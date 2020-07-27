Dmitri Zlodeyev – 2020 NHL Draft Prospect Profile

Dmitri Zlodeyev

2019-20 Team: MHK Dynamo Moskva

Date of Birth: Feb. 15, 2002

Place of Birth: Voronezh, Russia

Ht: 5-foot-11 Wt: 181 pounds

Shoots: Left

Position: C

NHL Draft Eligibility: 2020 first-year eligible

Rankings

Dmitri Zlodeyev is a player who gives it his all on every shift. While he may not be as well-known as some other prospects coming out of the MHL, he still impressed this past season playing for MHK Dynamo Moskva. In 42 games played, he managed to score 12 goals and added 16 assists for 28 points to go along with 45 minutes in penalties.

While looking at his stats, some people may expect Zlodeyev to be a physical player but he does not use his body like some scouts wish he would. While he has decent size, Zlodeyev does not do well along the boards and is usually outmuscled in a one on one situation. If he can learn to use his body to his advantage, it will certainly become a positive in his game but at this point, it takes away from his overall game down low.

Where Zlodeyev shines though is in the offensive zone. Blessed with great vision, he is able to spot teammates in the slot and creates high end scoring chances with ease. Pair that with a deceptive shot and he is a weapon to be reckoned with. Zlodeyev is also a great skater. He is able to quickly get to top speed and is able to cut back on a dime when pressured by an opposing defenseman. When the puck transitions the other way, he makes sure to get back and can be relied upon to help out his defenders and goalie when needed.

Dmitri Zlodeyev of Team Russia (Russia Hockey/FHR.ru)

While Zlodeyev will need more time to develop, he has the tools needed to make an impact at the next level. Whenever he steps out on the ice, he plays a solid two-way game that coaches love to see. He is certainly an interesting prospect and could benefit a team down the road.

Quotables

“Zlodeyev had a stellar 2019-20 season for both club and country. He is a very strong two-way player who is quick on his feet, but lacks some aggression. Despite playing a soft game for the most part, he uses that speed to terrorize the opposition in the defensive zone. He tends to shy away from board battles and stands in positions that allow the opponents to easily get the puck when it moves away from the boards.” – Dylan Griffing/DobberProspects

“Zlodeyev is as complete a two-way center as you’ll find. He’s a quick, upright skater with timely bursts into open ice, but there’s a significant level of violence to the way he moves; almost like a tiger increasing its rate of speed as it locks in on its prey.” – Steve Kournianos/The Draft Analyst

Dmitri Zlodeyev – 2020 NHL Draft Projection

With Zlodeyev being ranked 32nd amongst European skaters by NHL Central Scouting, I predict he goes a little after where they have him ranked. He has great offensive potential and has the ability to change the game with his playmaking ability but I don’t see him being a second or third-round pick. If I had to choose I see him going in the fourth round on draft day.

Strengths

Vision

Deceptive shot

Defensive awareness

Under Construction – Improvements to Make

Not being afraid to battle against bigger opponents

NHL Potential

Zlodeyev possesses tools that some people simply cannot teach. His effort on the ice is something that never ceases and he is always looking to make a play at both ends of the ice. In the future, if he develops properly, I could see him becoming a solid middle-six center who sees some time one the power play. Although some centers make the transition to the wing when they make the NHL, I see Zlodeyev being able to stay in the middle as he is really valuable in the offensive zone.

Risk/Reward Analysis

Risk – 3/5, Reward – 3.5/5

Fantasy Hockey Potential

Offense – 8/10, Defense – 7/10

Awards/Achievements

In 2019-20, while representing his native country of Russia, Zlodeyev was a part of the team that won a Hlinka Gretzky Cup gold medal.

Interview/Profile Links

Videos

