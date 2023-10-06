Flames’ New Arena Will Help Them Improve as a Team

It was no hidden secret that an arena deal between the Calgary Flames, the city of Calgary, and the Government of Alberta was close. Any hesitation as to whether or not it would be officially signed off on is no longer, as the three parties met with media today to confirm that construction on a new event center will begin in 2024.

For the Flames, this is a very much-needed development, as the Saddledome has been an outdated NHL building for quite some time. Despite all the great memories it holds, the fact of the matter is that it has been open for 40 years now and is no longer suitable to host an NHL team, something league commissioner Gary Bettman has made clear on more than one occasion. It will take some time to build as it isn’t expected to be ready until the 2026-27 season, but Flames fans should be feeling extremely excited.

Flames Will Attract More Free Agents

It’s no secret that Calgary isn’t a city at the top of most free agents’ radars. It is a beautiful place to live, but with how cold it gets in the winter, many players in the NHL would prefer playing in a warmer, southern location. Factor that in with having one of the worst arenas in the league, and you can realize why the Flames don’t have it easy when it comes to attracting, or in some cases, keeping players.

The arena is more of a factor than you would think. A video of the Flames dressing room quickly went viral last season, as many fans and even some media members poked fun at how small and outdated it is compared to the vast majority in the NHL. It may seem like a small thing to some, but for players who practically live at the rink during the season, having a nice locker room is huge, and you can guarantee players around the league saw that video.

Calgary Flames’ Saddledome (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh)

A perfect example of a new arena attracting players is the Edmonton Oilers. They are another team that has a tough time bringing in free agents and retaining roster players due to the cold winters they endure. When playing out of the old and outdated Rexall Place, they went through a 10-year span of missing the playoffs. Since they have moved into the newly built Rogers Place, however, they have been able to bring in plenty of talent. That also has plenty to do with the fact that they have Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl of course, but there is lots of chatter from some of the game’s top insiders that they both plan on signing long-term in Edmonton when they are able to do so. If they were still playing out of Rexall, that wouldn’t be the case.

New Arena Will Keep Current Players Happy

When asked at the end of the season what could help turn things around for the Flames, MacKenzie Weegar said a new arena would do wonders. It was an unusually honest, yet refreshing perspective to hear from a player, particularly in a league where any and all quotes given to the media tend to be cliché. He was the only one who said it, but you’d be naïve to think there weren’t several others on the Flames who thought the same thing.

Whether Weegar’s comments put additional pressure on the Flames brass to get a new arena in place is unknown, but the fact that it will happen now has to have Weegar and many other Flames very happy. As we saw last season, when players are in bad moods, things can go south in a hurry. This arena decision is one of several positives to happen regarding the Flames as of late, and will help boost their locker room morale even further.

Scotiabank Saddledome in Calgary, Alberta (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh)

What this could also help do is convince some pending free agents to sign extensions. Mikael Backlund is no longer in that category, but other highly impactful players such as Elias Lindholm, Noah Hanifin, Chris Tanev, and Nikita Zadorov’s futures are still unclear. Hearing that a new arena is on the horizon will bode very well for their chances to sign extensions, particularly Lindholm’s, as a maximum eight-year deal would ensure he would get the opportunity to play in the new building.

Huge Day for Flames Fans

Last but not least, this news is very exciting for Flames fans. This in turn will benefit the team, as playing in front of a full building of passionate fans motivates players in a big way. This agreement between the team and the city ensures the Flames will remain in Calgary for the next 35 years. There was never a major concern about them moving, but this puts an end to any bit of uncertainty.