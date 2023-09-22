Devils News & Rumors: Ruff, Luke Hughes & More

The New Jersey Devils took the ice for the first time yesterday (Sept. 21) as training camp is underway. There wasn’t too much to take away from the on-ice sessions, but there was a bit of news to come from press conferences, specifically from general manager Tom Fitzgerald and head coach Lindy Ruff. Let’s catch up on the latest news to end the week.

Ruff Under Contract

Most of us, including myself, were under the impression that Ruff was in the last year of his contract during the 2022-23 season. Many of us were wondering what his status was heading into 2023-24, as there had been no news from the organization this offseason about re-upping Ruff. But yesterday, we got our answer.

New Jersey Devils head coach Lindy Ruff (Photo by Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Ruff was indeed in the final year of his contract a season ago, but he also had an option for a fourth, which the Devils exercised for the 2023-24 season. Per Fitzgerald, he and Ruff are working toward figuring out something long-term that goes beyond this season.

It’s no surprise the Devils extended Ruff. After winning 52 games and totaling 112 points — both franchise records — a season ago, it was clear he’d be returning. Their win against the New York Rangers in the first round of last season’s playoffs further cemented that. It was just a matter of getting official word from the organization.

Devils Being Cautious With Luke Hughes, Stillman Out a Few Weeks

Luke Hughes was held out of the Prospects Challenge last weekend. Initially, it seemed like it was to have him come into training camp fresh and rested. That’s still true, but we also learn he was held off the ice yesterday and is nursing a minor injury. But rest easy, Fitzgerald said he anticipates the younger Hughes being able to play in preseason games:

Fitzgerald doesn't want to elaborate on Luke's situation other than he has some inflammation.



But says he does anticipate that Luke will be able to play in the preseason.



#NJDevils https://t.co/aQ9sgVWoNJ — Amanda Stein (@amandacstein) September 21, 2023

Hughes got a taste of NHL action at the end of last season, playing in five games between the regular season and the playoffs. Now, the 20-year-old, who’s one of the top prospects in the NHL, will be taking on a full-time role and could replace Ryan Graves, who signed with the Pittsburgh Penguins this offseason, on the second pair with John Marino. It’ll be interesting to see how Ruff deploys him once he’s available to play.

Fitzgerald also mentioned that prospect Chase Stillman suffered an injury at the Prospects Challenge and will be out for a few weeks. When he returns, Stillman will begin his pro career with the Utica Comets in the AHL, where he should play top-nine minutes. The former first-round pick finished last season with 48 points in 59 games for the Peterborough Petes and helped the team capture the OHL crown and earn their way to the Memorial Cup.

Early Look at Devils Line Combos

It’s very early in training camp, but Ruff gave us a taste of what line combos he may be thinking of starting the preseason with. Jesper Bratt, Jack Hughes and Tyler Toffoli were one unit in the first practice group, while Timo Meier, Nico Hischier and Alexander Holtz made up another combo in the second practice group.

Latest News & Highlight

Toffoli getting paired up with Bratt and Hughes isn’t too much of a surprise. He’s coming off a 34-goal, 73-point season with the Calgary Flames a season ago and is an ideal fit for Bratt and Hughes, the team’s best facilitators. He’s a solid finisher and creates plenty of quality scoring chances, making the offensive potential with these three sky-high.

I’m not the biggest fan of Holtz and Meier being on the same line. They’re both shoot-first type players, but since it’s the preseason, it’s worth seeing if it works. There are pluses to giving Holtz a look with Meier and Hischier, too. Meier is a great play driver and creates plenty of offense off the rush. And they’re solid two-way players, especially Hischier, who was a Selke finalist a season ago.

New Jersey Devils winger Alexander Holtz (Photo by Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Meier and Hischier should be able to create plenty of chances for Holtz in preseason action. He’ll just need to capitalize on them. If the pace of his game has improved, he should be able to convert on the opportunities his linemates will generate for him.

It’s also worth noting that the third practice group had Ondrej Palát, Erik Haula and Dawson Mercer leading the way. If Holtz shows he can play top-six minutes this season, having Palát, Haula and Mercer as third-line options will be a luxury. Of course, line combos will change throughout the season. But having a third line with those three players speaks to the team’s depth heading into the new season.