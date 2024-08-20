Fixing the Maple Leafs’ Defence: Treliving’s Long-Term Goal

Those who have read my posts know that I believe former Toronto Maple Leafs general manager (GM) Kyle Dubas has often been unfairly blamed for the team’s troubles. While it’s easy to point fingers at him for the team’s shortcomings, the reality is more nuanced. Although his strategies had their strengths, they weren’t without flaws, and he made mistakes in building the team.

The Athletic’s recent survey, released about a week ago, highlighted one of Dubas’ strategic errors. It also didn’t take long for ex-Maple Leafs defenceman (and now hockey analyst) Carlo Colaiacovo to register a fair critique and point out a valid concern. The team has prioritized offence over drafting and developing defencemen.

Now in his second year as the Maple Leafs GM, Brad Treliving is working to shift the team’s focus from building an offence-heavy lineup to establishing a more reliable defensive core. But how effective will this change be? And how long will it take to build a solid defensive foundation? These questions loom large as the Maple Leafs work to develop a competitive team that aims to balance their high-powered offence with the solid defensive play needed for long-term success.

Recent Survey Results Show Fans Dissatisfaction with Maple Leafs Management

The survey, which gathered information from approximately 10,000 NHL fans, focused on whether they were satisfied with their team’s management. The results revealed a low ranking for the Maple Leafs, who placed 30th out of 32 teams. No surprise, there was a broad sense of dissatisfaction among the fanbase.

Specifically, the survey highlighted the Maple Leafs’ struggles in several key areas, including roster building, cap management, draft and development, trading, free agency, and overall vision. The front office received an overall grade of ‘D,’ with no category scoring higher than a ‘C.’ This underscores widespread frustration, particularly with the team’s approach to building a well-rounded roster.

Colaiacovo Weighs in on the Maple Leafs’ Defensive Deficit

Former Maple Leafs defenseman and current analyst Carlo Colaiacovo added his comments on TSN 1050’s First Up. He specifically targeted the team’s management strategies regarding roster construction and player development. He argued that the organization’s focus over recent years has been too heavily weighted towards high-priced forwards at the expense of developing a solid defensive core.

Colaiacovo emphasized the team’s lack of “stud” defencemen drafted and developed since Morgan Rielly, noting that this deficiency has been a critical factor in the team’s ongoing struggles, particularly in the playoffs. He pointed to players like Justin Holl, Rasmus Sandin, and Timothy Liljegren as examples of the team’s failure to produce top-tier defensive talent.

The Fallout of the Maple Leafs Defensive Neglect

The consequences of neglecting the defence have become painfully evident in the Maple Leafs’ playoff performances. Despite boasting a formidable offence, the team’s lack of a solid defensive core has often been exposed at critical moments, leading to repeated early exits from the postseason. Colaiacovo’s comments echo fans’ frustrations, who view the team’s failure to balance its roster as a significant obstacle to long-term success.

Morgan Rielly has been the one solid Toronto Maple Leafs defenseman drafted.

This criticism has intensified as the Maple Leafs face the aftermath of yet another disappointing season. Once again, the team performed well in the regular season, only to be eliminated in the first round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs. With the team struggling to meet its potential, dissatisfaction with the front office’s handling of crucial issues has become more pronounced. Fans have increasingly questioned whether the current management strategy is sustainable and believe a new approach is needed to address these shortcomings. Enter Treliving, who has taken on the challenge of fixing these problems by shifting the team’s focus toward strengthening its defence.

Brad Treliving Is Attempting to Rebuild the Defensive Core

Treliving is actively working to change this narrative. Acknowledging the team’s imbalance, he’s made moves to strengthen the defence. Key signings like Oliver Ekman-Larsson and Chris Tanev, along with drafting the promising Ben Danford, signal a strategic shift. Treliving’s goal is to build a more robust pipeline of defencemen, but it will take time for these efforts to bear fruit.

The survey’s critique of the Maple Leafs’ historical focus on forwards over defencemen is well-founded. However, Treliving’s actions indicate that the front office is now aware of this imbalance and is taking steps to address it. The pressing question is: How long will it take for these changes to take effect, and will the Maple Leafs’ fanbase be patient enough to see the results?

A Long Road Ahead for the Maple Leafs

As Treliving continues to reshape the team’s approach to building a stronger defensive core, its future success will hinge on how effectively these new strategies are executed. The challenge lies in balancing the need for elite forwards with the equally critical task of developing a solid defensive foundation. The path ahead may be long, but it’s a necessary journey if the Maple Leafs are to achieve the sustained success that both the fans and the franchise so desperately crave.