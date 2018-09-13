Edmonton Oilers 2018-19 Training Camp Guide

As we get into that, let’s take a closer look at the pre-season schedule, the training camp roster and what some of the expectations might be for this upcoming season.

Regardless the Oilers are hoping for a fresh start after a forgettable 2017-18 season that saw the club miss the playoffs after a promising 2016-17. The question on everyone’s mind in 2018-19 is who the real Oilers are? More importantly which year was more representative of what this club is? We’ll get that answer this year.

It’s finally that time of year. The Edmonton Oilers are opening up training camp with a staggering 62 players at camp this fall. The official breakdown comes down to seven goalies, 19 defensemen, and 36 forwards. Of those players, 27 of them attended rookie camp. One notable omission, however, is Darnell Nurse. The restricted free agent (RFA) is without a contract, and according to TSN’s Bob McKenzie, those negotiations aren’t going well .

Tuesday, Sept. 18 @ Vancouver (8:30 P.M. MT)

Thursday, Sept. 20 vs. Winnipeg (7:00 P.M. MT)

Sunday, Sept. 23 @ Winnipeg (6:00 P.M. MT)

Tuesday, Sept. 25 vs. Vancouver (7:00 P.M. MT)

Thursday, Sept. 27 vs. Arizona (7:00 P.M. MT)

Saturday, Sept.29 vs. Calgary (1:00 P.M. MT)

Wednesday, Oct. 3 @ Cologne, Germany (8:00 A.M. MT)

Professional Tryouts (PTO) Players

There are three players at camp that are on professional tryouts (PTO’s). Here’s what you need to know.

Alex Chiasson (RW) – The last of the three players to receive their invite, Chiasson is in the running for a bottom-six job with the club. He’ll turn 28 before the season starts, and is fresh off a Stanley Cup win with the Washington Capitals. He’s a depth scorer, a power forward-type player that has limited scoring upside.

Related: Edmonton Oilers 2018-19 Season Preview

Last season he put up nine goals and 18 points in 61 games with the Capitals while averaging 11:46 in ice-time. Could he push Pontus Aberg, Drake Caggiula, or Zack Kassian for a job?

Jason Garrison (D) – The 33-year-old is coming off a rough year with the Vegas Golden Knights where he played just eight games while averaging 19:04 in ice-time. A 10-year NHL veteran, Garrison humbly played the majority of the season (58 games) with Vegas’ farm team, the Chicago Wolves.

He registered 28 points, and that translates to an NHL Equivalent (NHLe) of 19 points over a full season. With the Andrej Sekera injury, he’s competing with Jakub Jerabek, Kevin Gravel, Keegan Lowe, and Ethan Bear for a No. 6-7 job.

Related: Make or Break Year for Chiarelli, McLellan, Oilers

Scottie Upshall (LW) – In a fan poll ran earlier this week, Upshall ran away with the votes when asked which of these three players had the best chance at sticking with the Oilers. Upshall collected 57% of the votes, and it’s his abilities to help out and potentially boost Edmonton’s miserable penalty kill (PK) that has a lot of fans hopeful about his prospects.

The former sixth-overall pick in 2002 turns 35 years old in October and has 15 seasons under his belt. A key question with him is how he’s going to hold up with all the lingering injuries he’s suffered through his career. If you can believe it, Upshall has never played a full season in the NHL.

Oilers Goaltenders at Training Camp

As mentioned, there are seven goalies at camp. There’s not a whole lot of surprise that will come out of the battles in the crease. Cam Talbot will be the No. 1 for the Oilers, while Mikko Koskinen is the clear-cut No. 2. If Al Montoya can clear waivers, he’ll be assigned to help mentor and mold a young Stuart Skinner down on the farm with the Bakersfield Condors.

Related: Oilers Rookie Camp Roster & Thoughts

That leaves the 123rd overall pick from 2016, Dylan Wells, to battle it out with the returning Shane Starrett for minutes on the ECHL’s Wichita Thunder. If everything goes according to plan, that’s how the dominoes are likely to fall. That leaves Olivier Rodrigue, a late second round pick from as the lone goalie in camp that will be returning to junior.

Oilers Training Camp Goaltenders Player Age Acquired 2017-18 Team GP GAA SV% Mikko Koskinen 30 FA Signing (2018) St. Petersburg (KHL) 29 1.57 .937 Al Montoya 33 Trade (2018) Edmonton/Montreal 13 3.21 .893 Olivier Rodrigue 18 2018 Draft, 62nd Drummondville (QMJHL) 53 2.56 .903 Stuart Skinner 19 2017 Draft, 78th Swift Current (WHL)* 56 3.07 .905 Shane Starrett 24 College FA (2016) Wichita (ECHL) 38 3.01 .912 Cam Talbot 31 Trade (2015) Edmonton 67 3.02 .908 Dylan Wells 20 2016 Draft, 123rd Peterborough (OHL) 56 3.62 .896

Not At Camp: Hayden Hawkey is the only goalie in the organization that won’t be at camp. The 23-year-old will be returning for his fourth and final year with Providence College in the NCAA. Hawkey was acquired on draft day from the Montreal Canadiens for a fifth-round pick in next year’s draft.

