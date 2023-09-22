Ducks’ Camp Battles to Watch: Defense & Goaltending

As the Anaheim Ducks prepare for a landmark 30th season, questions surround the team in all areas of the ice, perhaps in no area more than the defense. Yes, their defensive prospect pool is littered with accolades, from individual awards to World Junior Championship titles. If the James Norris Memorial Trophy could be awarded based on hype and potential, several of the Ducks prospects may have already won it.

Related: Ducks’ Camp Battles to Watch: Forwards

The reality, however, it could be awhile before any of these prospects begin to thrive at the professional level, and the Ducks need help. Like yesterday. Training camp this week will help us understand who has the desire, compete level, and tools to make the Ducks roster for opening night against the Stanley Cup champs Vegas Golden Knights. Let’s dive into training camp battles and questions on the defensive side of things, goaltending included.

State of the Defense

The Ducks and their league-worst defense in 2022-23 (one of the worst defensive seasons statistically in the history of the NHL) experienced a lot of turnover. Time will tell if it’s better (it should be), but it will definitely look different. Let’s quickly recap the changes.

In are Jamie Drysdale, Radko Gudas, Ilya Lybushkin, and a bevy of prospects who are ready for pro hockey. Drysdale returns from injury, Gudas arrives via free agency, and Lybushkin via trade; each with something unique to bring to the table.

Out are Kevin Shattenkirk, Simon Benoit, Nathan Beaulieu, Dmitry Kulikov, and John Klingberg. While the unit as a whole was led by Cam Fowler, this combination of players was simply not it. So, the Ducks rightly hit the reset button and have started to reshape the look, and potentially the style, of this group. Let’s get into it.

Competition One: Does Drysdale Earn a Spot Next to Fowler?

Losing Drysdale, who was predicted to take a big step last season, eight games into the season was such a crushing blow. Questions may not surround his potential to be a star defenseman someday, but they do surround the current stage of his development. The Ducks need to know what they have with him.

Jamie Drysdale, Anaheim Ducks (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

The fact that he’s still unsigned is troubling because a training camp and preseason is exactly what he could use to ease himself back into NHL action. If the only thing separating a major shoulder injury and his return to regular season play is recovery time away from the game and a shortened training camp, there are reasons to be concerned. Granted, he’s been around the team, and he’s been skating for a while. Maybe he’ll be fine.

In any case, Drysdale should be chomping at the bit to play. With all the talent to be a top-pairing defenseman, expect him to compete hard and show that he’s the only suitable partner for Cam Fowler on the top pair. Together, they will form a unit that can facilitate offense from the back end. If they separate the two, I could easily see Drysdale pushing Fowler for top minutes, but on a line with a complementary player like Gudas.

Competition Two: A Lot of Prospects, Not a Lot of Spots

While initially looking like it’d be a wide-open competition for spots given the defensive turnover, the offseason activity suggests this will still be a veteran-led defense. As of now, Fowler, Gudas, Drysdale, and Lybushkin figure to have four of the six spots locked up, though perhaps Lybushkin can be pushed by a rookie with an impressive training camp. So, let’s call it two, maybe three spots up for grabs. That’s far fewer spots available than prospects who want jobs at the NHL level this season. Which begs the question, who, if any, will earn a spot?

Latest News & Highlights

Ultimately, it’s going to come down to the team’s needs. Do head coach Greg Cronin and general manager Pat Verbeek believe they need another puck-mover back there? Another power play quarterback? If so, perhaps it’s Olen Zellweger or Pavel Mintyukov. If they need size, maybe they start the season with Drew Helleson and Jackson Lacombe. Maybe it’s one of each. Or maybe, just maybe, one or two of them just prove to be a step above the rest that they give the Ducks no choice but to give them a spot.

Keep your eyes on Helleson, Lacombe, Zellweger, and Mintyukov. Patience is ultimately the name of the game here, and they still have to contend with training camp invite Scott Harrington and other free-agent signees Robert Hagg and Trevor Carrick for those open spots. Similar to the young forwards though, these prospects should see these openings as an opportunity to play professional hockey right now. One would hope their performance at camp reveals as much.

Don’t forget about additional top-flight prospects in Tyson Hinds and Tristan Luneau. Maybe they don’t have a realistic shot at earning a spot this season, but those are names to keep an eye on this week nonetheless.

Goaltending Competition: Can Dostál Take the Net from Gibby?

The short answer is no because John Gibson still gives the team the best chance to win every night. On the Ducks Preview Show, I stated my firm belief that the net is Gibson’s until he doesn’t want it anymore. He’s a criminally underappreciated goalie and has never received enough credit for keeping this oft-underwhelming team in games.

John Gibson, Anaheim Ducks (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Offensively and defensively, the future of this team is coming. Hopefully sooner than later. Which, sadly, could spell the end of Gibson’s tenure, and the beginning of Lukas Dostál’s. So, perhaps at some point, Verbeek forces Gibson’s hand. Or maybe Gibson decides he’s had enough and wants to go to a contender. But as long as he’s a Duck, I just don’t see him ceding the net to Dostál. Not yet, anyway. Look for him to use training camp to prove he is still that guy.

Ducks Won’t Go Anywhere Without an Improved Defense

The Ducks went into the offseason fully aware of the changes that were coming to this eye-sore of a defense. While awaiting the return of Drysdale, they brought in some much-needed grit, and will see who among these young prospects is ready for the jump to the NHL. It all begins with training camp. The 2023-24 version of this defense stands to look much different; we’ll see if it performs differently.

Who are your projected defense pairings for the Ducks’ opening night roster? Sound off in the comments below!