Dallas Stars Prospects at WJC – Good Results So Far

It’s cold in Buffalo, but the Dallas Stars World Junior Championship prospects are starting to heat things up. Both of the Stars’ goalie prospects have split time with their respective teammates guarding the net. The Stars two blue line prospects are logging significant minutes, and their two forward prospects are also making a positive impact.

As I leave the Frozen Tundra of Buffalo today, it’s been a fun week. Note to anyone coming to Buffalo for the first time – be sure to pack plenty of warm clothes. You won’t find Texas barbecue here. However, I recommend the Beef on a Weck, or Buffalo Wings of course.

I didn’t make it over to the outdoor game but did attend most of the WJC games going into today. The majority of games are at the KeyBank Center where the Buffalo Sabres play. They are also using the Harbor Center rink for some games. That venue is interesting – it’s basically a rink on the seventh floor of a parking lot next to the Key Bank Center.

Dallas Stars – European WJC Prospects

Since my last article focused mostly on the college WJC prospects, I’ll start with the European prospects today.