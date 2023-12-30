Ducks Lose Momentum in Shutout Loss to Coyotes

Fresh off an impressive, if not surprising, upset win over the Vegas Golden Knights on Wednesday (Dec. 27), the Anaheim Ducks were shut out for the fourth time this season in the loss to the Arizona Coyotes (Dec. 29).

With the loss, the Ducks failed to capitalize on the momentum gained from the win over the Golden Knights. They weren’t sharp, the power play couldn’t get anything going, and they didn’t help goaltender John Gibson by sustaining offensive pressure of their own or by making life difficult for their skilled opposition. The inability to generate consistent offense holds this team back, and it is in that spirit that we look at some takeaways from the contest.

John Gibson Is Dialed In

After a brief stint on the non-injured list to be with his newborn child, John Gibson turned in identical 30-save performances against both the Golden Knights and Coyotes. In both games, he was his usual athletic and technical self, backstopping the Ducks with big, timely saves. On Wednesday, his clutch goaltending kept the Golden Knights at bay, whereas in the Coyotes game, his play kept the Ducks within striking distance. His reads were on point, and unlike the rest of his team, he has been sharp for the entire 120 minutes he has played since the Christmas break.

If the Ducks have any chance at turning their season around, it will start with Gibson. His reliable play from the goal crease is the foundation that keeps this team alive in games. Head coach Greg Cronin has said it, and the players have admitted it. He is so often their best player. It’s a shame that he has to take a loss in a game like this when he deserved better. His only job is to stop the puck, and he does that night after night.

It Took 57 Minutes for Ducks to Generate Good Looks at the Net

The Ducks blitzed the Golden Knights the other night with four first-period goals. They’ve now scored one goal in their last five periods of play. Specifically against the Coyotes, they were flat, sloppy, and slow. They didn’t win puck battles, and when they had the puck, they dumped it into the offensive zone and couldn’t retrieve it. There was just minimal pressure all night long.

Connor Ingram, goaltender for the Coyotes last night, wasn’t really required to make a challenging save until the final minutes of the contest. With an extra attacker on, the Ducks finally found a way to get dynamic looks on Ingram. Mason McTavish had a nice shot pass to Sam Carrick, Adam Henrique had the puck around the crease a couple of times, Jamie Drysdale was looking to shoot often, too. It was too little, too late, though. Ingram was ready for everything. He controlled rebounds and got himself into position to see all incoming shots. Credit him for playing well, but the Ducks’ inability to muster any pressure at even strength or on the power play was a troubling reversal of the offense’s performance just a few days prior when they stunningly jumped all over the Golden Knights from the opening puck drop.

Troy Terry Goes Down via Friendly Fire

In another stroke of incredibly misfortunate luck, the Ducks failed to get through the game fully healthy on offense. Last week, it was Leo Carlsson. Last night, it was Troy Terry who collided with McTavish after they both attempted to check a stick-handling Logan Cooley.

It appeared that McTavish’s shoulder or elbow made contact with Terry’s head. He remained down for a few seconds before skating off on his own, but he didn’t return to the game. He has been one of the only top Ducks skaters to stay healthy this season, so losing him with what looks like a head or neck injury raises obvious concerns. Not to mention, it’s a tough break for Terry personally, given he seems to have found his offensive swagger lately. We’ll presumably learn the severity of the incident in the coming days, so it’ll be worth following as the Ducks get ready for the final game of the calendar year.

Ducks Close Out 2023 with Tough Matchup Against Oilers

Their two games since the break have been a tale of two teams. One that shows it’s capable of blitzing a team with its pressure, youth, and energy, and another that is incapable of simply winning battles and making tape-to-tape passes. This week has been a microcosm of their season.

Which version of the Ducks shows up against Connor McDavid, Leon Draisatl, and the Edmonton Oilers on New Year’s Eve is anyone’s guess. They’ll surely be looking for a better result than that of their previous meeting. Beating the Oilers will require a start that resembles their start against the Golden Knights. It put them on their heels, forced them to play catch-up, and neutralized their star players early.

The eight-game homestand has reached its halfway mark with mixed results. The Ducks have produced two lackluster efforts with minimal positives and two games with plenty of encouraging signs. Can’t think of a better way to end the year than with a strong showing against one of the premiere offenses in the NHL. It all goes down on Sunday (Dec. 31) at 5 PM PST.