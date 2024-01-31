4 Strategies for a Devils Victory vs. Flyers in Stadium Series Game

The NHL’s Stadium Series will bring together two major rivals in the Metropolitan Division. MetLife Stadium will host on Feb. 17 the clash between the New Jersey Devils and the Philadelphia Flyers in a game that promises to intensify the battle for a playoff spot. The Flyers are in a more comfortable situation, holding the third position and are currently in a playoff spot. Moreover, they are closer to the leaders, New York Rangers and Carolina Hurricanes.

On the other hand, the Devils, who had high expectations for this season, are languishing in a modest sixth place and outside the wild card race, trailing the Toronto Maple Leafs, Detroit Red Wings, New York Islanders and Pittsburgh Penguins. However, the outdoor game will add a touch of tension, and the ice may heat up as the separation between the Devils and Flyers is five points, which could be cut to three or increased to seven.

Furthermore, the Metropolitan Division is highly competitive. Except for the Columbus Blue Jackets, with only 40 points in the last place (eighth), all other teams have a chance to secure a playoff spot. So, how can the Devils surprise, dominate the game, and come out with a victory? Check out four paths to the success of the Newark team.

Believe in Offensive Players, Even Without Jack Hughes

Star Jack Hughes is having a season with great moments and many goals but is also dealing with injuries that undoubtedly hinder his progress in the season. At the moment, he is on injured reserve. He won’t be available for the All-Star Game, and it is uncertain whether he will be available for the outdoor game.

Jack Hughes may not suit up for the Stadium Series. (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

He is among the team’s leaders in points (45), assists (30), and goals (15), and doesn’t lead the team because he has only played 32 games.

Nevertheless, the Devils should trust in their attack and believe it’s possible to score goals and secure the victory. The team ranks ninth in the league in goals per game (3.43) and also has excellent options in the offensive zone, such as Jesper Bratt (19 goals, 31 assists), Tyler Toffoli (21 goals, 13 assists), and Nico Hischier (13 goals, 15 assists in 36 games). It’s conceivable that the team can score two to four goals in the Stadium Series.

Adjust Defense: It Doesn’t Need to Be Much

It’s a fact that the Devils’ defense leaves something to be desired, especially in the goalkeeping department. The inconsistency of Vitek Vanecek, the poor performance of Akira Schmid (13 games, a 5-7-1 record, and 3.26 goals-against average), which led to his assignment to the Utica Comets (American Hockey League), and newcomer Nico Daws, are still a weak link in the defensive part of the team.

Much of it is also due to injuries, such as the one that has kept defenseman Dougie Hamilton out for a significant part of the season. He is not expected to return until March and has played only 20 games in 2023-24. Additionally, defensemen Luke Hughes and Simon Nemec, future stars showing above-average talent, are still early in their careers and need a bit more maturing.

However, it doesn’t seem necessary to make significant defensive adjustments to stop the Flyers’ attack. Philadelphia shoots a lot and is fourth in shots per game in the league (33.7), but its offensive presence is not very effective, as it is only 22nd in goals scored (143).

Simon Nemec is playing well in his season debut. (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Moreover, they have the third-worst power play in the league (13.3%), only ahead of the Penguins (13.1%) and the Chicago Blackhawks (12.4%).

Build Momentum on the Power Play

Perhaps this is the central point of this matchup. Even without Jack Hughes and Hischier for much of the season, the Devils have a 25.7% success rate on the power play, ranking as the sixth most effective in the league. However, the Flyers’ penalty kill has been excellent, holding the second position in the league (85.9%), behind only the Los Angeles Kings (87%).

The Devils can score goals on the man advantage, but they will need to capitalize on the opportunities better, as the Flyers will not make it easy. Perhaps this detail will make a difference for both the power play and the penalty kill. The team that can better capitalize on its strengths will succeed. This is an interesting aspect to watch during the game.

Don’t Lose the Puck

Possessing the puck is essential for scoring goals and winning games. After all, you can only shoot when you have the puck. For this game, dominating the ice is even more tied to this fundamental.

The Devils have the fifth-best faceoff percentage (53.9%), while the Flyers rank 21st (48.9%). Thus, the Devils need to take advantage of this edge to have more possession of the puck, especially by combining this with the power play. Winning faceoffs in the offensive zone will be crucial for building plays, whether on the man advantage or in five-on-five situations, and winning at the blue line will go a long way.

Faceoffs can be a strength for New Jersey. (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Certainly, it will be an electrifying game. Both teams have a great chance of winning. It’s up to them to capitalize on their strengths, address weaknesses, exploit the opponent’s flaws, and neutralize their main weapons. The rivalry and the outdoor setting add an extra layer of excitement to this narrative.