Devils’ Should Wait for Offseason to Make Major Moves

The 2023-24 New Jersey Devils season is turning out to be one to forget. From preseason perfection to recurring disappointment, the fans and organization have experienced countless frustrations throughout the first 59 games of the campaign. For most of the second half, New Jersey has been sitting behind the Philadelphia Flyers, trying to overtake the third spot in the Metropolitan Division. Unfortunately, the team has fallen flat in multiple pivotal games to shrink the gap and they have no momentum on their side.

What is to blame for the frustrating season? Some will point the finger at injuries. Others will say goaltending, while Lindy Ruff’s coaching will also be mentioned. However, it’s a combination of all three with a few other factors thrown in. Now, with only 23 games remaining, will the Devils be buyers, sellers, or relatively idle before the 2024 NHL Trade Deadline on March 8? General manager Tom Fitzgerald will have to make the right decisions without impeding the future of the team.

New Jersey Devils’ interim general manager Tom Fitzgerald (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Despite being within reach of a playoff spot, New Jersey should hold off on any major moves until the offseason. Examining and assessing what went wrong during the season will help determine the proper approach going forward, and ensuring the team does not take any more steps back is vital.

The Devils can still sneak into the playoffs without a major move before the deadline, although it’s unlikely they’ll go far given the makeup of the roster and the team’s inconsistent rhythm. Could making the playoffs hurt the team’s future? It is possible. Due to the lack of action the front office has shown during the season, making the postseason would likely result in a first-round exit.

Devils’ Biggest Need is Goaltending

The Devils have had horrible goaltending this season. Of course, other elements contribute to this problem — such as defensive mistakes, missing personnel, and even luck — but goaltending needs to be the team’s first priority. Fitzgerald’s decision to begin the 2023-24 season with Vitek Vanecek and Akira Schmid was a massive mistake: The team entered the season with arguably the most talented offensive roster, which has mostly lived up to the hype — tied for fifth in the NHL with 132 goals for and only 17 behind the league-leading Vancouver Canucks. Unfortunately, the Devils also sit sixth in the league for the most goals allowed, also with 132, 17 behind the San Jose Sharks who have allowed 149 goals.



Vitek Vanecek, New Jersey Devils (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Nico Daws is the Devils’ current starter with Schmid backing him up. Vanecek, who has a 3.18 goals-against average (GAA) and .890 save percentage (SV%) on the season, has not played since Feb. 10 due to a lower-body injury. Daws’ performances are usually good enough to give the team a chance to win. However, he has played eight of the team’s last nine contests over 16 days, which is a very heavy workload for a 23-year-old goaltender who had hip surgery in the offseason.



Related: Devils’ Hughes Brothers Struggling at Crucial Point

With only 23 games remaining, trading for a goaltender now would mean the Devils would have to pay the highest price for help in net. Waiting for the offseason to make their most important acquisition is the safest bet, especially considering only three goaltenders have been traded during the season in the last three campaigns.

A widely-reported failed trade between the Calgary Flames and Devils for Jacob Markstrom has put all eyes on New Jersey to see what they will do with the goaltending situation. They have also been involved in rumors involving the Nashville Predators’ Juuse Saros, Columbus Blue Jackets’ Elvis Merzlikins, and Sharks’ Kaapo Kahkonen. At this point in the season, pulling the trigger on acquiring a goaltender should wait until the offseason. Instead of panicking or making forced decisions, New Jersey needs to evaluate every route possible to ensure they do not encounter this problem in the future.



Devils Need Ruff Gone to Fully Reset

If New Jersey muscles into a playoff spot with Ruff behind the bench, it will be a lose-lose situation for the organization. Blaming Ruff for the lackluster season is justifiable, but he is not the sole reason. He helped the Devils to their most successful regular season just a calendar year ago. However, almost everything went well for the Devils – they had few injuries, incredible regular-season goaltending, and their young stars took a huge leap forward. Would the season have been as successful with another coach behind the bench? Probably. Now, it is obvious the team needs a new voice to help them reach the next step.

This is Ruff’s 23rd season as a head coach and the only trophy he has won is the 2006 Jack Adams Award. The Devils’ talented roster needs a Stanley Cup-winning coach. Ruff was fine for the rebuild and the years of development, but now it is time to move on.

Lindy Ruff, New Jersey Devils (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Due to the multiple factors that have led to a disappointing season, the Devils should fire Ruff when the season is over. The organization has to focus on what candidate will help lead the team to their full potential. Instead of firing Ruff and naming an interim head coach for the short amount of time that is left, the reset should take place when all options are laid out in front of the organization.

The front office waited too long to make any roster changes that might salvage their season. The team’s inconsistency has fans calling for the head coach’s job. This offseason will be Fitzgerald’s most important: he needs to get the team back on track so they can become a consistent contender in the near future.