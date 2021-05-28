Chicago Blackhawks 2020-21 Player Grades

The 2020-21 season is in the books for the Chicago Blackhawks. As a team, they finished their campaign with a record of 24-25-7, for 55 points in 56 games. This was good for sixth place in the Discover Central Division and 21st in the league. While every team ultimately wants to earn a postseason berth, the Blackhawks knew this wasn’t in the cards this season. They’re in rebuilding mode, with a focus on building towards the future by developing as individuals and as a team.

Below is your comprehensive guide to each Blackhawks player and their overall grade for the season, as judged by our Hockey Writers crew of Shaun Filippelli, Brooke LoFurno, Greg Boysen and Gail Kauchak. Click on each player’s name to read our review and grade. Check back frequently; we will be adding to the list throughout the offseason!

Blackhawks Forwards

Ryan Carpenter

Brett Connolly

Kirby Dach

Alex DeBrincat (A)

Alex DeBrincat, Chicago Blackhawks (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

MacKenzie Entwistle

Adam Gaudette

Brandon Hagel

Mike Hardman

Vinnie Hinostroza

David Kampf

Patrick Kane (A)

Dominik Kubalik

Philipp Kurashev

Dylan Strome

Pius Suter

Blackhawks Defensemen

Nicolas Beaudin

Adam Boqvist

Calvin de Haan

Wyatt Kalynuk

Duncan Keith (A)

Duncan Keith, Chicago Blackhawks (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Ian Mitchell

Connor Murphy (A)

Alec Regula

Riley Stillman

Nikita Zadorov

Blackhawks Goaltenders

Collin Delia

Kevin Lankinen

Malcolm Subban

