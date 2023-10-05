Ducks News & Rumors: Drysdale, Zegras, Killorn & More

The Anaheim Ducks have a few more items to check off their to-do list before opening the regular season on the road against the defending Stanley Cup champion Vegas Golden Knights on Oct. 14. The Ducks finally signed restricted free agent (RFA) Trevor Zegras, but general manager (GM) Pat Verbeek still needs to get RFA blueliner Jamie Drysdale to agree to a new deal, and that could impact roster decisions leading into opening night.

Drysdale’s Lack of Bargaining Power

Drysdale finds himself in a tricky situation as a 10.2(c) restricted free agent. The designation is given to players who have not accrued the necessary amount of professional seasons to be a Group 2 RFA, according to CapFriendly. It also makes him ineligible for an offer sheet.

The Ducks have additional leverage because Drysdale is two years away from being eligible for salary arbitration – he would have been one year away had he played just two more games last season. Unfortunately, the 21-year-old blueliner was limited to eight appearances in 2022-23 because of a torn labrum in his left shoulder. Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman noted during 32 Thoughts: The Podcast on Oct. 2 that Anaheim is “using its [Collective Bargaining Agreement] hammer in this case,” and they are “grinding away at him” to get their desired outcome.

Even though it’s part of the business, it’s also an ugly side to the negotiation process. Sometimes, a team wields all the power, and in other cases, a player can dictate the terms. Unfortunately, it seems that Drysdale may have to accept a deal that is a little less desirable if he wants to return to the ice as quickly as possible.

Ducks Signs Zegras to Bridge Contract

Zegras ended his contract holdout on Oct. 2, signing a three-year, $17.25 million deal with the Ducks. He resumed skating with his teammates a day later. Regrettably, getting Zegras signed probably won’t do anything to deter trade speculation, even though Verbeek referred to the 22-year-old forward as a cornerstone of the franchise.

Verbeek and new head coach Greg Cronin were also quick to establish their expectations for Zegras following the announcement of the signing. “I’m looking for him to develop more of a two-way game,” said Verbeek. “There’s going to be a lot of things that he’s going to be able to learn from Greg and how we’re going to play as a group. I had some really good discussions before we signed this contract with Trevor on some of the things that we were going to be asking him to do. And he was all in, which is a positive thing.”

Trevor Zegras, Anaheim Ducks (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

The Ducks also want Zegras to improve on his faceoffs, which suggests a move to the wing might not happen immediately – he has a career faceoff win percentage of 40.9%. He has spent some time on the wing before, and it could happen again, especially if Leo Carlsson is given an opportunity to play in the top-six forward group this season. In any event, Zegras should get every opportunity to prove himself over the course of his new deal. If he manages to reach another level offensively and improves defensively under Cronin’s tutelage, the talented forward could cash in on his next contract.

Killorn Injury Throws a Wrench Into Camp

Alex Killorn sustained a fractured finger in Anaheim’s 4-2 preseason win over the San Jose Sharks on Sept. 27. He is expected to be unavailable for four to six weeks, so he will join Isac Lundestrom on the sidelines for the start of the season. Lundestrom suffered an Achilles injury, which required surgery, in the summer while training at home in Sweden.

Killorn is slated to see playing time in all situations this campaign after inking a four-year, $25 million contract with the Ducks during free agency. The 34-year-old forward has been remarkably durable during his career, playing a full 82-game schedule on five occasions. This will be the first time he has missed a game since the 2019-20 campaign, and it is a tough blow for the Ducks, given that he was expected to occupy a key role in the lineup.

Alex Killorn, Tampa Bay Lightning (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Killorn’s absence will likely lead to increased responsibilities for Adam Henrique and Frank Vatrano out of the gate. It could also present Carlsson with a great opportunity to see top-six minutes during his first taste of NHL action.

Ducks Close to Final Camp Cuts

Carlsson, Tristan Luneau, Pavel Mintyukov, and Olen Zellweger, unsurprisingly, remain are still on the roster. They were bound to get long looks, and they have impressed. The Ducks placed blueliners Robert Hagg and Colton White on waivers on Oct. 4 while releasing Scott Harrington from his professional tryout contract (PTO). Assuming Hagg and White are sent to the American Hockey League (AHL), things will get interesting for Jackson LaCombe, who could start the campaign in the NHL. It would also be good news for Lassi Thomson, who was claimed off waivers from the Ottawa Senators for additional insurance.

Fringe forwards Andrew Agozzino, Chase De Leo, Sam Carrick, and Benoit-Olivier Groulx will have to clear waivers to be sent down to the San Diego Gulls of the AHL. They could end up as fourth-line options, be sent to the minors, or become extras on Anaheim’s starting roster. Zack Kassian, who is attending camp on a PTO, is also still in the mix for a depth role.

Anaheim still has three goaltenders on the roster, with John Gibson, Alex Stalock, and Lukas Dostal. Dostal is waivers exempt, which makes him the likeliest odd-man out. Still, there are plenty of tough decisions to make for the Anaheim brass as the 2023-24 regular season draws closer.