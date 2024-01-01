4 Edmonton Oilers’ New Year’s Resolutions for 2024

It’s that time again when the calendar changes and people put their lists of resolutions together for the new year. The goal for the Edmonton Oilers in 2024 a few weeks ago might’ve been just to get into the playoffs and see what happens. Especially after their nightmare start to the 2023-24 season, but they may have more than just a wildcard playoff spot on their minds.

Connor McDavid, Edmonton Oilers (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

The Oilers have been playing inspired hockey going 14-6 since making the coaching change from Jay Woodcroft and Dave Manson to Khris Knoblauch and Paul Coffey in early November. And things are trending in a positive direction for the team as we move into the new year. As we look ahead to 2024, here are four resolutions or goals for the Oilers:

New Year’s Resolution #1 – Get a Goalie

Oilers starting goalie Stuart Skinner has been playing solid hockey since backup Jack Campbell was sent down to their American Hockey League (AHL) affiliate in Bakersfield on Nov. 7. That’s good news for the second-year starter and the team, however, the Oilers can ill afford to overplay him. In 2022-23, he saved the Oilers’ season and received a nomination for the Calder Trophy for NHL Rookie of the Year. His heavy workload did come at a price as he looked tired in the playoffs, especially in the second round loss to the eventual Stanley Cup champion Vegas Golden Knights. The Oilers can ill afford to have history repeat itself by overplaying their starter, and they’re going to need some legitimate help sooner rather than later.

Stuart Skinner, Edmonton Oilers (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

At the moment journeyman goalie Calvin Pickard is holding down the fort but unfortunately for Pickard, the Oilers may need a strong upgrade, a 1B type of starter to take some of the pressure and workload off Skinner. Campbell has shown such inconsistency down on the farm with the Condors since his November demotion that it’s a serious stretch to believe he can come back and salvage his career with the Oilers in the 2024 calendar year. The only possible option within the organization would be to give Condors starter Olivier Rodrigue a few games up with the Oilers and see how he does. Rodrigue is playing great down in Bakersfield and is deserving of a look with the big club up in Edmonton. Hopefully, it happens sooner, rather than later.

The smart money might be on Oilers CEO of hockey operations Jeff Jackson and general manager Ken Holland trading for a legitimate 1B goalie to platoon with Skinner. All kinds of names have been mentioned, from Juuse Saros, and Elvis Merzlikins to Carter Hart. But you just never know who could be available for the right price. Hopefully, the Oilers don’t have to give away the farm to win now, but that’s where they could be heading.

New Years Resolution #2 – Get a Top 4 Defenceman

Easier said than done, right? Not if you’re the Golden Knights. So why can’t the Oilers pull off some deals similar to how Golden Knights’ general manager Kelly McCrimmon seems to every season? In fairness to Oilers GM Holland, he did pull off the best trade of the 2023 NHL Deadline when he brought in Mattias Ekholm from the Nashville Predators. Can he do it again? The only issue would be who the Oilers would be giving up.

Are they willing to trade their number one draft pick this season, and possibly a prospect such as defenceman Philip Broberg? I wouldn’t trade Broberg if I were the Oilers, so to get a solid defenceman it might take trading a Brett Kulak or Codi Ceci to get a legitimate D-man in return. The defense is playing well right now under assistant coach Coffey, but this group might need some help to get them over the top in terms of competing for the Stanley Cup.

New Year’s Resolution #3 – Get a Top 6 Forward

When it comes to forward help, the Oilers may have more success in acquiring someone on their list to play second-line wing or third-line centre. The franchise can ill afford to trade away another Michael Kesselring for Nick Bjugstad like they did last season. And with very little cap room to play with, the pickings might be slim. If Jackson and Holland can find a team to take Campbell and his contract off their hands, they might be in business. But they’ll have to pay a price for that too. Could Dylan Holloway step up and fill a hole? Possibly. Raphael Lavoie or Xavier Bourgault might be deserving of some extended audition time with the big club as well. Right now, the Oilers seem paralyzed by their salary cap situation, however as mentioned, if McCrimmon can pull rabbits out of hats with Vegas, what’s stopping Jackson and Holland from doing the same?

New Year’s Resolution #4 – Make the Playoffs and Go From There

With the Oilers working their way back into playoff contention by late December, their goal of winning a Stanley Cup is still alive and well. They have played well in the second half of the season the last few years, and with their recent resurgence, they should be well on their way to pushing for a playoff spot. Can they catch Vegas, the LA Kings or Vancouver Canucks for a top-three position in the Pacific Division? Only if one of those three teams starts to regress. And that’s not looking very likely.

If the Oilers can strengthen their roster by adding legitimate help for Skinner in goal or by bringing in a top-four defenceman or top-six forward, they’ll have as good a shot as anyone at advancing far in the 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs. They’ll be battle-hardened, experienced and hungry to fulfill the potential so many saw in them before the season started. Who knows, in a season with so many ups and downs, the Oilers could bring the Holy Grail back to the Alberta Capital. Hopefully, for their fans, it’s one of the team’s top resolutions for 2024.

Happy New Year everyone. Here’s to a safe, healthy and successful 2024 for all of you and your families.