games but still scored nine goals and added 20 assists for 29 points.

John Carlson, Washington Capitals (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

In a full 82-game season, Carlson will likely hit the 55-60 point mark. He is the team’s top defenseman and will start the season on the top pairing, as well as see the ice on the team’s top power-play unit. He is a smart selection for fantasy hockey managers as a mid to late draft pick. If your league tracks blocked shots and hits, Carlson may become even more valuable.

4. T.J. Oshie, Right Wing

Aging veteran forward T.J. Oshie is another leader on the Capitals’ roster who is bound for a solid season. He dealt with injuries last season, so he was only able to play 58 games, but he still scored 19 goals and added 16 assists for 35 points, finishing sixth on the team in points.

In a full 82-game season, Oshie could score 25-30 goals and finish the season with 55 points. He could be a solid choice for fantasy hockey managers in the mid to late rounds. He will have a little extra motivation, knowing he doesn’t have much time left to win another Stanley Cup, and he’ll be pushing himself and his teammates to their limits in an effort to bring the second championship to the franchise.

3. Rasmus Sandin, Defenseman

Rasmus Sandin was acquired by the Capitals from the Toronto Maple Leafs near the trade deadline last season and finished 2022-23 as one of the team’s strongest players. He is bound for a massive breakout season in the team’s top-four and is very strong offensively. If Carlson unfortunately has to deal with injuries again, Sandin has proven he can step up and take his place. He would be the ideal sleeper pick for fantasy managers this season.

2. Dylan Strome, Center

One of the most productive players on the Capitals last season was Dylan Strome, and I would expect nothing less from him heading into the 2023-24 season. He is coming off of an impressive season where he scored 23 goals and added 42 assists for 65 points through 81 games.

Dylan Strome, Washington Capitals (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

I would expect Strome to break the 75-point mark this season and be a top-two player for the Capitals. He is still young and has plenty of room to grow playing top-line minutes and getting time on the power play. He would be a smart pickup in the middle rounds for fantasy managers.

1. Alex Ovechkin, Left Wing

The best player on the Capitals team all-around, and especially for fantasy, is captain Alex Ovechkin. He is currently chasing the record for most goals scored all-time. The 2022-23 season was no different from what fans are used to from Ovechkin, who continues to dominate even as he gets older. He finished last season with 42 goals and 33 assists for 75 points through 73 games.

With a full roster around him, I can see Ovechkin putting up 50 goals and adding 40 assists for a 90-point season. For some fantasy managers, he will likely be a first or second-round pickup, and rightfully so.

Capitals Have Plenty of Fantasy Options

The 2023-24 season promises to be exciting for the Capitals, and they have plenty of options for fantasy managers to consider. Evgeny Kuznetsov is another player who could be a good choice, but with the drama surrounding him, he may be a player to avoid until he’s traded. Other than that, the Capitals have a ton of good options, but not everyone can be perfect. Make sure to do your research and use this ranking as a guide to build a championship-caliber squad. With the right mix of these Capitals players, you’ll be well on your way to success among your friends and/or colleagues this season.