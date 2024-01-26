Devils’ Unveil Stadium Series Jerseys: Bold, Bright, & Big

After months of anticipation, the NHL finally revealed the New Jersey Devils‘ 2024 Stadium Series jersey. The 2024 Navy Federal Credit Union NHL Stadium Series is only 22 days away for the Devils and Philadelphia Flyers. The league releasing the jerseys so close to the event is perplexing but follows the same pattern as previous seasons.

Devils’ Unique Jerseys

New Jersey’s jersey design is bold and features massive font, a nod to football jerseys. General manager Tom Fitzgerald mentioned that the jersey numbers could be seen from anywhere in MetLife Stadium. The bright red is contrasted by the dark black of the Devils’ crest. The logo has been used without a circle on a jersey for the first time.

The Jonas Brothers, who will perform a pre-game concert at the Devils Stadium Series game, got an exclusive look at Jersey and were impressed with the design. It is also the first Devils jersey that does not have any white.

Important Outdoor Hockey

With four Metropolitan Division teams involved in the outdoor games, they will hold heavy importance to the standings. Currently, the New York Rangers sit at the top of the division with 61 points in 47 games played. The Flyers have 56 points in 49 games played, followed by the Devils with 51 points in 46 games. The Islanders also have 51 points earned in 48 games played.

Jack Hughes of the New Jersey Devils and Igor Shesterkin of the New York Rangers (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

The Stadium Series weekend at Metlife Stadium will be important in the Metropolitan Division standings and hold more weight to the outdoor games.

The energy and excitement of the Stadium Series continue to grow. Now that we know what each team will be wearing, the only thing left to do is to count down the days until the puck drops.

