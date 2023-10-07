Anaheim Ducks Gameday Preview: Arizona Coyotes – 10/07/23

As the calendar nears the second week of October, it’s time for regular-season NHL hockey. But before then, the Anaheim Ducks have their final dress rehearsal tonight against the Arizona Coyotes in a rematch from a few nights earlier, a game they lost 4-2. Let’s preview this tilt, which should have nearly full lineups from both teams as they prepare for their respective openers of the 2023-24 season next week.

Ducks Take the Hard Road to the Preseason Finale

Despite the much-deserved jubilation about the returns of young studs Trevor Zegras and Jamie Drysdale (for good reason), it took a while to get here. While both are raring to go, these franchise cornerstones missed the majority of training camp. This comes with some slight concerns and questions, which will no doubt be answered in short order on the ice.

Related: Ducks News & Rumors: Drysdale, Zegras, Killorn & More

Latest News & Highlights

Further, the Ducks have arrived at the onset of the regular season less than fully healthy. Isac Lundestrom, as we know, is out for several months. John Gibson appears no worse for wear but did seem to get a little banged up during a preseason appearance. Chase De Leo, who looked like a candidate for a depth role, went down with a significant knee injury. In perhaps the biggest blow, Alex Killorn, who stands to play a big role with this team, is out with a broken finger. What are the implications of these storylines?

Well, for one, it’ll be a while before we can evaluate a healthy Ducks roster. That’s the unfortunate hand they were dealt. Two, guys could get pushed into roles outside of their natural fit. For example, Leo Carlsson may be put into a top-six role immediately. Ryan Strome and Frank Vatrano, who were each in contention to fill out the top two forward lines, will almost definitely be thrust into those roles now. And maybe, just maybe, Zegras or Drysdale starts slow. If there are guys that can overcome an abridged training camp, it would be young, fresh, and talented skaters like these two. But still, one or two preseason games and a few practices with the team probably won’t be enough.

Ducks Look to Complete Preseason on a High Note

Despite the roller coaster training camp, the Ducks will look to conclude their eight-game preseason with a win. They mounted a late third-period charge against the Coyotes the other night and will look to use that momentum to start on time and play a complete game, something they really need to start doing if they are going to find consistent success.

The Ducks have cooled off after a 3-0 start to the preseason and now sit at 4-3 overall. Their victories include two over the San Jose Sharks, who they should beat, an overtime win over the Los Angeles Kings and a 5-4 victory over the Coyotes.

Jackson LaCombe, Anaheim Ducks (Photo by Debora Robinson/NHLI via Getty Images)

Among their strong preseason performers are Sam Carrick, Olen Zellweger, and Leo Carlsson. Jackson LaCombe looks good, too, and has chipped in an overtime goal. All four remain on the active roster, each with a solid chance to make the opening night lineup. With the final tune-up, though, I’d expect to see NHL regulars like Troy Terry, Mason McTavish, Zegras, Drysdale, Cam Fowler, and others to get minutes that resemble their regular season levels. I’m also looking for a strong showing that indicates to the fanbase they are ready to roll.

Final Chance for Good Impressions by Roster Hopefuls

The preseason finale presents the last best chance for roster hopefuls to prove they deserve a full-time spot. As such, the urgency of these final few practices and this game, in particular, should be at its highest.

I discussed what’s at stake for Anaheim’s young players on the offensive and defensive ends. A spot back in junior or in the American Hockey League awaits those who do not quite meet head coach Greg Cronin’s expectations and/or the team’s present needs. However, to this point, many prized prospects, on defense especially, have given Cronin plenty to think about. Pavel Mintyukov, Zellweger, LaCombe, and Tristan Luneau remain on the training camp roster. Offensively, the rugged Zach Kassian is the lone PTO signee remaining and is in the running for a depth role. It all gets decided over the next week.

Look for Young Guns to Set the Tone and Handle the Coyotes

I’m looking at Zegras, Terry, McTavish, and Drysdale specifically. For different reasons, each guy should be chomping at the bit to play meaningful games and prove himself. Clayton Keller of the Coyotes might be the best player on the ice tonight. But this core, plus John Gibson, is simply better than that of the Coyotes, so I expect them to win this preseason finale and head into opening week with some strong tailwind.

Do you think the Ducks take the third and final meeting of the preseason between these two teams? Sound off in the comments below!