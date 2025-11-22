Devils Gameday Preview: Ending the Road Trip in Philadelphia vs. the Flyers

On Saturday, Nov. 22, the New Jersey Devils are preparing to take on the Philadelphia Flyers for the last game of their five-game road trip. It started off strong, beating the Chicago Blackhawks in overtime and then the Washington Capitals in a shootout. However, the last two games have not gone in the Devils’ favor. They lost 5-1 to the Tampa Bay Lightning and were shut out 1-0 by the Florida Panthers. With the last game on the road on the horizon, the Devils will look to get back to their winning ways.

This game marks the second of two games at home for the Flyers. They beat the St. Louis Blues in overtime on Thursday, Nov. 20. Now, they’ll look to end the homestand with a similar victorious result.

Devils Storylines

Ahead of their game on Saturday, the Devils announced on Monday that they have sent defenseman Ethan Edwards back to their American Hockey League (AHL) affiliate, the Utica Comets. Edwards joined the back half of the Devils’ road trip down to Florida. The young defenseman did not see any playing time, so he will have to wait until he can play in his first NHL game a little longer.

However, it’s a good thing that he was sent back to the AHL. He was mostly called up due to Brenden Dillon and Dougie Hamilton potentially still being injured, but the two defensemen have been on the ice for the last two games. This is a great sign, especially with all the injuries the Devils are already facing. They can’t afford to lose anyone else on the blue line, and definitely not these two.

Brenden Dillon, New Jersey Devils (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

The player to watch in this game is Connor Brown. He was activated off of injured reserve (IR) on Nov. 18 and has played the last two games with the Devils. He has been a solid member of the top six in his last two games; now, if he could just help his linemates, or himself, get on the board.

Team Stats

New Jersey Devils

Season Record: 13-6-1

Top Scorers:

Jack Hughes – 10 goals (G), 10 assists (A), 20 points (P) Jesper Bratt – 5 G, 13 A, 18 P Dawson Mercer – 9 G, 7 A, 16 P Timo Meier – 5 G, 9 A, 14 P Nico Hischier – 4 G, 9 A, 13 P

Goalie Stats:

Jake Allen – 7-3-0, 2.13 goals-against average (GAA), .920 save percentage (SV%) Jacob Markstrom – 5-3-1, 3.83 GAA, .864 SV% Nico Daws – 1-0-0, 1.00 GAA, .968 SV%

Philadelphia Flyers

Season Record: 10-6-3

Top Scorers:

Trevor Zegras – 6 G, 14 A, 20 P Travis Konecny – 5 G, 11 A, 16 P Christian Dvorak – 6 G, 7 A, 13 P Owen Tippett – 6 G, 6 A, 12 P Sean Couturier – 2 G, 9 A, 11 P

Goalie Stats:

Dan Vladar – 7-4-1, 2.37 GAA, .911 SV% Samuel Ersson – 3-1-2, 3.30 GAA, .846 SV% Aleksei Kolosov – 0-1-0, 1.62 GAA, .929 SV%

Projected Lineups

(Subject to change before puck drop)

As per The Hockey Writers’ projected lineup article.

New Jersey Devils

Arseni Gritsyuk — Nico Hischier — Jesper Bratt

Timo Meier — Dawson Mercer — Connor Brown

Ondrej Palat — Juho Lammikko — Evgenii Dadonov

Paul Cotter — Luke Glendening — Stefan Noesen

Jonas Siegenthaler — Simon Nemec

Brenden Dillon — Luke Hughes

Dennis Cholowski — Dougie Hamilton

Jake Alen

Jacob Markstrom

Scratched: Shane Lachance, Colton White

Injured: Jack Hughes, Cody Glass, Zack MacEwen, Marc McLaughlin, Johnathan Kovacevic, Brett Pesce

Philadelphia Flyers

Tyson Foerster — Noah Cates — Travis Konecny

Matvei Michkov — Sean Couturier — Bobby Brink

Trevor Zegras — Christian Dvorak — Owen Tippett

Nicolas Deslauriers — Rodrigo Abols — Garnet Hathaway

Cam York — Travis Sanheim

Nick Seeler — Jamie Drysdale

Emil Andrae — Noah Juulsen

Dan Vladar

Samuel Ersson

Scratched: Nikita Grebenkin, Egor Zamula, Adam Ginning

Injured: Oliver Bonk, Rasmus Ristolainen

Next Up for the Devils

The Devils will head back to the Prudential Center and get ready to host the Detroit Red Wings on Monday, Nov. 24.