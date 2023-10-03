Oilers Well Set Up to Make Massive In-Season Trade

A team that most people understand will likely “go for it” this season, one well-respected Edmonton-based NHL journalist seems to think that the Oilers might not just make a big move, but they are primed for one. Noting three major factors that hint at GM Ken Holland taking a huge swing this season, Allan Mitchell of The Athletic seems to think the Oilers are not far off from making a blockbuster deal.

What Are the Oilers’ Motivating Factors?

Firstly, Holland is entering what could be his final season with the team, intensifying the pressure to win while he’s at the helm and secure a coveted Stanley Cup victory. The stakes are high for both the organization and Holland’s legacy, making a strategic and impactful trade all the more crucial. He’s hinted at leaving the team at the end of the season and with changes in upper management, there are signs that this will be his last go-round with the Oilers, at least in his current capacity.

Ken Holland, Edmonton Oilers (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Secondly, Mitchell points out that despite being strong contenders, the Oilers face notable challenges across various positions, including goaltending, right-shot defense, right-wing scoring depth, and the fourth-line center/penalty kill roles. These gaps in the lineup create an urgent need for reinforcements, heightening the likelihood of a significant trade to address these deficiencies. Obviously, the Oilers can’t address all of these needs, but the bigger the swing Edmonton takes in one area could have a domino effect on the others. For example, if the Oilers land an elite netminder, their need to find a difference-maker on the blue line is not as high. If they land a big-time defenseman, perhaps they don’t need a star in goal.

Finally, the presence of promising young players on the Oilers’ roster adds another dimension to the trade equation. Xavier Bourgault was just demoted, Philip Broberg could be a nice asset to dangle, and Raphael Lavoie could be a solid get for a team that isn’t looking at the same window to win that Edmonton is. These budding talents possess untapped potential, making them valuable trade assets that could be leveraged to acquire established players who can make an immediate impact.

Who Would the Oilers Trade For?

Mitchell points to a few big names on the market. In goal, he identified Connor Hellebuyck of the Winnipeg Jets. On the blue line, he went with Brett Pesce out of Carolina. He also noted Shane Pinto could be an interesting target if the Senators don’t figure something out, and that Jake Evans and Travis Konecny might be names worth keeping an eye on.

The big swing, as Mitchell suggests is Hellebuyck. He writes:

Goaltender Connor Hellebuyck is on an expiring contract that pays more than $6 million. His save percentage last season was .920, meaning he would have saved dozens more goals than Jack Campbell if facing the same number of shots in 2022-23. It’s a massive swing in quality and goaltending could be the target at the deadline. Hellebuyck will cost the moon but Edmonton will have a run at him if there’s a need. source – ‘Lowetide: Do the Edmonton Oilers have a blockbuster trade in their future?’ – Allan Mitchell – The Athletic – 10/02/2023

What Would It Take to Land a Big Fish Like Hellebuyck?

It would be a given that the Oilers would have to be willing to move one or more names like Broberg, Lavoie, or Bourgeault. They are Edmonton’s best prospects and the Jets (if that’s the team Edmonton talks with most) would be asking for the Oilers’ best and most talented future stars. From there, Edmonton would have to make it work on the salary cap. That’s where things get interesting.

He then asked, “Is giving up some combination of the first-round pick, Stuart Skinner, Dylan Holloway, or Philip Broberg too much to contemplate?” If the Oilers are talking about adding Skinner or Holloway to the mix in a trade for what might be nothing more than a rental, that’s a big swing.