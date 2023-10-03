NHL Rumors: Ducks, Blackhawks, Oilers, Avalanche

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, the panel at Sportsnet sees something concerning in the contract extension that was given to Trevor Zegras. Meanwhile, are the Chicago Blackhawks interested in defenseman Matt Grzelyck? The Edmonton Oilers are in a position to go for a monster trade, but it will require sacrifice. Finally, are the Colorado Avalanche concerned about giving Devon Toews a long-term deal?

Is Trevor Zegras Inevitably Leaving the Ducks?

During the Canadiens versus Maple Leafs intermission, the Sportsnet panel recently discussed Trevor Zegras‘ new contract extension, a three-year deal worth $5.75 million per season. While Elliotte Friedman, Justin Bourne, and Nick Kypreos agreed that the annual amount was fair, they noted the short duration suggested limited confidence from the Anaheim organization in Zegras. Given GM Pat Verbeek’s traditional hockey mindset, Zegras’ flashy plays were acknowledged, but doubts lingered about his ability to lead a team to playoff success.

Trevor Zegras, Anaheim Ducks (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Kypreos emphasized Verbeek’s focus on Zegras proving himself beyond highlight-reel moments, indicating he wasn’t yet considered a superstar. Kypreos even suggested Zegras might wear a different uniform if he doesn’t step up in the next year and a half. Friedman added that if Zegras does become the superstar Anaheim needs, the contract negotiation might leave a bitter memory, implying potential dissatisfaction on Zegras’ part.

Blackhawks Looking at Matt Grzelcyk?

Boston Hockey Now’s Jimmy Murphy reported that NHL teams are showing keen interest in Bruins defenseman Matt Grzelcyk, according to insights from an NHL scout. This interest intensifies amid impressive performances from Boston’s young prospects, notably defenseman Mason Lohrei. The source disclosed that the Chicago Blackhawks are notably intrigued by Grzelcyk, citing his superior skills compared to their current left-shot defensemen and their available cap space.

Related: Blackhawks’ Worst Trades of All-Time

The scout told BHN. “Maybe Donny [Sweeney] should ring up Kyle [Davidson] again in Chicago? Grzelcyk is better than any left-shot D they have now, and they have cap space. He could be great on their powerplay.”

Oilers Set Up to Go After Hellebuyck

According to The Athletic’s Allan Mitchell, Edmonton Oilers GM Ken Holland is in a prime position to orchestrate a significant trade this season, likely his final year as an NHL general manager with Edmonton due to his expiring contract. Mitchell suggests that the pressure on Holland to secure a Stanley Cup for Edmonton, combined with the abundance of talented young players in the organization who have yet to establish themselves in the NHL, justifies the possibility of parting with valuable assets in a major trade.

Latest News & Highlight

Mitchell identifies potential targets for the Oilers, including Winnipeg Jets goaltender Connor Hellebuyck, Carolina Hurricanes defenseman Brett Pesce, and Philadelphia Flyers winger Travis Konecny. However, any such acquisitions would require significant salary adjustments to maintain cap compliance, given that the Oilers can only afford one additional skater at the start of the season.

Mitchell writes:

“Acquiring Hellebuyck early would be a brazen move that could tip the scales in favour of Edmonton. Is giving up some combination of the first-round pick, Stuart Skinner, Dylan Holloway or Philip Broberg too much to contemplate? For Holland and the management team, it’s worth a conversation. Now and later.” source – ‘Lowetide: Do the Edmonton Oilers have a blockbuster trade in their future?’ – Allan Mitchell – The Athletic – 10/02/2023

Avalanche Worried About Lengthy Deal for Devon Toews?

According to Elliotte Friedman on the “32 Thoughts” podcast, Devon Toews’ age might pose a challenge in his contract extension talks with the Colorado Avalanche. The 29-year-old defenseman, turning 30 in February, could face reluctance from the Avs to commit to a long-term deal exceeding five years, as per league speculations.

Even if Toews was open to a shorter-term deal, it’s hard to see where the money will come from for the Avs who have Toews in at $4.1 million right now. It’s unlikely he’s anything less than a $7 million per year defenseman based on the current market. If the cap jumps significantly, he’ll be able to fetch a lot more.

Sign up for our Daily NHL News & Rumors Substack newsletter