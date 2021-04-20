Ducks Prospects: Zegras, Mahura & Moore

We’re back with another Anaheim Ducks prospect update! Artyom Galimov’s season in Russia came to an end after Ak Bars Kazan lost in the KHL Conference Finals. Trevor Zegras continued to shine with the San Diego Gulls as he scored a highlight-reel goal to cap off an impressive week. Ian Moore extended his point streak as the Chicago Steel clinched the United States Hockey League regular-season championship. Welcome back to our series updating you on some of the Ducks’ top prospects and picks from the NHL Entry Draft.

Zegras Shines Again for Gulls

The Gulls won two of three games last week with two victories against their rivals, the Ontario Reign. They rattled off 7-4 and 2-1 victories against the Reign but fell 5-1 to the Bakersfield Condors in their final game of the week. They sit second in the Pacific Division with 38 points but ranked third in points percentage with .594.

Zegras continued to prove he’s too good for the American Hockey League, as he recorded three goals and two assists in two games played for the Gulls last week. He missed the game against Bakersfield due to an undisclosed illness. He was the first star in the Gulls’ 7-4 victory against Ontario, recording two goals and two assists, with three of those points coming on the power play. However, his most impressive play of the week came in their next game against the Reign. Zegras broke in alone off a great stretch pass from Vinni Lettieri and pulled the puck to his backhand, flipped his stick over and popped it over the netminder with the toe of his stick blade. It’s one of those plays that makes you wonder why he’s still in the AHL.

On the season, he now has eight goals and eight assists for 16 points in 13 games played. Outside of Zegras, Chase De Leo led the Gulls in scoring for the week with three goals and three assists for six points in three games played. He’s jumped in the top ten in league scoring and is ranked eighth with 12 goals and 13 assists for 25 points in 25 games played. Andrew Poturalski retook the AHL scoring lead with a three-point week and has seven goals and 24 assists for 31 points in 32 games played. Benoit-Olivier Groulx recorded one goal and two assists in the 7-4 victory to bring his season totals to eight goals and 11 assists for 19 points in 32 games played.

On defense, Josh Mahura continued to prove he belongs in the NHL with three assists across two games played. He now has five goals and ten assists for 15 points in 19 games played. Axel Andersson continued his acclimation to the AHL, playing in all three games this week. He recorded one assist and six shots on goal and finished with an even rating. Brendan Guhle only featured in one game last week, failing to register a point.

Lukas Dostal seems to have taken the starting job back for the time being after he started in both games against the Reign last week. He picks up wins in both games, stopping 72 of 77 shots faced and extending his winning streak to five games. He now has a 10-7-0 record with a 3.17 goals against average (GAA) and a .913 save percentage (SV%). Olle Eriksson Ek started in the 5-1 loss against Bakersfield, allowing four goals on 28 shots against. His losing streak now sits at three games, and he has a 6-4-0 record with a 2.63 GAA and .910 SV%.

Upcoming Games: April 20/21 vs. San Jose, April 24/25 vs. Henderson

Albin Sundsvik, Artyom Galimov & Thimo Nickl

Sundsvik continued to be used sparingly throughout Skellefteå AIK’s Swedish Hockey League quarterfinal matchup against Luleå last week. The most ice time he saw was 8:24 in Skellefteå’s 4-1 Game 4 victory on Thursday. The least he saw was 2:18 in their 4-3 Game 6 victory on Monday. He failed to register a point in all five games last week and managed just two shots on goal. He averaged 10:51 of time on ice through 45 regular-season games but has managed to average just 5:23 through six playoff games so far.

Upcoming Games: April 20 vs. Luleå

Artyom Galimov and Ak Bars Kazan saw their season come to an end in dramatic fashion last week. They were down 3-2 in their conference finals series against Avangard heading into the week, but won Game 6 2-0 to set up a winner takes all Game 7. He had two shots on goal and played 15:12 in their 2-0 Game 6 victory. In Game 7, Galimov stepped up to the plate, recording a goal and an assist; however, it wasn’t enough as they eventually fell 4-3 in overtime.

Artyom Galimov (@AnaheimDucks) picked up a pair of just freakin' awesome points yesterday in the KHL playoffs, an assist and a goal for Ak-Bars Kazan.#FlyTogether https://t.co/wH9WBo4Epf pic.twitter.com/UPVUWQ7cAm — EP Rinkside (@EPRinkside) April 16, 2021

He finished the playoffs with two goals and five assists for seven points in 15 games played. Galimov has been called up to the Russian national team to begin preparation for the World Championships later next month. He will take part in the Eurochallenge as Russia takes on Belarus in a two-game set on Apr. 23 and 24.

Upcoming Games: April 23/24 vs. Belarus

As expected, Thimo Nickl did not take part in any of Rögle’s SHL quarterfinal games last week. However, we did finally get some clarity on what the plan is for him moving forward. He has signed a one-year contract with Rögle and will be back with the team for the 2021-22 season.

“Thimo is a very stable defender who has a great attitude and has come to us with impressive performances. I am delighted that he has now signed his first professional contract with us and that we will continue to work with him.” Rögle sporting director Chris Abbott

Henry Thrun & Ian Moore

Ian Moore extended his point streak to three games last week, as he recorded one goal and two assists for three points across two games played. He now has points in 10 of his last 12 games in which he’s amassed four goals and seven assists for 11 points.

Moore on the power from Farrell and Coronato. You might be hearing that in the future, eh @HarvardMHockey? https://t.co/P6Kj2a3HKa pic.twitter.com/HG0vSTtAG8 — x – Chicago Steel (@ChicagoSteel) April 15, 2021

On the season, he has 10 goals and 14 assists for 24 points in 43 games played. The Steel were crowned Anderson Cup champions for the second consecutive season as regular-season champions.

Upcoming Games: April 24/25 vs. Muskegon

Thrun cooled down a bit after an impressive stretch the week prior. He recorded just one assist in two games played for the Dubuque Fighting Saints last week, including four shots on goal. He has eight goals and ten assists for 18 points in 20 games played. He was named USHL Defenseman of the Week for week 23 of the 2020-21 season. It marks his second Defenseman of the Week award in three weeks. His points-per-game total of .90 ranks second in the entire league and only trails Boston Bruins’ prospect Mason Lohrei (1.22).

Upcoming Games: April 19 vs. Green Bay, April 22 vs. Muskegon, April 23/24 vs. Green Bay

Brayden Tracey & Ethan Bowen

Tracey recorded one goal in two games this week for the Victoria Royals. His seven-game point streak came to an end after he failed to register a point in their first game of the week. That brings his season totals to six goals and six assists for 12 points in 10 games played. He is playing as the first-line left winger in the Royals’ lineup and leads the team in scoring.

He only had seven goals in 24 games with the Royals last season and is only one off reaching that mark in less than half the amount of games played.

Upcoming Games: April 19 vs. Kelowna, April 21 vs. Vancouver, April 23 vs. Kamloops

Bowen’s struggles continued for the Chilliwack Chiefs as he only managed two goals and one assist in five games played last week. He still leads the Chiefs in scoring with four goals and five assists for nine points in ten games played. He had 12 goals and 19 assists for 31 points in 41 games played for the Chiefs during the 2019-20 season. He is committed to the University of North Dakota for the 2021-22 season.

Upcoming Games: April 21 vs. Prince George, April 23 vs. Merritt, April 25 vs. Prince George

Thanks for checking out our latest prospects update of the 2020-21 season. Stay tuned for a fresh update on Ducks prospects from major junior, NCAA, Europe, and around the world!

