Chicago Blackhawks 2020-21 Player Grades

The 2020-21 season is in the books for the Chicago Blackhawks. As a team, they finished their campaign with a record of 24-25-7, for 55 points in 56 games. This was good for sixth place in the Discover Central Division and 21st in the league. While every team ultimately wants to earn a postseason berth, the Blackhawks knew this wasn’t in the cards this season. They’re in rebuilding mode, with a focus on building towards the future by developing as individuals and as a team.
Below is your comprehensive guide to each Blackhawks player and their overall grade for the season, as judged by our Hockey Writers crew of Shaun Filippelli, Brooke LoFurno, Greg Boysen and Gail Kauchak. Click on each player’s name to read our review and grade. Check back frequently; we will be adding to the list throughout the offseason!
Blackhawks Forwards
- Ryan Carpenter
- Brett Connolly
- Kirby Dach
- Alex DeBrincat (A)
- MacKenzie Entwistle
- Adam Gaudette
- Brandon Hagel
- Mike Hardman
- Vinnie Hinostroza
- David Kampf
- Patrick Kane (A)
- Dominik Kubalik
- Philipp Kurashev
- Dylan Strome
- Pius Suter
Blackhawks Defensemen
- Nicolas Beaudin
- Adam Boqvist
- Calvin de Haan
- Wyatt Kalynuk
- Duncan Keith (A)
- Ian Mitchell
- Connor Murphy (A)
- Alec Regula
- Riley Stillman
- Nikita Zadorov
Blackhawks Goaltenders
- Collin Delia
- Kevin Lankinen
- Malcolm Subban
