Oilers Must Make a Decision on a 3rd Line Centre

The Edmonton Oilers’ needs have remained generally the same for a number of years. To help this team reach its potential, they need a solid goaltender to split starts with Stuart Skinner, a top-four right-shot defenceman, and a top-six winger. We’re going to focus on the latter here but with a bit of a twist.

The Oilers have been mixing and matching their lines all season since there has generally been a lack of scoring. Since Kris Knoblauch took over as head coach, there has been a little more stability. The top line is set with Connor McDavid centering Zach Hyman and Ryan Nugent-Hopkins, but there have been some issues on the second line in finding Leon Draisaitl a winger. While it is a very small sample size, Warren Foegele and Ryan McLeod seem to be the solution for now. Their speed, puck retrieval ability, and style of play complement Draisaitl nicely. But with McLeod moving up and over to the wing (where he fits better), this leaves a hole at the third-line centre position.

Ryan McLeod, Edmonton Oilers (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

The Oilers’ internal options are limited, but instead of looking at potential top-six wingers on the trade market, their sights should/could switch to a cheap player who checks a number of boxes and can play centre on the third line. This type of trade isn’t anywhere close to happening as the Oilers do have a couple of options they will have to properly evaluate before making their first trade of the season. I think the main focus of management at the moment is goaltending, so acquiring a forward, whether that be a top-six winger or a third-line centre, isn’t the top priority.

Internal Options to Fill Oilers’ 3C Hole

Since McLeod was moved to the second line to play the wing, Derek Ryan has shifted over to the middle. He has played the majority of the season on the right wing in the Oilers’ bottom-six but is a sneaky good fit at centre for the team. He is in his ninth season in the NHL and has never finished below 50 percent in the faceoff circle in a season. Even this season while only taking 110 draws, Ryan has won 63 (57.3 percent). While reliable and hard working, the 36-year-old isn’t a long-term option and doesn’t provide enough offence to be a viable option for a Stanley Cup hopeful (from “MATHESON: Edmonton Oilers deal for Derek Ryan a win for all”, Edmonton Sun, July 13, 2023). If he was the fourth-line centre, then the Oilers would know they are eating well with their depth.

For now, Ryan is good enough to hold the Oilers over, especially with Evander Kane also on that third line helping with the offence a bit. So, who is the other internal option that the Oilers have to potentially fill that 3C hole? I will argue that it is Dylan Holloway. When I watch both McLeod and Holloway play, they are aggressive, fast, and can handle the puck well. The difference is that Holloway is more physical, meaning he fits the third-line checking role well (arguably better than McLeod).

Dylan Holloway, Edmonton Oilers (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Holloway has unfortunately been injured, but the expectation is that he will be back soon after the Christmas break. He has consistently not been given a chance in the top-six, so I’m not expecting that to change this season unless things go very cold on the second line with Draisaitl’s wingers. Holloway has offensive potential and gets his chances. Like young forwards in the past for the Oilers, it is about finding confidence in scoring. It’s a good sign that he doesn’t seem to lack confidence in his game as he puts forth the same great effort every shift. The sooner Holloway returns to the lineup, the sooner he can be tested out in a third-line centre role. Again, with Kane on the wing for now, he will have players who can produce. I would then expect Ryan to shift over to the right wing. That would be a third line I would be happy with and Holloway would have both the veteran presence influencing him and centre support to take draws if he struggles.

How Do the Oilers Approach Acquiring a 3C?

As I previously brought up, the acquisition of a third-line centre won’t be soon, if at all, if one of the previous two options works out. As goaltending support is the biggest concern and what should be addressed first, I can see two players coming over in a deal, depending on the team and if they have a middle-six forward capable of playing centre that they’re willing to move.

McLeod has the speed and plays better without the responsibility of driving a line. Even if he ends up back on the third line, I argue that he and the team would benefit from it being on the wing, similar to Nugent-Hopkins. A third line is just as important as any other line. It could change the complexion of a game or playoff series. The Oilers will continue chugging along with Ryan, hopefully see what Holloway can do, and weigh their options for a potential trade at the deadline.