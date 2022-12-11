Dallas Stars’ 2022-23 Trade Targets: Chicago Blackhawks

Welcome to our latest series covering the Dallas Stars where I’ll dive into trade targets from around the league as the Stars are expected to be buyers come the trade deadline. Currently sitting with a 16-7-5 record, good for second in the Central Division, Dallas is looking to get back to the Stanley Cup Final and finish off the job this time.

Stars general manager (GM) Jim Nill is expected to be aggressive on the trade market, and for our opening segment, let’s make way to the windy city and zone in on the Chicago Blackhawks. Here are three players the Stars should have on their trade radar as we creep closer to the March 3 deadline:

Patrick Kane

One of the biggest names available on the trade market, Patrick Kane would look great among the Stars’ top-six. There have been some rumblings about Kane’s desire to leave Chicago, however, from what I’ve gathered, it sounds like he’ll be willing to waive his no-movement clause this season if it means he’ll be traded to a team he can sign a contract extension with. The Stars have over $12 million in projected cap space in 2023-24 and not many free agents to sign, so there’s certainly a path for Kane to stick around Texas.

Patrick Kane, Chicago Blackhawks (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Another obstacle here is that the Stars traded their 2023 first-round pick to the New York Rangers to acquire defenseman Nils Lundkvist earlier this season so they would have to give up their 2024 first-rounder. If Kane is sticking around for a few more seasons, and with the team’s core locked up, you still make the deal. Along with one first-round pick, the Stars would likely have to part with a couple of prospects, including one of Logan Stankoven, Artem Grushnikov, or young goaltender Remi Poirier.

The Stars are second in the entire NHL in goals scored this season and adding an offensive talent like Kane makes a great offense even scarier. A good defense is having an overwhelming offense and the Stars would be the pinnacle of the league. Throw in goaltender Jake Oettinger, and from his recent Stanley Cup Playoff performances, the 23-year-old looks like he’s ready to lead his team to the promised land. Nill and company should totally do their best to try and convince Kane to spend the second chapter of his career with the Stars. Adding Kane’s $10.5 million salary at 50% won’t be easy for the Stars, but when there’s a will, there’s a way. Denis Gurianov and the struggling Radek Faska could be included to help balance the books.

Max Domi

A pending unrestricted free agent who wouldn’t cost nearly as much as Kane, Max Domi is someone the Stars should have an interest in. Domi’s versatile and he’s able to play all over the lineup, which bodes wonders for Dallas’ depth.

Max Domi, Chicago Blackhawks (Photo by Melissa Tamez/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The 27-year-old is enjoying a fine season in his first in Chicago, recording 19 points in 26 games. The likely acquisition cost would be a second-round pick and mid-level prospect, something the Stars could easily afford.

The Blackhawks are in full rebuild mode and have a five-year plan they are looking to execute. Domi is very likely getting moved at some point before the March 3 deadline. He doesn’t hold any trade protection and can be moved at will. Domi makes $3 million against the cap and would be much easier to fit in financially.

With the Stars’ top-six on defense essentially set in stone, it makes sense for the team to try and acquire some depth up front and look for players who have the skill set to contribute throughout the lineup. Domi can play both wings and down the middle and plays the game in an aggressive manner which is great for playoff time. His work ethic matches the tone of the Stars and he’s someone the Stars GM should have circled from Chicago.

Colin Blackwell

A gritty forward who plays the game hard, fast, and tough, Colin Blackwell would be an interesting trade candidate for the Stars’ bottom-six. Blackwell uses his speed and tenacity to go hard after pucks, and his work ethic is often unmatched while he’s on the ice.

Colin Blackwell appeared in 19 games for the Toronto Maple Leafs in 2021-22 (Photo by Claus Andersen/Getty Images)

Blackwell would cost hardly anything to acquire and would give the Stars someone they could plug and play into their lineup and they’d know exactly what they’re getting. He’s bounced around in the past few seasons of his career and frankly, that’s because most teams want him in their lineup. This past offseason, Blackwell signed a two-year deal at $1.5 million per season with the Blackhawks.

So far in 23 games, the 5-foot-9 Harvard alum has recorded three assists and spends time on the Blackhawks’ second penalty-kill unit. The Stars sit with the third-best penalty kill in the league and could add another weapon to their PK with this trade.

The Stars should keep their eyes on the Blackhawks as Chicago is expected to have a fire sale before the trade deadline. It’s not often two divisional rivals make deals together, however, with the Blackhawks basically throwing in the towel for the next few seasons, from the sounds of it, they will trade with anyone if the price is right. We’ll see if the Stars have an interest in meeting their demands before the trade deadline and if so, Kane, Domi, or Blackwell could quickly become targets.