Evander Kane’s Top 5 Moments With the Edmonton Oilers

On Wednesday (June 25), the Edmonton Oilers dealt Evander Kane to the Vancouver Canucks in exchange for a fourth-round pick in the 2025 NHL Draft.

The trade brought an end to Kane’s time in Edmonton after nearly three and a half years. As an Oiler, Kane potted 62 goals in 161 regular season games and scored another 26 times in 68 postseason contests.

Evander Kane, Edmonton Oilers

While Kane joined the Oilers under a cloud of controversy, he proved to be a model citizen and teammate during his Oilers career. He was a significant contributor to the team’s success, helping Edmonton win an incredible nine playoff series over the last four years.

With a trademark blend of talent and toughness, ability and attitude, and skill and swagger, Kane created many memorable moments that Oilers fans won’t soon forget. Here are the top five:

Goal in First Game

January 29, 2022 – Oilers at Canadiens

Just two days after he officially became an Oiler, signing a one-year contract midway through the 2021-22 season, Kane made his debut in orange and blue against the Montreal Canadiens at the Bell Centre, and wasted no time making an impact.

After Evan Bouchard blocked a shot by Montreal’s Jeff Petry, Kane picked up the puck and started the rush. Crossing centre ice, Kane passed to Oilers winger Kailer Yamamoto at the Montreal blue line and went to the net. Yamamoto then fed the puck to Bouchard, who ripped a shot that Kane tipped past Canadiens netminder Sam Montembeault to give the Oilers a 1-0 lead at 11:21 of the first period.

The veteran forward was congratulated by his new teammates. Playing his first game in eight and a half months, Kane had needed only four shifts to score.

That goal set the tone for the Oilers, who rolled to a 7-2 victory. Kane finished the game with a rating of plus-2 and three shots on goal to go along with his tally.

Flashing the Seven

May 12, 2022 – Oilers at Kings

Edmonton headed into Game 6 of its 2022 first-round matchup against the Los Angeles Kings, trailing the series 3-2 and needing a win in the unfriendly confines of Crypto.com Arena to stay alive and force a seventh and deciding game at Rogers Place.

A loss would mean a third straight year of being eliminated in the opening round of the playoffs despite having home advantage. But these Oilers were a different team from the years prior. And one of the biggest differences was the presence of Kane.

Evander Kane flashed the 7-finger celebration to the Kings crowd after scoring the empty netter in Game 6.



May 13, 2022

It was for games like this that Edmonton had signed Kane, and he delivered. The right-winger scored twice, picked up an assist, fired six shots on goal, dished out four hits, and finished with a rating of plus-3, leading the Oilers to a 4-2 victory. No one remembers those stats, however. What fans remember is Kane’s ice-cold celebration.

After scoring into an empty net with one minute remaining to secure victory for the Oilers, Kane held up seven fingers as he skated back to the visitors’ bench, letting Kings fans know that the series was going back to Edmonton for Game 7.

This, of course, might not be remembered so fondly had the Oilers lost the series. But they won Game 7 by a score of 2-0, securing Kane’s place in Edmonton hockey lore.

Natural Hat Trick

May 22, 2022 – Oilers vs. Flames

The first Battle of Alberta since 1991 was tied at one win apiece when the puck dropped at Rogers Place in Game 3 between the Oilers and Calgary Flames in the second round of the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs.

With Edmonton leading by a score of 1-0 early in the second period, Kane single-handedly seized control of the game and, by extension, the series.

He scored at 6:58, finishing off a two-on-one with Leon Draisaitl. Fifty-three seconds later, he took a feed from Connor McDavid and put the puck past Flames’ netminder Jacob Markstrom. And at 12:58, he finished off another two-on-one, this time on a rush with McDavid.

Three goals in exactly six minutes. It was just the third natural hat trick in Edmonton’s NHL postseason history, and the seventh-fastest hat trick ever in the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

The Oilers never looked back. They won Game 3 by a score of 4-1, then defeated the Flames in Games 4 and 5, for a 4-1 series victory.

Blowing Kisses

May 6, 2023 – Oilers at Golden Knights

It’s one of the most famous images in Oilers history. In fact, it’s transcended not only the Oilers, but hockey in general to become a meme.

Late in the second period of Game 2 of the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs second round series between Edmonton and the Vegas Golden Knights, the visiting Oilers held a 5-0 lead, and things were getting testy: the Golden Knights figured if they couldn’t win the game, they’d at least get their pound of flesh.

During one melee that saw several players pair off, Kane got into it with Keegan Kolesar, landing a couple punches and putting the Vegas forward in a headlock. After officials broke things up, a Vegas fan seated rinkside gave a double one-finger salute to Kane as he skated off the ice. Completely unfazed, Kane blew a kiss to the woman who was pressed up against the glass. Getty Images photographer David Becker was perfectly positioned to capture the moment, and in no time, the photo had gone viral.

The game ended in a 5-1 victory for the Oilers, who tied the series up at 1-1. Kane’s stat line: zero points, 24 penalty minutes, and one iconic image.

Season-Saving Goal

April 25, 2025 – Oilers vs. Kings

After missing the entire 2024-25 regular season while recovering from multiple surgeries, Kane made his return to Edmonton’s lineup in the first round of the playoffs against Los Angeles. His comeback couldn’t have come a moment too soon.

Already down 2-0 in the series, the Oilers found themselves behind 4-3 with the minutes ticking down in Game 3. Staring a 3-0 deficit in the face, Edmonton needed a saviour. Enter Kane.

In what was just his second game back, the right winger scored for the first time in more than 11 months, tying things up at 4-4 with 6:42 remaining. It was a classic Kane goal, coming on a scramble in the crease of Los Angeles netminder Darcy Kuemper, and survived not only a review for a kicking motion, but a Kings’ challenge for goaltender interference.

Kane’s goal sparked a monumental turnaround: Edmonton went on to win the game 7-4, win the series 4-2, and win two more playoff rounds on the way to the Stanley Cup Final. Without Kane’s heroics, Edmonton’s postseason run might have been over before it started.

The 33-year-old Kane took to social media on Wednesday to extend a sincere thanks to the Oilers organization, his teammates, and the Edmonton community. No doubt, Oilers fans are just as appreciative of the moments Kane provided.