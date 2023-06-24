Devils Reunite Erik Haula With His “Family”

At the conclusion of the 2022-23 season it was clear there would be changes to the New Jersey Devils roster moving forward. The team had to find a way to ink restricted free agent (RFA) wingers Jesper Bratt and Timo Meier to long-term deals, which was likely to take up $17 million of the $34 million available cap space. The first casualty of the cap was Damon Severson who was traded away to the Columbus Blue Jackets for a third-round draft pick. While most of the RFA and unrestricted free agents (UFA) were non-committal about their future, Erik Haula made it clear that he did not want to leave New Jersey.

“I don’t want to play for any other team. This is my family.” Devils Center Erik Haula, May 13, 2023, in the Devils Dressing Room

Haula told the collected reporters that he had just left general manager Tom Fitzgerald’s office where he told him in no uncertain terms that he was ready to work out a contract to stay in New Jersey. Today, that desire has come to fruition as the Devils and Haula have agreed to a three-year contract that will pay the forward a total of $9.45 million. The salary is structured as: 2023-24, $3.9 million; 2024-25, $3.15 million; and 2025-26, $2.4 million. Haula has been granted full no-trade clauses in the first two seasons and a six-team no-trade clause in the third.

Well Traveled

New Jersey is the seventh team Haula has played for in his career. He began by playing four years with the Minnesota Wild before being taken by the Vegas Golden Knights in the expansion draft, then spent time in Nashville, Carolina, Florida, and Boston jerseys before ultimately being traded to the Devils in exchange for Pavel Zacha.

Erik Haula, New Jersey Devils (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Haula is married with a two-year old son, Henrik, who is often seen at the glass in pre-game warmups cheering on his dad. One of the reasons he gave for wanting to stay in New Jersey was that he was tired of moving and wanted to put down roots, “[h]opefully, we can do it sooner than later, so I can get my living situation in order and make my wife happy.” Fitzgerald seemed to also recognize Haula’s sense of urgency, “[a]t the end of the season, he told me how much he wanted to be a part of what we are building here in New Jersey, and I’m glad we could quickly get a deal done that gives him a place to lay down roots with his family.” Now Haula can focus on a second season in the same jersey for the first time since the summer of 2018.

Veteran Leadership

Entering last offseason the Devils were a team bereft of playoff experience. Finding experienced players who could add leadership to a young locker room was obviously a priority for Fitzgerald as shown by his signing of two-time Cup champion Ondrej Palat and then trading for Haula who brought 60 games of playoff experience. He also brought a versatility that allowed him to play in any situation, be it even strength, power play, or the penalty kill where he finished second on the team in short-handed goals.

Related: Devils Add Versatility With Haula in Middle-Six

Latest News & Highlights

Many questioned why Haula was moved early in the season from center to play on Jack Hughes’ wing. At the time, Haula was mired in a deep struggle shooting the puck. A time (five goals in 62 games) he would later call “embarrassing” considering his shooting percentage dipped into the low single digits. Hughes, though, has long recognized what Haula brings to the table and repeatedly alluded to the leadership intangibles that Haula provided to go along with his stellar defensive play and at the faceoff dot. Haula was second on the team behind Michael McLeod in faceoff percentage winning over 54 percent of his draws. Haula’s ability to defend and win faceoffs lessened the burden on Hughes and allowed him to play more freely, leading to the breakout year Hughes experienced.

“I’m a huge Erik Haula fan. He came in and did a great job for us, providing that leadership and experience. There’s a difference between being in the locker room, being a voice, and then not backing it up. He’s been a gamer for us.” Jack Hughes to reporters during Devils Exit Interviews, May 13, 2023

Haula’s affinity for Hughes is also unmistakeable as he shared with the media after his signing. “It was a lot of fun playing with [Hughes] and just building that relationship. He was someone I was in communication with in the summer and one of my first texts when we got the deal done. I can’t say enough about him and just fortunate to play with a player like that and he’s only going to get better. I’m going to do what I can to help him.” The synergy between the pair translated tangibly into a 60.5 expected goals for percentage when the two were on the ice together in the regular season a full five percent higher than when Hughes was on the ice without Haula.

Haula’s leadership was instrumental to the improvement of the team’s core young forwards. “He’s obviously a key guy. He’s been around for a long time, and has played for a lot of successful teams. Obviously, that brings a lot of maturity and a good voice in the room for us in the room who on paper, are a younger team,” Jesper Bratt told The Hockey Writers earlier this season.

Coming Through When it Mattered Most

After an abysmal start, Haula picked up his game, scoring nine goals in the last 20 regular-season contests. He continued his strong play into the first round of the playoffs against the New York Rangers. Of those players who played all seven games, he was the team leader in points per 60 minutes and individual expected goals for at all strengths. He was also the team leader in goals and total points in the series, scoring twice in Game 5 and once in Game 7 to close the door on the Rangers.

ERIK HAULA BLOWS THE ROOF OFF THIS PLACE! pic.twitter.com/5d50Jp4DJ8 — New Jersey Devils (@NJDevils) May 2, 2023

Like most of his teammates, Haula was unable to reclaim the early playoff magic in the second round against the Carolina Hurricanes. He was the subject of derision and constant booing during the games in Carolina. Both he and the team were never able to gain a foothold in the series and bowed out in five games.

Unfinished Business

The one milestone Haula has been unable to achieve is hoisting the Stanley Cup. He came close as an original member of the Golden Knights in 2018 who ultimately lost to Washington Capitals in the Final. Competing for the Cup was one of the main reasons he chose to return to New Jersey, “[w]inning is really important to me. I always talk about nothing’s guaranteed, but just being on a team that’s going to make the playoffs or have a chance to make the playoffs… that’s somewhere I want to be and it just seemed like a great fit with New Jersey.” He also praised the fans, “they showed up last year and at times it was unbelievable. I remember some of those playoff games and I’m sure the fan base is really excited at the future, so it’s only gonna get better.”

Fitzgerald now has his top-three centers in place for the next three years at an average annual value of just under $18.5 million. Once he is able to round out the top six by adding in Timo Meier, this will be a formidable team for the foreseeable future.