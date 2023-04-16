Flames’ Backlund Requested Trade After 2021-22 Season [Report]

This Calgary Flames fanbase is one that has experienced plenty of rejection in recent memory. This past offseason, Johnny Gaudreau chose to leave the organization as a free agent and instead sign with the Columbus Blue Jackets, while Matthew Tkachuk essentially forced his way out of town shortly afterward. Now, it appears another who has been a fan favorite for some time in Mikael Backlund wants, or at least wanted out.

Backlund has long been a favorite amongst Flames fans, and the love they had for him grew even more after putting together one of his best seasons this year. Despite his team’s inconsistencies, he put forth an excellent effort each and every night and was rewarded with 19 goals and 56 points. His strong play and leadership have had many calling for him to be the team’s next captain. While he seems to be a fit for the role, the question now is, will he even be around next season?

For those who watched Backlund’s season-ending exit interview, it was painfully obvious to hear his lack of commitment when asked about the possibility of signing an extension with the Flames this offseason. He admitted his frustration about not having advanced past the second round of the playoffs in his career, and said he would need to see how things transpire this offseason before making any decisions. Clearly, he isn’t happy with how things are right now, and this apparently isn’t the first time he’s felt like this.

Backlund Believed to Have Requested Trade

Backlund has been a Flame for as long as many can remember. The Swedish centerman was selected by the Flames in the first round (24th overall) of the 2017 Draft and has since played 908 games with the organization. Given how long he has been around, it seemed to most that he has loved being a Flame, and would like to finish out his NHL career with them. However, that may not be the case, as according to a comment made by Sportsnet’s Ryan Leslie on an episode of The Big Show with Rusic & Rose, he asked management for a trade after the 2021-22 campaign.

Mikael Backlund, Calgary Flames (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Leslie was asked whether he sees Backlund potentially chasing down a Stanley Cup ring before his career is over. Part of that question involved whether or not he thinks there are “[Jarome] Iginla vibes” around Backlund.

“No, different players, but I know what you’re asking,” Leslie said. “I’ve obviously heard the whispers about last year him asking for a trade as well, having that rescinded. I’ve heard that as well. He strikes me as a guy who’s going to be very thorough with what comes next, and he will handle himself with pure class. What that looks like, I think we’re going to know sooner rather than later. He’s earned an opportunity.”

Backlund Trade Could Happen This Summer

Though it is nothing more than speculation, many fans believe that Backlund’s discontent has to do with Darryl Sutter, a coach who many in the Flames locker room reportedly grew sour on this season. It is no secret that he is extremely demanding, which makes for some very tough times when his teams struggle like the Flames did this season. If Sutter is back behind the bench to begin the 2023-24 campaign, that could very well mean Backlund will find himself with a new team.

With just one season remaining on his deal with a cap hit of $5.35 million, there would be real interest in him if the Flames indeed make him available. The problem from their perspective, however, is that Backlund does have a 10-team no-trade list, which would limit where he could be moved. That doesn’t make it impossible, of course, but would likely remove an interested team or two from the equation. Nonetheless, this is an extremely talented two-way centerman who would add value to a ton of rosters around the league. If he makes it clear this summer that he wants out, there should be plenty of suitors for the Flames to get a deal done.