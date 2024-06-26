Ducks Can Bolster Bottom-Six with No. 31 Pick in 2024 NHL Draft

The Anaheim Ducks hold two first-round picks in the 2024 NHL Entry Draft, scheduled for June 28–29 at the Sphere in Las Vegas. The team claimed the No. 3 overall selection in the NHL Draft Lottery and received the No. 31 choice from the Edmonton Oilers in the Adam Henrique trade.

Plenty of intrigue surrounds the No. 3 pick. The Ducks could create quite the domino effect early if Scott Wheeler of The Athletic is correct in his assessment of the situation. “The Ducks have been the hardest team to get a read on in this process. I heard Anton Silayev and Cayden Lindstrom early on, but as time has passed and I’ve continued to gather more info around them, I’m not convinced they’ll take either (I’d wager Silayev is more likely than Lindstrom based on what I’ve heard in the last couple of weeks). [General manager] Pat Verbeek has a type, and both of those guys would fit it. So would Sam Dickinson. But the one name I’ve had tossed around twice now in the final hours with the Ducks is Beckett Sennecke. I believe Sennecke’s firmly in the mix starting there, and I think the Ducks are considering him. That would shake things up” (from ‘Final 2024 NHL Draft thoughts: What I’m hearing, comparables, late rankings tweaks,’ The Athletic, June 26, 2024).

Putting that on the back burner for now, the Ducks should be able to land another talented prospect with the No. 31 selection. There are a plethora of alluring forwards who Verbeek and the scouting staff could target:

Cole Beaudoin, C, Barrie

Cole Beaudoin generated 28 goals and 62 points in 67 regular-season games for the Barrie Colts of the Ontario Hockey League (OHL) in 2023-24. He also added two goals and three assists in six playoff outings. Additionally, he won the gold medal with Team Canada at the 2024 IIHF U18 World Championship in early May after picking up two goals and two helpers in seven contests.

His scouting report is similar to Nathan Gaucher, who the Ducks chose with the No. 22 overall pick in the 2022 NHL Draft, but the 18-year-old Beaudoin may have a better finishing ability and works very well on the power play. Beaudoin plays a heavy style, getting in on the forecheck to unleash big hits and drives to the net to create scoring chances for himself and his teammates. He is brimming with leadership qualities and possesses an excellent work ethic.

Andrew Basha, LW, Medicine Hat

Andrew Basha accumulated 30 goals and 85 points in 63 regular-season appearances for the Medicine Hat Tigers of the Western Hockey League (WHL) in 2023-24. He also notched three goals and two helpers in five playoff games. The 18-year-old winger is another high-energy type who is responsible defensively but blends that with excellent playmaking abilities and high-end scoring upside.

Andrew Basha, Medicine Hat Tigers (Image: Brent Just)

Basha is a superb skater, handles the puck well, and can make plays off the rush. He has the profile of a dependable middle-six forward and proved he could play higher in the lineup when he stepped up for the Tigers after Lindstrom was injured during the 2023-24 campaign. “It was important for me to show everyone that, you know, I don’t need elite players to play with, and I can drive my own line and maybe use it as an opportunity,” he told Cami Kepke of the WHL’s official site. “Anytime you share the ice with other good players, you know you’re going to get some looks.”

Ryder Ritchie, C/RW, Prince Albert

Ryder Ritchie earned 19 goals and 44 points in 47 regular-season appearances for the Prince Albert Raiders of the WHL in 2023-24. He added three markers and seven points in five playoff contests. The 17-year-old forward was also a member of Canada’s gold-medal-winning squad at the 2024 IIHF U18 World Championship. He registered four goals and eight points in seven outings at the tournament.

The son of former NHLer Byron Ritchie is a quick skater with an excellent shot, deceptive playmaking skills, and a high motor. He could work his way into a top-six role at the NHL level but could be better suited for a middle-six spot in the lineup.

Sam O’Reilly, C/RW, London

Sam O’Reilly amassed 20 goals and 56 points in 68 games with the London Knights of the OHL during the 2023-24 campaign. He also led all rookies in playoff scoring with 12 points (five goals, seven assists) in 16 contests en route to winning the OHL Championship.

O’Reilly plays a 200-foot game and is a tenacious forechecker. He has outstanding awareness on the ice, which couples nicely with his strong work ethic. The 18-year-old forward should be able to claim a middle-six role at the NHL level.

Ducks Could Lay Framework for a Trustworthy Checking Line

The forwards here all share similar qualities and could be pieces of a formidable energy line in the future for the Ducks. Verbeek has already identified speed and toughness as attributes he wants for the team’s bottom-six forward group. That will probably be addressed in free agency, but it would also be advantageous to bring in some home-grown talent for those roles via the NHL Draft.