Ducks: Expect McTavish to Build Upon Rookie Season

During the NHL’s offseason, the month of August is one of minimal hockey news or activity. Most of the top-flight free agents are signed, most trades have already happened, and there are of course no games, awards ceremonies, drafts, or development camps. The focus of the hockey world is fully on the upcoming season.

For the Anaheim Ducks, a rebuilding team currently with more questions than answers, that means, amongst many other things, evaluating roster spots and setting expectations, including identifying who can be expected to take on larger roles than the season previous. Mason McTavish is one such player who will look to build upon his 17-goal, 43-point rookie season.

Calder Trophy Nomination Snub Despite Impressive Rookie Season

McTavish, the third-overall pick in the 2021 NHL Entry Draft, was one of the few positives out of the Ducks’ 2022-23 campaign. After playing the first nine games of the 2021-22 season with the team, the maximum allowed before it counts as a season on his entry-level contract, he was with the Ducks full-time this past season, collecting 17 goals and 26 assists for 43 points in 81 games played. That was good for third in rookie scoring, behind only Matty Beniers (57 points), the favorite to win the trophy all year, and Matias Maccelli (49 points). Among the positives of his game were his goal scoring, success on the power play, and grit and skill around the net. Despite the relatively strong level of success, he was not nominated for the Calder Memorial Trophy at the 2023 NHL Awards.

Don’t get me wrong, Calder Trophy nominees Stuart Skinner of the Edmonton Oilers and Owen Power of the Buffalo Sabres were worthy of the nominations, but McTavish’s omission or lack of consideration was mysterious. It’s likely explained by the simple fact that both the Oilers and Sabres were playoff and near-playoff teams, respectively, while the Ducks finished dead last in the standings. Team success is absolutely a factor in determining winners of individual awards, but it must be noted that 43 points in 81 games on a bad team in your first real taste of NHL action is worthy of some consideration. Anyhow, moving on.

McTavish Played on the NHL’s Worst Offense, But There’s Reason for Optimism

The sophomore slump is a real thing, and it becomes more likely when a player is not exactly set up for success. That accurately describes McTavish’s situation: while he is surrounded by young talents like Trevor Zegras, Troy Terry, and Jamie Drysdale, with many others in the pipeline, that talent is inexperienced, often times immature, and undisciplined, and simply not ready to catapult each other into playoff contention (not yet, at least).

Mason McTavish, Anaheim Ducks (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

But there’s reason for optimism. Those aforementioned skaters are the core of this team. They should get every chance to grow and will see no shortage of opportunities to prove they can bring the Ducks to where they want to go. They are skilled, creative, and fast, fitting the mold of success in today’s NHL. Look no further than the recent Stanley Cup winners to see what works well. For Anaheim, the growing pains will continue, but there’s no denying the potential of this group of skaters once they figure things out.

Expect McTavish to Shine in These Areas

Powerplay: McTavish became a primary shooting option throughout the season for a talented but predictable power play unit. He scored many goals on the man advantage by situating himself on his off-wing. Zegras, Cam Fowler, and Terry would often feed passes to McTavish to unleash his one-timer, which is pretty solid for a 20-year-old, and will only get better with more experience. The Ducks’ power play will need to evolve and present additional threats to become more effective, but it’s clear that one-timers by McTavish are here to stay.

Small and ‘Dirty’ Areas: McTavish is a big strong kid who found a lot of success this past season below the faceoff dots. With a year of experience under his belt, expect more of the same, using his strength, frame, and soft hands in tight spaces to create plays and generate offense.

A Bright Future Lies Ahead, Starting With Next Season

Of the group, McTavish is one such skater that offers tantalizing potential. He is a winner – one Ontario Hockey League championship and one World Junior gold medal – with skill that translates to today’s game very well. He will likely experience growing pains and certainly has areas of his game to round out, but there’s no denying he has the most complete game of the Ducks’ young forwards. He got his rookie season out of the way, and it won’t be long before he will be counted on to provide offense and reliable two-way play for this organization. He is capable of it, and we could start to see that as soon as this season.