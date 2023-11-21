3 Takeaways From Coyotes’ 4-1 Loss to Kings

The Arizona Coyotes were hoping to beat the Los Angeles Kings for the first time this season after losing to them twice in the past two months. Instead, they got the same result, a 4-1 loss extending their losing streak to two and putting them at an 8-8-2 record. Here are some takeaways from Monday evening.

The Power Play Wasn’t Working

There’s no downplaying it. The Coyotes for the first time all season struggled on the power play. Although having six opportunities to score on the man advantage including a double minor in the third, the home team couldn’t connect well and Pheonix Copley had an easy night in net turning away 30 shots.

“The power play is key for us and we cut them loose a little bit,” head coach Andre Tourigny said. “When you score on your powerplay, you get momentum. Your best players get momentum and I think our powerplay could not find a way to generate that goal or get a grade A scoring chance.”

It is even more disappointing when you factor in the Coyotes have operated at a 29.5 percent effectiveness on the power play which is fifth-best in the whole league. Last night, it didn’t look like that. Perhaps the injury to Barrett Hayton was why the special teams didn’t connect. Even if that were true, not scoring once on the man advantage with guys like Clayton Keller, Nick Schmaltz, and Logan Cooley on the unit isn’t how you win games.

Despite Tourigny juggling up the lines, it still didn’t spark the Coyotes’ power play or offense which ended up only scoring one goal.

Fatigue Wasn’t An Issue

For those thinking the long road trip brought fatigue into the game, the team shut those rumors down quickly.

“We’ve had our fair share of rest as a group,” Sean Durzi said. “We have the ability to bounce back after a trip like that. I think our mindset was good. I know the boys especially wanted to get that one too and it didn’t happen. So it sucks.”

Despite being on the road for five straight games, the Coyotes were looking to start their homestand in winning fashion, especially against a team that they lost to twice in October. However, the Kings were able to capitalize on all of their opportunities. When the Coyotes’ defense collapsed, the away team scored. When the Coyotes gave up the puck on the power play, the Kings took that momentum and ran with it.

The Coyotes had plenty of opportunities as well. They had multiple breakaways in the first period but Copley either stopped it or the shots were way wide. The team didn’t look out of it either.

Connor Ingram saved 21 of the 25 shots the Kings threw at him. The loss was definitely not his fault. The shots that did get past him were nice top-corner and above-the-shoulder shots. The defense in front of him also fell apart at the worst times possible which sank his save percentage to .840.

It wasn’t the worst game the Coyotes have ever played. In fact, Tourigny was proud of how his team performed. In the end, it just seemed like the Kings were by far the better team on the ice and it reflected in the final score.

Coyotes Couldn’t Contain the Kings’ Second Line

The Kings’ second line was the harpoon that sank the Coyotes’ chances of winning the game. It was a four-point night combined for the line of Kevin Fiala, Phillip Danault, and Trevor Moore. Moore scored two goals while Danault had a goal and a assist. It seemed like every time the line stepped on the ice, they had their way with the Coyotes.

The Coyotes’ own forward group was snake-bitten as well. Lawson Crouse scored the lone goal and despite putting up a good amount of shots, the lines that usually end up on the scoresheet for the home team did not end up there last night. The Kings’ top lines did.

“I think we played solid defensively,” Tourigny said. “Even offensively we generated a lot of chances. We just didn’t bury them. They played well, like a veteran team, especially in the third. It was tough to generate a fair amount of shots or traction around the net but we have to work really hard to get that going. I think they had a fortunate stick and we did not.”

The Kings have had their way at Mullett Arena as of late. They beat the Coyotes 5-4 in October. In both situations, the home team fell flat and couldn’t suppress their opponents’ offense. The two have played three games against each other and the Kings have outscored them in the whole season 15-8. They now have a 3-0-0 record against the now .500 Coyotes.

The Kings remain undefeated on the road. Meanwhile, the Coyotes fall to 4-3-0 in the season at Mullett Arena. They’ll play their second game on the home stretch on Wednesday against another opponent they’ve seen a lot of so far this season: the St. Louis Blues. The Coyotes are 1-1-0 in the two games they’ve played in St. Louis.