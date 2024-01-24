Insider Links Oilers to 3 Impactful Wingers After Signing Perry

The Edmonton Oilers have been busy over the past few days, first recalling Dylan Holloway and then signing Corey Perry to a one-year deal. These two additions cost very little and have solidified the team’s bottom six to the point that management can now focus their efforts on bringing in help elsewhere in the lineup.

Some people, including myself, think the first thing the Oilers need to do is find a top-four right defenceman to play with Darnell Nurse. The team also needs a backup goalie and another top-six forward; despite Warren Foegele doing a great job in the top six, he has been streaky in the scoring department. What is working now might not work for the rest of the season.

The team is only halfway through this season and there are playoffs to think about as well. While Evander Kane has found himself back on the second line, this could change with another addition to the lineup. He has been trying to take advantage of his opportunity to play back in the top six, but he could also struggle again.

Warren Foegele, Edmonton Oilers (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Insider Chris Johnston spoke about the situation on The Chris Johnston Show the other day. Johnston said, “I think the big thing that they (the Oilers) are going to be shopping for is a player to play in the top six. Maybe someone to play with Leon Draisaitl.”

There is definitely uncertainty with who Draisaitl’s wingers will be. Foegele has played well, but if he can make a similar impact on the third line with the chemistry he’s formed with Ryan McLeod, that would be great for the team.

Johnston mentioned three names in particular, saying, “It’s fair to assume any impactful forward the Oilers will be doing their due diligence on. Whether it’s Jake Guentzel that gets moved. Detroit has been hanging in the playoff race. They’ve got David Perron if they fall out…Maybe even Jordan Eberle… but we’ll see where Seattle ends up.”

None of the three are reportedly available yet, but there are questions surrounding them with their teams on the playoff bubble. Any of these teams could become sellers, and any one of these players could benefit the Oilers.

Jake Guentzel, Pittsburgh Penguins

The big prize of the Trade Deadline could be Guentzel. The Pittsburgh Penguins are five points out of a playoff spot with three games in hand on the Detroit Red Wings. Of course, they could go on a run, but there are so many teams fighting for so few spots in the east (from “With trade deadline and stretch run looming, the clock is ticking for the Penguins to figure it out”, Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, Jan. 23, 2024). The Penguins can’t really make themselves much better, and some think they should sell a couple of pieces and retool in the offseason.

Jake Guentzel, Pittsburgh Penguins (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Johnston said, “The thing about Guentzel is that you could have both Vancouver and Edmonton bidding pretty aggressively for him.”

If it plays out the way the Oilers and Canucks want it to, they’d both reach the second round and likely meet each other there; Guentzel could be the game-changer for either team. With cap retained and a player heading back, the price for Guentzel could work for the Oilers and give them a legitimate top-six winger to play alongside Draisaitl for the rest of the season and into the playoffs. The winger has won a couple of Stanley Cups and knows what it takes.

Jordan Eberle, Seattle Kraken

The Seattle Kraken have not been able to score like they did last season, and it is impacting Eberle, who is having a down campaign. Therefore, the Oilers could put in a lower offer for him and keep their first-round pick for another possible move. Eberle also isn’t young at 33 years old, but that didn’t stop him from scoring 20 goals and recording 63 points last season.

Latest News & Highlights

He was originally traded in the summer of 2017 after a poor first playoff appearance with the Oilers. While several Oilers did well and helped push the team to Game 7 of the second round, Eberle recorded just two assists in 13 games. However, it gave him a taste for playoff hockey, and as a member of the New York Islanders and later the Kraken, he put up very impressive postseason numbers.

It’s too bad the Oilers weren’t patient with him, as he now has 19 goals and 45 points in 63 playoff games after that first appearance with Edmonton. After a strong surge up the standings into contention, the Kraken have now lost four in a row in regulation and are four points out of a playoff spot. If they stay there, I think it is likely they will look to sell pieces at the Deadline, and a reunion between Eberle and the Oilers (at half his cap hit) could work.

David Perron, Detroit Red Wings

The Red Wings are in the best position in the standings of these three teams, but there are others below them with games in hand. They have done well lately, holding their playoff position, and adding Patrick Kane helped their lineup and should help them stay in contention for a while, even if they do eventually drop out. At this point, it’s unlikely they will be sellers.

David Perron, Detroit Red Wings (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

However, if they falter, Perron is a former Oiler who is productive everywhere he goes and has Cup-winning experience. Like Eberle, Perron isn’t having the most productive season, but he is 35 years old. He won’t cost a ton, but his experience would be very valuable in the locker room and on the ice.

He has nine goals and 21 points in 40 games this season, but also hasn’t had a huge role. Perron is very capable of producing and playing in the top six, with 134 goals and 343 points in 403 games over the past six seasons, including a season when he finished over a point per game (2020-21, 58 points in 56 games with the St. Louis Blues).

Related: Oilers’ Potential Trades That Can Match the Ekholm Robbery

Whether the Oilers can afford or choose to target these players, a top-six forward will be on their radar leading up to the Deadline. The team is proving to be the real deal with 14 wins in a row and no signs of stopping. If management can bring in one of these players, great. If not, there should be other options out there as well. The main thing for the Oilers to avoid is sitting on their hands when they could be making the team better.