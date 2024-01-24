Calgary Flames’ 3 Best Players of 2023-24 at the Halfway Point

The Calgary Flames, despite their current three-game losing streak, are still within reach of a Western Conference Wild-Card spot thanks to the solid play of about five players, three of whom receive plaudits as the most influential through 47 games. Jacob Markström is the undeniable MVP and has been one of the NHL’s elite goalies, particularly since returning from a finger injury at the start of December. The other two, Blake Coleman and Connor Zary, are at either end of their respective careers but have one thing in common: they’re both overachieving like an MLB pitcher who can hit.

Markstrom’s name is being mentioned in the Vezina Trophy conversation, Coleman was recently named the NHL’s second star of the week, and Zary has a puncher’s chance of winning the Calder Trophy.

3. Connor Zary’s Impactful Three Months

Zary’s impact since his NHL debut against Dallas on Nov. 1, in which he scored his first goal, cannot be overstated. The rookie has taken to the NHL like a bear to hibernation. While Zary’s stats prove that, even more impressive is his positive impact on the team and results.

Zary has nine goals, 13 assists, and 22 points in 37 games. He is second in plus/minus (plus-13) and shooting percentage (19.6%) and is scoring at a .59-points-per-game clip, the team’s seventh-best per-game return. Zary has the joint-seventh-most points of all rookies and has played fewer games than those ahead of him.

The stellar rookie combines his outstanding offensive acumen with an ability to positively impact results and the performances of those around him. Nazem Kadri came out of the gates like an injured slug, recording just three points in his first 11 games. That was before Zary got the call to play in the big show.

Connor Zary, Calgary Flames (Photo by Marissa Baecker/Getty Images)

Since Zary joined him on the second line, Kadri has put up 37 points in 36 games. The collective also benefits from Zary’s presence. Calgary is 19-15-5 since the Calder Trophy candidate, albeit an outside one, joined the team. When Zary scores at least one point, the Flames are 11-3-4, a more emphatic representation of his importance.

2. Blake Coleman Enjoying a Career Year

With 35 games to spare, Coleman has already eclipsed his previous career-best points tally. The wily veteran leads the team in goals (20), points (39), plus/minus (plus-24), shorthanded goals (4), and game-winning goals (4). Last season, his second with the Flames, he notched 38 points in 82 games, his previous career best.

Coleman is on pace for a 35-goal, 68-point season. The two-time Stanley Cup winner has consistently picked up others’ slack, most notably with timely goals that have helped the Flames emerge as one of the league’s best third-period teams. He’s also led by example, showcasing his will to fight for every inch of ice.

The 32-year-old leads the team in scoring despite logging just the sixth-most ice time of the forwards. Incredibly efficient with his minutes, Coleman is as responsible in his own end as he is proficient in the other. He has the fifth-best plus/minus rating in the NHL and is only one shorthanded goal behind the New York Islanders’ Simon Holmström and Philadelphia Flyers’ Travis Konecny for top dog in that category.

If the Flames have any thoughts of punching their postseason ticket, Coleman can’t be expected to maintain his uncharacteristically prolific .83 points-per-game scoring rate. He has cooled off recently, scoring two points in the last four games. While a tiny sample size, the previous four games more closely align with Coleman’s .46 points-per-game career scoring rate.

1. Jacob Markstrom, the Flames’ Undisputed MVP

Don’t let Markstrom’s .846 save percentage from Wednesday’s 4-3 loss to the St. Louis Blues deceive you. He was outstanding in the first period, making at least four top-notch saves to keep the Flames in it. Since returning from a finger injury on Dec. 18, Markstrom is 7-4 with a .929 save percentage and a 2.20 goals-against average (GAA). In that span, he has the NHL’s fourth-best save percentage and GAA for goalies who’ve played at least 10 games.

Jacob Markstrom, Calgary Flames (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

According to MoneyPuck.com, Markstrom is sixth in goals saved above expected (13.4), probably the best statistic to underpin his stellar play thus far. There has been much speculation regarding Markstrom’s future with the organization, but the former Vezina finalist has a no-trade clause and is in the driver’s seat on any possible moves.

Markstrom’s consistently-excellent play is a testament to his character, especially in the wake of last season’s bitterly disappointing showing. Win or lose, hopefully he can continue his elite play and increase the overall demand and number of teams interested in his services as the postseason looms.

I shudder to think where the Flames would be without Markstrom, Coleman, and Zary’s contributions. While those three continually eclipse — or at least live up to — expectations, several Flames’ players are underperforming and letting themselves and the team down. If the organization can’t get everyone at least playing to their potential, the Flames will be in for another season of early tee times.