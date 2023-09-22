Hellebuyck Confirms He’ll Eye Contender Like Oilers This Season

While he didn’t mention the Edmonton Oilers by name, simply by using the process of elimination, the Edmonton Oilers now know that goaltender Connor Hellebuyck would be open to joining the team ahead of the NHL Trade Deadline if the Oilers are Stanley Cup contenders and the Winnipeg Jets are not. Frankly, even if there are questions left unanswered, he made considering only contenders abundantly clear.

During a conversation with the media on Thursday, Hellebuyck tried to put the continued rumors to rest about his future with the Jets. He didn’t say he was looking to leave, but if you’re a Jets fan, unfortunately, all he did was get people talking because he firmly stated that he’s “open-minded” when it comes to his future, whether that be with the Jets or another organization.

Why Did Hellebuyck Say That Leaves Questions Unanswered?

Making sure to say he loves Winnipeg and that he believes this current version of the team is good enough to win a Stanley Cup, Hellebuyck said he is “open-minded” about what comes next for him. When a reporter said that “open-minded” could be taken a few ways and was looking for clarification, Hellebuyck said, “I’m not closing the door to anywhere.”

He went on to say that his primary goal over the remainder of his career is to win a Stanley Cup. “I’m gonna look at anywhere that I think can win a Cup and I know this locker room can win a Cup… so I’m standing here now telling you I’m gonna win a Cup.” For now, he’s committed to the Jets. What happens if Winnipeg falls out of contention? That’s where the Oilers come in.

Why Immediately Link the Oilers?

For Edmonton, there are two real questions about the team heading into the 2023-24 season. First, is the defense deep enough? Second, will the goaltending stand up? As the season rolls along, it shouldn’t take terribly long to find out.

Stuart Skinner had a great season, but this is essentially his sophomore campaign and it could go one of two ways. He’ll either take more steps and improve his game, or he’ll see a regression. If it’s the latter, the Oilers might have a problem.

Jack Campbell says he’s been working on a lot over the summer. He’s hoping to have a bounce-back season after a disappointing start with the Oilers. There were times when his performance was excellent, but there were times when he looked like anything but a starter. His leash will be shorter this season and if the Oilers have to make a move, they probably will. Strike one, shame on you. Strike two, shame on us…

If Skinner takes a step back and Campbell doesn’t take a step forward, the Oilers will be looking for goaltending help and there’s no better option than Hellebuyck.

Why Would Hellebuyck Target the Oilers?

The fact that Hellebuyck says his primary goal is to win the Stanley Cup, means he’s not ruling out any city that has a legitimate shot. While some players only want to go where there’s warm weather, play in a tax-free state, or escape that bright spotlight that comes with being in a hockey-mad market, Hellebuyck doesn’t care about any of that. All he wants to do is win. And, in Edmonton, despite what happens with their current goaltenders, the Oilers are contenders.

Leon Draisaitl, Edmonton Oilers (Photo by David Becker/NHLI via Getty Images)

It may not be a long-term deal and it may be a one-shot attempt to go all the way, but the Oilers would give Hellebuyck a legitimate chance to do something he’s yet to do and finish his story. His stance on winning was not in question. Trying to win is all that matters to him and making sure he gave himself the best odds to do so was the only guarantee he could make. Oddsmakers have the Oilers in the top five.

And, barring injuries, Edmonton might be one of the few real Cup favorites who have goaltending questions. If GM Ken Holland deems it necessary to improve that position ahead of the playoffs, you can bet he’ll try and he’ll give up a first-rounder to get what he needs. He’s already said he’s committed to winning and improving the team. Hellebuyck needs that reassurance as he determines his next steps.