He’s a former sixth-round pick himself in 2014 that will likely turn pro at the end of the 2018-19 NCAA season.

Oilers Defense at Training Camp

There are 19 blueliners at camp, however, there are two things to consider. As mentioned in the introduction, Nurse is without a contract, thus he’s not on the camp roster. The two sides will likely get an agreement in place well before the puck drops in October, and an educated prediction might be $3.25 million with a two-year term. The longer this drags out, it could mean a one-year deal to appease everyone. That means Nurse will have arbitration rights next summer.

Related: Oilers Roster Predictions – Goalies & Defense

Andrej Sekera is listed on the camp roster, but that’s a formality just to get him to his physical, which he won’t pass. It’s all in the process of getting him onto long-term injured reserve (LTIR). So in reality, this is a camp roster of 18 rearguards. The usual suspects – Oscar Klefbom, Adam Larsson, Matt Benning, and Kris Russell – will gear up for the season, while a handful of guys will compete for those No. 5-7 spots for opening night.

Evan Bouchard is being penciled in by a lot of prognosticators to start the year with Edmonton with a nine-game audition. That leaves Garrison, 33, with a decent opportunity to earn a contract. However, much of that depends on the Nurse situation and how long that drags out. Jakub Jerabek, Kevin Gravel, Keegan Lowe, and Ethan Bear will all get long looks for those No. 5-7 jobs.

Oilers Training Camp Defense Player Age Acquired 2017-18 Team GP G PTS Ethan Bear 21 2015 Draft, 124th Bakersfield (AHL) 37 6 18 Matt Benning 24 FA Signing (2016) Edmonton 73 6 21 Evan Bouchard 18 2018 Draft, 10th London (OHL) 67 25 87 M-O Crevier-Morin 22 AHL Contract Wichita (ECHL) 68 2 19 Logan Day 24 AHL Contract Bakersfield (AHL) 10 2 2 Jason Garrison 33 PTO Chicago (AHL) 58 8 28 Kevin Gravel 26 FA Signing (2018) Los Angeles 16 0 3 William Lagesson 22 2014 Draft, 91st Djurgardens (SHL) 49 1 13 Adam Larsson 25 Trade (2016) Edmonton 63 4 13 Keegan Lowe 25 FA Signing (2017) Bakersfield (AHL) 52 2 14 Jakub Jerabek 27 FA Signing (2018) Montreal/Washington 36 2 8 Caleb Jones 21 2015 Draft, 117th Bakersfield (AHL) 58 2 17 Oscar Klefbom 25 2011 Draft, 19th Edmonton 66 5 21 Jake Kulevich 25 AHL Contract Manitoba (AHL) 33 0 3 Kris Russell 31 FA Signing (2016) Edmonton 78 4 21 Dmitri Samorukov 19 2017 Draft, 84th Guelph (OHL) 62 11 34 Andrej Sekera 32 FA Signing (2015) Edmonton 36 0 8 Ryan Stanton 29 FA Signing (2017) Bakersfield (AHL) 46 2 8 Jared Wilson 24 AHL Contract (2018) RPI (NCAA) 37 7 14

Caleb Jones and William Lagesson have outside shots but will likely be key pieces for Bakersfield this season. There are four defenders on AHL deals entering camp; Marc-Olivier Crevier-Morin, Logan Day, Jake Kulevich, and Jared Wilson. Day, 24, was a standout at rookie camp and got a taste of the AHL last year getting into ten games with the Condors.

Not At Camp: Filip Berglund, Matthew Cairns, Philip Kemp, Michael Kesselring, Ryan Mantha, John Marino, Markus Niemelainen, and Joel Persson.

Oilers Forwards at Training Camp

There are 36 forwards at camp. This year’s team is going to be built down the middle; Connor McDavid, Leon Draisaitl, Ryan Strome, and Kyle Brodziak. The big openings are on the wings where almost nothing is set in stone. The right side is a complete wildcard, and the job is being trusted to Ty Rattie, Jesse Puljujarvi, and Tobias Rieder.

Related: Oilers Roster Predictions – Forwards

Ryan Nugent-Hopkins is likely to start the year with McDavid, while Milan Lucic will look to bounce back and maintain a top-six job with Edmonton. It’s a pivotal year for the team and Lucic. If he falters again this season, it’s much more likely he’s shipped out of town. Jujhar Khaira is slowly emerging as a reliable bottom-six forward and might be able to push for third-line minutes eventually. Maybe even this season.

So that leaves the openings for Chiasson and Upshall. It’ll be interesting to see how these two do in camp. Upshall is a defensive forward at this stage of his career, while Chiasson is a bottom-six scoring forward. Both bring different things to the club, both address different needs. Can one or both of them force the team to make a move and ship out some salary via Aberg, Caggiula, or Kassian?

