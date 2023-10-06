Wild’s Faber, Fleury & Maroon Shine in Win Over Blackhawks

The Minnesota Wild took on the Chicago Blackhawks Thursday, Oct. 5, in what looked like game 30 of the regular season instead of game 5 of the preseason. The competitive level was high, and the game had plenty of emotions. The Wild had their opening night roster on the ice except for Marc-André Fleury in the net instead of Filip Gustavsson.

It was a matchup of Folignos as Marcus Foligno and Nick Foligno faced each other for the first time this season. They both scored a goal to start the game, and Nick even forced Marcus to take a penalty. While the brothers started things, the Blackhawks took the lead in the second period. Things didn’t look great for the Wild after a failed 5-on-3 power play, but Pat Maroon was the hero as he tied the game later in the third period.

The few minutes left weren’t enough for either team, so overtime was required, followed by a shootout. Fleury proved himself worthy once again as he stopped all three players, including Connor Bedard, who was also held scoreless throughout the night. The Wild skated away with the 3-2 win and are 4-1 in the preseason with one game left.

Wild’s Faber Continues Strong Showing

Brock Faber continues to be one of the Wild’s most promising young players, and he proved it once again against the Blackhawks. He had strong breakout passes all night that got his team out of their zone quickly and effectively. While most defensemen can make that type of pass, his ability to hit his teammate’s stick pretty much every time is impressive. Most 21-year-old rookie defensemen aren’t that composed or put on the second defensive pairing, and he’s both.

Brock Faber, Minnesota Wild (Photo by Melissa Tamez/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

However, with his age and small number of NHL games played come mistakes, and he made a big one. He was guarding the blue line in the offensive zone, and when the puck came to him with pressure from the Blackhawks, rather than dump it down the boards, he threw it to his defensive partner at the time, Jon Merrill, but it was picked off. The Blackhawks took it down the ice with Faber and Merrill chasing, but they weren’t fast enough, and the opposing team scored to take the lead.

A mistake like that is a big one, but quite honestly, it’s made a lot in the NHL by rookies and veterans. If Faber had to make that turnover, he did it at the best time possible, the preseason when it can’t hurt his team, and he learns while on a big stage. That memory will be embedded in his head for some time, and you’ll be sure he won’t make it again anytime soon.

Wild’s Special Teams Rollercoaster

Luckily for the Wild, despite their tendency to go to the penalty box too many times once again in this preseason, their penalty kill stood firm. They killed off all four penalties called against them, and that number is fewer than in games past, but the Wild need to avoid the penalty box as much as possible.

Related: Wild Hope to Improve Power Play With King Addition

Many of their penalties were reckless, which can’t happen, or they’ll face the same problems as last season. Their penalty kill can’t hold out forever, especially if they do this every night. They also have to watch who they take penalties against; pushing a player like Bedard around will result in a penalty. He’s skilled enough to know when players will try to push him around a bit, and he knows how to draw penalties. Playing carefully around the bigger-name players will ensure they avoid the penalty box.

Latest News & Highlights

Their penalty kill thrived, but on the flip side of that, their power play did not. They had six opportunities, including a 5-on-3 that they failed to convert on. The Wild need to step up on their power play; their first unit of Kirill Kaprizov, Calen Addison, Mats Zuccarello, Matt Boldy, and Joel Eriksson Ek need to prove themselves and get some goals. It is just the preseason, but the sooner they get comfortable scoring, no matter the situation, the better they’ll do when it counts.

Wild’s Flower & Maroon Prove Themselves

Back to some good news: Fleury and Maroon had a great night. Fleury was strong in the net and didn’t play like a 38-year-old. He saved 27 of the 29 shots for a .931 save percentage and again stood on his head. While Fleury was being Fleury, Maroon got his shot with the full NHL lineup for the first time this preseason, and he looked great.

Marc-Andre Fleury, Minnesota Wild (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

He showed more of his offensive game than his physical style against the Blackhawks. He scored a goal on his only shot of the game off a great pass by Marco Rossi. Regarding his physical presence, he had just one hit and allowed his linemate Connor Dewar to take most of it instead with a fight and three hits.

Wild Finish Up Preseason

The Wild have had a good showing so far, with some clear areas to improve but some great success. In their final game on Saturday, Oct. 7, against the Dallas Stars, it’ll be interesting to see what adjustments they make to be ready for the regular season. That game will be their last chance in a competitive situation to make changes and mistakes without it costing them.

Hopefully, they’ll also break through on the power play and show they can be successful. Tempers flared in their first meeting against the Stars, and it’s expected to happen again. It would be great for the Wild to end the preseason on a win and take that motivation into the regular season, as a win is still a win regardless of points or not.