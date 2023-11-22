Ducks News & Rumors: Gibson, Zegras, Pitre & More

The Anaheim Ducks have hit a bit of a rough patch recently following a strong start to the season. The team has produced just four goals during a three-game losing skid going into Wednesday’s (Nov. 22) contest against the Montreal Canadiens. It shouldn’t come as much of a surprise that the Ducks have experienced some ups and downs in 2023-24 considering the team is still in the development phase of its rebuild. Still, they sit just one point behind the Seattle Kraken and St. Louis Blues for a Western Conference Wild Card spot, which indicates that progress is being made.

Expectations should be tempered as the team still has plenty of work to do, but it’s encouraging to see the Ducks be far more competitive this season. With that being said, let’s get into all the news and rumors you should know as the Ducks wrap up a four-game homestand.

Ducks’ Netminder Gibson Back in Trade Chatter

Following an abysmal showing in 2022-23, John Gibson has bounced back in a big way this season. Through 11 games played, he has posted a 4-6-0 record with a 2.27 goals-against average (GAA) and a .926 save percentage (SV%). According to Hockey Reference, Gibson is tied with Adin Hill of the Vegas Golden Knights and Cam Talbot of the Los Angeles Kings for second in the NHL with eight Quality Starts. Gibson also ranks fifth in the league in Goals Saved Above Expected (7.36).

Gibson’s improved play has made him the subject of trade talk again, which isn’t anything new for him. He has been talked about in trade rumors for years, but his $6.4 million cap hit through the 2026-27 campaign has been a major stumbling block. However, several teams are currently in need of a goaltending upgrade and the salary cap could increase by $4.5 million in 2024-25. That could make a potential trade involving Gibson more likely to occur in the offseason, but a deal could happen before that if teams get desperate enough.

Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman brought up Gibson’s name during The Jeff Marek Show on Tuesday, Nov. 21 when discussing the turmoil the Edmonton Oilers are facing. “Could John Gibson make a difference?” Friedman mused. “Yeah, I think he could but he’s not going to fix everything that ails you.” Edmonton has reportedly been reluctant to pull a trigger on a trade because the team doesn’t want to deal away too much. However, the Oilers may be forced to do something soon if a spot in the playoffs slips further away from view.

John Gibson, Anaheim Ducks (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Gibson’s name also came up when Larry Brooks of the New York Post discussed the New Jersey Devils’ goaltending woes. “Connor Hellebuyck [of the Winnipeg Jets] is off the table, but John Gibson’s return to form with the fun-bunch Ducks may ignite interest from [Devils general manager] Tom Fitzgerald, though the 30-year-old netminder will have three years remaining at an annual $6.4 million cap hit following this season” (from ‘Rangers’ Artemi Panarin marching toward Hart Trophy after fast start,’ New York Post, Nov. 11, 2023).

Anaheim has been trying to keep Gibson fresher by mixing in Lukas Dostal, who has made eight starts compared to Gibson’s 11. Dostal had a .920 SV% in his first six outings, but he has struggled in his past two appearances. If he can rebound, and the Ducks get the right trade offer for Gibson, a deal could finally be in the cards.

Zegras Joins Drysdale in Injury Limbo

Trevor Zegras hasn’t played since Nov. 7 against the Pittsburgh Penguins because of a lower-body injury. Jamie Drysdale hasn’t been in the lineup since Oct. 15 due to a lower-body issue. Both players are on injured reserve, with uncertain timetables for their returns.

On Nov. 17, head coach Greg Cronin told members of the media the recovery times for Zegras and Drysdale are “very tricky, so you’ve got to be patient.” The bench boss mentioned the possibility that both players may have pushed themselves too hard after arriving late for training camp due to their contract disputes.

Related: Ducks Off to Hot Start Despite Trevor Zegras’ Struggles

That could just be a coincidence because injuries can happen at any time, no matter how careful you think you are being, but Cronin makes a good point about the difference between working out on your own and being involved in puck battles during game situations. “That’s probably what happened without [trying to be] a doctor or a trainer and [Zegras’] thing mirrors probably what happened with Jamie, that area from your knees to your chest. That’s the core area where you’re doing a lot, there’s a lot of pressure on those areas when you’re battling people.”

Ducks’ Pitre and Terrance Shining in the OHL

Coulson Pitre was considered for the Ontario Hockey League (OHL) Player of the Week honor for the period ending Nov. 19 after he generated five goals and one assist in three games. The 18-year-old winger, playing for the Flint Firebirds, lit the lamp in each contest and potted a hat trick against the London Knights on Nov. 17 in a 7-4 victory. He has now amassed 12 goals and 20 points through 19 games this season. The Ducks selected him in the third round (65th overall) of the 2023 NHL Entry Draft.

Coulson Pitre of the Flint Firebirds. Photo by Natalie Shaver/OHL Images

Carey Terrance of the Erie Otters is also off to a great start this campaign. He has accumulated 16 goals and 26 points over 21 games. Anaheim selected the 18-year-old center in the second round (59th overall) of the 2023 NHL Entry Draft.

Ducks Look to Get Back on Track

Following a 3-1 loss to the Blues on Sunday, Nov. 19, the collective message from the Ducks was that the team needs to be better offensively. “We don’t shoot the puck enough,” Cronin said. “I say it pretty much after every game, we have opportunities to shoot it. We’ve got to try and turn our team into a shot volume team and stop making lateral passes and try and generate rebounds off it” (from ‘Ducks fall 3-1 to Blues, lose third consecutive game,’ The Sporting Tribune, Nov. 19, 2023). Anaheim has been falling into some bad habits lately, but every game is a learning experience.