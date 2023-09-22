Flames Have Plenty of Options in Net

Do the Calgary Flames have too much of a good thing in their goaltending situation? A goaltending platoon is currently viewed as the way to go in the NHL, and the Flames have three goalies who can successfully fill the two spots. The problem is that their best option may be the guy who has to start his season in the American Hockey League (AHL).

Jacob Markstrom Needs to Rebound

The Flames signed Jacob Markstrom to a six-year, $36 million contract before the 2020-21 season. His reward to the team was two regular seasons of extreme success. In the 2020-21 season, his numbers took a bit of a hit compared to his Vancouver Canucks career. David Rittich didn’t support the team in a backup role and struggled in his games, which led to the team having a record below .500. The Flames had a rough go in the All-Canadian Division and failed to make the playoffs.

The 2021-22 season was a career year for Markstrom and his new backup, Dan Vladar. Markstrom had a 37-15-9 record with a .922 save percentage (SV%) and 2.22 goals-against average (GAA). The Flames looked to be a favourite going into the playoffs, and all the hype built around a possible second-round matchup with the Edmonton Oilers. Well, the second round came, and Markstrom’s elite performance disappeared. He allowed six goals in a win in Game 1, but that would be the last game the Flames managed to get off their inter-provincial rival. He allowed 18 goals in the next four games, and the Oilers ousted the team in five.

Markstrom’s confidence never fully recovered last season, and he had his worst season as a starter. The Swedish netminder struggled to a 23-21-12 record, with a .892 SV% and 2.92 GAA. It was one of the biggest problems in a season full of problems for the Flames. His career numbers would suggest that he will bounce back this season, but with how low it got for him last season, there’s no guarantee he can find his groove again. Vladar’s record last season made him a candidate to earn more starts, but if those two are the goalies to begin the season, then it’s still Markstrom’s net to lose. An emergence of Dustin Wolf may put even more heat on Markstrom, so he will need to regain his form if he wants to remain the starter. There’s a belief that Markstrom’s cap hit makes it difficult for him to lose his spot, but the Flames can’t afford to keep rolling him out there with subpar performances.

Finding a Dan Vladar Trade Partner

It has been well-documented that the Flames could be shopping Vladar to make room for Wolf. The news that Colorado Avalanche goalie Pavel Francouz will miss some time has fueled rumours of Colorado being a landing spot. Despite rumours that Markstrom may be moved, it makes little sense for the Flames’ plans to be a contender this season. While Vladar to the Avalanche makes sense in theory, it may not be worth it in the long run if Francouz returns sooner than expected. Early in the season isn’t typically a time when teams panic into making a move, so it seems like the Flames will need to hang on to Vladar for a while longer.

Vladar still has two years left on a contract extension he signed last summer. His stock rose in Calgary this past season when he started winning games with Markstrom struggling, which further built hype that he could steal the starting job. His record last season was 14-6-5, an improvement over his goaltending partner and a big reason why the Flames almost snuck into a wild-card spot. However, wins and losses aren’t the best factor in determining the value of a goalie. Vladar’s .895 SV% and 2.91 GAA were pretty on par with Markstrom.

A goalie’s record is determined by how their team plays in front of them, so Vladar’s record is more a result of his team performing better offensively and getting him the win than Vladar performing better than Markstrom. According to plusminusline.com, Vladar had a goal support per 60 minutes of 3.76, while Markstrom’s was just 2.83. Regardless, if the tandem of Vladar and Markstrom sticks around for the entire season, they will need to perform better.

Dustin Wolf Can’t Spend a Full Season in Minors, Can He?

Wolf has done everything he can do in the AHL. He has dominated the AHL in his two seasons in the league, posting a combined record of 77-20-7, with a .927 SV% and 2.24 GAA. He was named the Best Goaltender (Baz Bastien Memorial Award) in back-to-back seasons, and last season was named the Most Valuable Player (Les Cunningham Award). He was only the eighth goalie in league history to be given the award.

Wolf should be penciled into Calgary’s opening night roster, but as we have learned, it won’t be easy for him to get there to start the season. He has two more years of waiver exemption left on his contract, so the Flames don’t need to make a spot for him. They could leave him to dominate the AHL and bring him up with the big club when the opportunity arises. His waiver exemption ending would also match the end of Vladar’s contract, giving him a year to be mentored by Markstrom and then the chance to take over the Flames net. The problem is that Wolf will be 26 years old, and after his performance in the AHL, it is clear that he will be ready for a chance with the Flames well before that.

If the Flames’ goaltending struggles out of the gate, and Wolf starts hot in the AHL, how can the Flames keep him down? Right now, they have no cap space to consider rostering three goalies, so their hands are tied with the situation. There is no doubt that Craig Conroy will have the dilemma at some point in the season, but he can only hope that Markstrom and Vladar return to their 2021-22 form and make it a bit easier, or he will find a willing trade partner for Vladar. Unfortunately for Wolf, Flames fans should accept a Markstrom and Vladar goaltending tandem for the foreseeable future.