Oilers Training Camp Forwards Player Age Acquired 2017-18 Team GP G PTS Pontus Aberg 24 Trade (2018) Nashville/Edmonton 53 4 16 Tyler Benson 20 2016 Draft, 32nd Vancouver (WHL) 58 27 69 Kyle Brodziak 34 FA Signing (2018) St. Louis 81 10 33 Drake Caggiula 24 FA Signing (2016) Edmonton 67 13 20 Mitch Callahan 27 FA Signing (2017) Bakersfield (AHL) 45 2 9 Alex Chiasson 27 PTO Washington 61 9 18 Braden Christoffer 24 AHL Contract Bakersfield (AHL) 63 6 15 Josh Currie 25 FA Signing (2018) Bakersfield (AHL) 68 20 46 Leon Draisaitl 22 2014 Draft, 3rd Edmonton 78 25 70 Luke Esposito 24 PTO Grand Rapids 31 1 8 Joe Gambardella 24 FA Signing (2017) Bakersfield (AHL) 50 13 19 David Gust 24 AHL Contract Bakersfield (AHL) 53 13 24 Cameron Hebig 21 FA Signing (2017) Saskatoon/Regina (WHL) 66 41 90 Zack Kassian 27 Trade (2015) Edmonton 74 7 19 Jujhar Khaira 24 2012 Draft, 63rd Edmonton 69 11 21 Colin Larkin 24 FA Signing (2018) UMass-Boston (NCAA 3) 27 24 46 Milan Lucic 30 FA Signing (2016) Edmonton 82 10 34 Kirill Maksimov 19 2017 Draft, 146th Niagara (OHL) 62 34 80 Brad Malone 29 FA Signing (2017) Bakersfield (AHL) 56 13 33 Cooper Marody 21 Trade (2018) Michigan (NCAA) 40 16 51 Connor McDavid 21 2015 Draft, 1st Edmonton 82 41 108 John McFarland 26 AHL Contract La Chaux-de-Fonds (NLA) 11 6 7 Ryan McLeod 18 2018 Draft, 40th Mississauga (OHL) 68 26 70 Ryan Nugent-Hopkins 25 2011 Draft, 1st Edmonton 62 24 48 Evan Polei 22 AHL Contract Bakersfield (AHL) 30 4 9 Jesse Puljujarvi 20 2016 Draft, 4th Edmonton 62 12 20 Ty Rattie 25 FA Signing (2017) Edmonton 14 5 9 Tobias Rieder 25 FA Signing (2018) Arizona/Los Angeles 78 12 25 Patrick Russell 25 FA Signing (2016) Bakersfield (AHL) 68 14 27 Ostap Safin 19 2017 Draft, 115th Saint John (QMJHL) 61 26 58 Ryan Strome 25 Trade (2017) Edmonton 82 13 34 Scottie Upshall 34 PTO St. Louis 63 7 19 Ryan Van Stralen 24 AHL Contract Carleton (USports) 25 11 19 Tyler Vesel 24 2014 Draft, 153rd Bakersfield (AHL) 11 3 6 Nolan Vesey 23 Trade (2018) Maine (NCAA) 37 11 25 Kailer Yamamoto 19 2017 Draft, 22nd Spokane (WHL) 40 21 64

Not At Camp: Joey Dudek, Graham McPhee, Aapeli Rasanen, Patrik Siikanen, Anton Slepyshev, and Bogdan Yakimov.

Predicting the Oilers Opening Night Roster

The Nurse contract talks throw a wrench in the plans for constructing this roster. I’m still certain a deal gets done before the season starts and that means Nurse will factor into the top four. Does Garrison crack the roster? Probably not if Nurse is back for opening night. It also comes down to who do you think is more serviceable as a No. 6; Evan Bouchard, Jakub Jerabek, or Garrison?

Upshall earns a spot in my predictions, but it won’t be comfortable with guys like Kailer Yamamoto and Cooper Marody pushing for an NHL job. Ultimately I have both Marody and Yamamoto starting the year in the AHL and eventually getting recalls throughout the year. Yamamoto has a good chance at progressing through Bakersfield and eventually earning a full-time NHL job by the end of the year.

Edmonton Oilers Depth Chart 2018-19 Goaltenders Left Defense Right Defense 1. Cam Talbot 1. Oscar Klefbom 1. Adam Larsson 2. Mikko Koskinen 2. Darnell Nurse (RFA) 2. Matt Benning 3. Al Montoya* 3. Kris Russell 3. Evan Bouchard 4. Stuart Skinner* 4. Jakub Jerabek 4. Ethan Bear* Left Wing Center Right Wing 1. Ryan Nugent-Hopkins 1. Connor McDavid 1. Ty Rattie 2. Milan Lucic 2. Leon Draisaitl 2. Tobias Rieder 3. Drake Caggiula 3. Ryan Strome 3. Jesse Puljujarvi 4. Jujhar Khaira 4. Kyle Brodziak 4. Zack Kassian 5. Pontus Aberg 5. Cooper Marody* 5. Scottie Upshall (PTO)

* Denotes players expected to start the year in the AHL.

All in all, this is what the Oilers opening night roster could look like. Do you agree or disagree? Let us know in the comment section below.