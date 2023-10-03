Blackhawks’ Surprise Standouts of 2023-24 Preseason

On the last day of Sept. and on the first day of Oct., the Chicago Blackhawks played two preseason games, both telling wildly different stories but with the same ending. On Sept. 30, the Minnesota Wild defeated the Blackhawks 3-2 in overtime in an exhibition game that will only be remembered by those in attendance since the 2023 first-overall pick, Connor Bedard, did not play.

The next day, Bedard and his new teammates traveled to Hockeytown to face the Detroit Red Wings. The excitement of seeing number 98 on the ice was eventually replaced with disappointment, as the Red Wings entered the third period up 5-0 and won 6-1.

Let’s Face It: Preseason Hockey Isn’t Must-See TV

I’m going to let you in on a little secret. Are you ready? Here it is: preseason hockey doesn’t matter.

Connor Bedard has one assist in two preseason games with the Chicago Blackhawks. (Photo by Chase Agnello-Dean/NHLI via Getty Images)

Well, it does matter. A lot. But it doesn’t. Not really. If you’re a coach, then it really matters. Multiply that by 10 if you’re a player trying to make the lineup. For those who don’t know the names of over half the training camp roster or those who don’t really get into “hockey mode” until after the World Series or until their favorite NFL team falls out of playoff contention, hockey can often be met with a shrug in autumn.

Related: Blackhawks’ Prospect Nolan Allan Brings Silent Edge to Team

But for those who follow the Blackhawks meticulously, training camp and exhibition games provide a window into the franchise, seeing which mid-round draft picks from a year or two ago are developing, who can crack the opening-night roster, and who will be ready to get the call from the minors after the first injury. Not every player is going to be a star, but every player has a chance to make an impact.

Phillips, Vlasic, and Korchinski: NHL, AHL, or Back to Junior?

Here’s another secret about the preseason: not every player is going to make the team. For a rebuilding franchise like the Blackhawks, where so much attention is paid to Bedard, giving players the chance to make mistakes and grow as professionals can be just as important for the franchise’s future as the generational player they had the privilege of drafting first overall.

Watching Saturday’s game, defenseman Isaak Phillips stood out and held his own. He had 19:01 of ice time and looked fairly responsible in his own end. Combine that with an assist on MacKenzie Entwistle’s opening goal, and Phillips had himself a game.

Isaak Phillips has spent most of the last three seasons with the Rockford IceHogs, the Chicago Blackhawks’ AHL affiliate. (Todd Reicher/Rockford IceHogs)

Drafted by the Blackhawks in the fifth round of the 2020 NHL Entry Draft, Phillips has spent the better part of the last three years with the Rockford IceHogs, the team’s American Hockey League (AHL) affiliate, scoring 18 goals and 57 points in 142 games. He dressed for 16 games with the big club in 2022-23 and hopes to secure a spot on this roster as a bottom-pairing blueliner.

Alex Vlasic, a second-round pick in the 2019 NHL Entry Draft, signed with the Blackhawks towards the end of the 2021-22 season and played 15 games in Chicago. He spent most of last season with the IceHogs, scoring two goals and 19 points in 56 games. I liked his game in their first preseason match against the St. Louis Blues on Sept. 26, but he made some mistakes against Detroit. At 6-foot-6 without skates, his size is a major benefit and could help him earn a spot on the NHL roster to start the season.

Whether or not Phillips or Vlasic make the team could depend on Kevin Korchinski. The Blackhawks selected the defenseman seventh overall in 2022, and he’s flashed some serious offensive talent this preseason. Playing 21:08 of ice time vs. the Blues and 22:26 against the Wild, the coaches are putting Korchinski through a baptism by fire, letting him get his feet wet and have a taste of the pros.

Kevin Korchinski leads the rush then records a couple shots on goal. #Blackhawks pic.twitter.com/r9gnchS9zp — Charlie Roumeliotis (@CRoumeliotis) September 30, 2023

His above-average speed and hands of a skilled winger pair nicely with his 6-foot-3 frame, and someday, he’ll anchor a power play. Fellow defenseman Seth Jones has nearly 400 points in over 700 games in the NHL, but Korchinski might end up being better offensively.

Related: Korchinski’s Speed & Skill Making Blackhawks’ Decision Tough

Latest News & Highlights

What hurts the Saskatchewan native is his defensive game. There were a few instances against St. Louis and Minnesota when an opposing forward was able to find space in front of the net, or he wasn’t able to get the puck out of the zone, or he tried to force the play forward. It would be better to see him get seasoned in the AHL, but since Korchinski is still 19, he would have to go back to the Western Hockey League for his fourth full season in junior.

I’m not sure who will start the year in Chicago, but I can see Korchinski playing nine games or less with the club before being sent down. It might be up to Phillips or Vlasic to make that decision for the team.

Nolan Allan is Well On His Way to Being an NHLer

The coaching staff really likes 2021 first-round pick Nolan Allan‘s game. Before the game against the Wild, head coach Luke Richardson said this about Allan: “He’s gotta learn the pro game a little bit, just like any defenseman. He’s definitely not shy. When he blocks a shot, he doesn’t even flinch. He doesn’t play reckless, he just plays hard.”

Luke Richardson really likes Nolan Allan’s game



Says he’ll likely start the season in the AHL with the #IceHogs but that he is impressed by his professionalism already#Blackhawks pic.twitter.com/Ku8meTFcap — CHGO Blackhawks (@CHGO_Blackhawks) September 29, 2023

That’s about the best compliment you can pay to a budding prospect, especially a defenseman. With 17:50 of ice time against the Blues, followed by 19:58 two nights later against Minnesota, Allan looked comfortable, making smart plays out of his own end, rarely losing his man around the net.

Coaches know younger defensemen can show their skill and talent, but they also want to be able to trust them when they put them out for a faceoff in their own end. Allan was assigned to the AHL on Oct. 1, but some time with Rockford might give the 20-year-old a chance to cook in the oven a little longer to help him prepare for the pro game.

Blackhawks Have Three Preseason Games to Go

Chicago has three preseason games remaining: at home against the Red Wings on Oct. 3, home vs. the Wild on Oct. 5, and in St. Louis on Oct. 7.

A few things to keep an eye on:

• There is a logjam in the bottom-six forward group. MacKenzie Entwistle, Boris Katchouk, and Reese Johnson all played more than 50 games with the Blackhawks in 2022-23, but with the additions of Corey Perry and Nick Foligno, there isn’t much room on the roster. The next few games could determine who gets the coveted 13th spot.

• I really liked Ryan Donato’s game against the Blues. He was able to get around the ice and be physical, creating space for Bedard and Taylor Hall. He’ll likely play a few more times before the end of the preseason, and I’m curious to see how Richardson deploys him.

Petr Mrazek is fighting for the starting job in net for the Chicago Blackhawks. (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

• Petr Mrazek has only played half a game so far, splitting duties with Drew Commesso in the first game against St. Louis and stopping all seven shots. Expect him to get a full game in one of the team’s final preseason matches. Arvid Soderblom played the entire game against the Wild, stopping 26 of 29 shots.

• Wyatt Kaiser has racked up plenty of ice time during his first two preseason games, logging 20:40 of ice time vs. St. Louis and 23:10 against the Red Wings. He’s been impressive throughout training camp, having only played nine games professionally in 2022-23. He is far and away the best left-handed defenseman on the team and should see top-pairing minutes with Jones this season.

We’re only a week away from the regular season opener against the Pittsburgh Penguins. Until then, fans and pundits should take time and enjoy the fountain of youth Chicago has to offer.