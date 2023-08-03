3 Ducks Bounce-Back Candidates for 2023-24 Season

The Anaheim Ducks finished with the worst record (23-47-12) and the worst goal differential (minus-129) in the NHL last season. As a result, it should not come as much of a surprise that several players failed to live up to expectations. The Ducks will look to bounce back in 2023-24 under new head coach Greg Cronin, who was hired in June after Dallas Eakins was let go following the conclusion of a disastrous 2022-23 campaign for the organization.

The 60-year-old Cronin and his staff have plenty of work to do to turn things around in Anaheim. The team hasn’t qualified for the Stanley Cup Playoffs since 2017-18, and the 2022-23 season is one that many members of the team would probably like to forget. The Ducks placed 31st in goals per game (2.51), 32nd in goals against per game (4.09), 31st on the power play (15.7 percent), and 31st on the penalty kill (72.1 percent). The team also allowed the most shots against per game (39.1).

It will be interesting to see how the upcoming season unfolds. The Ducks want to be harder to play against, which resulted in the additions of forward Alex Killorn and defenseman Radko Gudas in free agency. The motivation that comes with playing for a new coach, as well as the potential arrival of some intriguing prospects into the mix, should provide the Ducks with a boost. Still, the team will be reliant on its young core, which is headlined by Trevor Zegras and Troy Terry, in order to get back into the playoff picture. Anaheim will also need better performances from some other key players who should be able to get back on track in 2023-24.

Jamie Drysdale

Jamie Drysdale was limited to just eight games last season because of a torn labrum in his left shoulder. The 21-year-old blueliner is expected to be ready for training camp in the fall, assuming he has a new contract in place by that time, and his return to the fold will provide the defense of the Ducks with a significant lift. Anaheim struggled mightily in transition last year, but the return of the smooth-skating defender will help the team move the puck with much more ease in 2023-24. A full season of Drysdale should also help improve the team’s lackluster power play.

Jamie Drysdale, Anaheim Ducks (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Drysdale produced four goals, 28 assists, 12 power-play points, and 137 shots on net over 81 games during the 2021-22 campaign. He ranked second among rookie defensemen in points while averaging nearly 20 minutes of ice time per contest. Drysdale, who is a key member of Anaheim’s young core group, will be a welcome addition to the roster, and he should make strides offensively in 2023-24.

Adam Henrique

Adam Henrique has compiled 41 goals and 80 points in 120 games over the past two seasons. He has been very productive despite dealing with some injury issues and constant trade rumors. The 33-year-old forward ranked third on the Ducks with 0.61 points per game last campaign and tied for second on the team with 22 goals. In 62 appearances, Henrique also ranked seventh on the club with 132 shots on target.

If he can remain healthy, Henrique has plenty of bounce-back appeal. He is capable of playing center or the wing, but he is slated to be Anaheim’s top left winger going into the campaign. Henrique is eligible for unrestricted free agency after the 2023-24 season, which will probably provide him with some extra motivation, and it makes him a likely candidate to be moved to a contender at some point. He should attract plenty of interest from teams looking for a versatile middle-six forward upgrade.

John Gibson

John Gibson is coming off the worst NHL season of his 10-year professional career. He registered 31 losses for the first time while surrendering a league-high 200 goals. Gibson’s .899 save percentage and 3.99 goals-against average were also the worst marks of his career.

Still, there were some silver linings for the 30-year-old netminder. Among goaltenders who appeared in fewer than 60 games, he managed to register the best save percentage of the 34 goalie seasons with 200 or more goals allowed. Additionally, he was just the third player in NHL history to have three outings with 50-plus saves in a single season. He posted a record of 1-1-1 during those contests, allowing 12 goals on a whopping 167 shots.

Gibson has struggled over the past four seasons behind a team that has had more than their share of problems defensively and offensively. Despite being the subject of rampant trade speculation, Gibson appears to be poised to begin the 2023-24 campaign with the Ducks. The return of Drysdale and the signing of a bruiser like Gudas will aid the team defensively. Highly-touted defense prospects Pavel Mintyukov and Olen Zellweger could also push for NHL playing time in 2023-24, which would further bolster the team’s depth.

John Gibson, Anaheim Ducks (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Gibson and projected backup Lukas Dostal will probably face plenty of rubber from opposing teams again, but the Anaheim goalies should receive more support from their teammates and coaches than they have in previous years. Whether he ends up going to another team or not, Gibson has plenty of bounce-back potential. After the statistical nightmare that was 2022-23, he has plenty of room for improvement.

Brighter Days Ahead for Anaheim

Following an abysmal season, the Ducks hope to begin their climb up the standings in 2023-24. More roster shuffling is expected from general manager Pat Verbeek in the form of trades, and the team’s lengthy rebuilding effort should start to bear fruit in the near future. Anaheim has amassed a talented array of prospects and a few of those players could make an immediate impact in the NHL as early as this coming season.