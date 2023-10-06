Coyotes Newcomers Looking To Make Immediate Impact

Entering the 2023 offseason, many questions loomed large for the Arizona Coyotes. The arena situation was far from resolved, and the team was steering into another rebuilding season. After making headlines at the NHL Draft taking Dmitri Simashev and Daniil But, the craziness had yet to begin. After the draft, general manager Bill Armstrong made various signings, hoping to advance the team’s success in 2023-24 and beyond. With that said, let’s see how the Coyotes newcomers can make an impact this season.

Matt Dumba

Matt Dumba was one of the last big-name free agents to sign, as he had to wait on several moving parts. Weighing his options, he had to see where Erik Karlsson would be dealt, as this would play a crucial role in where he’d be taking his talents. Once the Karlsson deal was finalized, he signed with the Coyotes on a one-year, $3.9 million contract. It was unexpected, but Dumba looks to immediately impact the team and revitalize his career.

Matt Dumba, Minnesota Wild (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

In 2017-18, Dumba had the best season of his career, defensively and offensively, where he recorded 50 points in 82 games. Since then, he has been unable to recapture his offensive presence and has struggled mightily. Now, in Arizona, he has a chance to make an immediate impact by being one of the top defenders on the team. He wasn’t the main guy with the Minnesota Wild, but he has a chance to be that with the Coyotes. During the preseason, he saw plenty of action on a pairing with J.J Moser, who has proven he can play important minutes each night. It’ll be important for Dumba to start off strong and make an adequate first impression as he looks to turn his career around in the desert.

“I know [the coaches] believe I have more in me,” he said. “I’ve built up my defensive game, they want to see that continue, they want to see that grow, but also I have more to give on the offensive side of the puck and being able to jump into plays. There’s a great group of forwards, they’re very skilled and can make plays and have vision, so I’m looking to be a part of those rushes and to capitalize on those chances I get.”

Travis Dermott

Travis Dermott was one of Armstrong’s later signings, as he inked him to a one-year, two-way deal worth $800,000. Entering training camp, it was assumed he’d be with the Tucson Roadrunners, but that doesn’t seem to be the case now. Last season with the Vancouver Canucks, he registered one goal in just 11 games played before he was injured the rest of the season with a concussion. However, he had a solid performance in the Global Series in Melbourne, Australia, and while he didn’t have any points, he was noticeable defensively.

Related: Coyotes: A Global Series Success Down Under

For Dermott’s whole career, he’s been rattled by injuries. As mentioned, he missed almost all of last season with a concussion. This isn’t a one-time deal, as he has seen plenty of injuries go down while he was with the Toronto Maple Leafs a few years back. He seems to constantly be out of the lineup, but in Arizona, he has a chance to change that. He’s currently battling for a roster spot with former first-round pick Victor Soderstrom. If he can edge out the Swedish defenseman, he has a massive opportunity in the desert. If Dermott makes the team, getting off to a hot start will be critical, along with maintaining his health across all 82 games.

Jason Zucker

Jason Zucker’s signing was arguably as shocking as Dumba’s, as entering free agency it was unclear how busy the Coyotes would be. They locked up Zucker on a one-year deal worth $5.3 million right as free agency started. This comes after he spent the past three seasons with the Pittsburgh Penguins. Zucker has been known as a goal scorer; the past season saw him total 27 goals in 78 games. When he’s healthy, he can be a dynamic playmaker, though he often times is injured.

Latest News & Highlights

However, the pros outweigh the cons. The mixture of talent and leadership Zucker has will propel and push players like Logan Cooley and Dylan Guenther, who don’t come close to the experience the 31-year-old has. So far during this preseason, his experience has been put to work, as he’s been on a line with Cooley and Guenther. Assuming that line stays intact heading into the season, it’ll be important for Zucker to guide both youngsters and ease them into the NHL.

Jason Zucker, Pittsburgh Penguins (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

“It was great. They are two extremely talented players,” Zucker said. “They’re going to be big parts of our team, both now and moving forward. For me, I’m just hoping I can help them through anything they need, but also, they’re great players so they’re going to help my game. Any time you play with some of the great, talented players, it’s going to be good.”

Yet again, the Coyotes signed another gritty player, this time in Alex Kerfoot. The former Maple Leaf is coming off a season where he posted a respectable 32 points while playing all 82 games. He was signed this offseason by Armstrong to a two-year contract worth $3.5 million. Similar to Zucker, the 29-year-old brings loads of experience to the team as he’s been in the playoffs the past few seasons. In Toronto, he sometimes played with the likes of Auston Matthews and Mitch Marner, some of the best in the NHL; while he won’t have those two this season, the pressure for him won’t nearly be as much in Arizona.

Kerfoot had his best year just two seasons ago, as he recorded 51 points in 82 games. If he can regain that play style, he could be a vital part of the Coyotes offense. Like the majority of the players who signed in Arizona during the summer, the future is bright, not only for the fans but for the players as well.

“It just feels like they’re in a different spot now. It feels like they’re trying to take the next step,” he said. “Being part of that change and helping grow the culture is fun to be a part of. Things are trending really well for this group, and I’m happy to be part of it.”

Sean Durzi

Of all the players on the list, Sean Durzi is the only one who was acquired in a trade. Days before the 2023 NHL Draft, the Coyotes took the opportunity to trade a 2024 second-round pick (Montreal Canadiens) to the Los Angeles Kings for Durzi. Last season with the Kings, he recorded 38 points in 72 games. While he is a defenseman, he is known for being dynamic in the offensive zone, joining the rush and creating a multitude of chances.

However, one of the major flaws in Durzi’s game is how he operates in the defensive zone. With the Kings last season, he struggled with turnovers and making mistakes that ultimately led to goals. The good news is he’s still just 24 years old, so there is lots of opportunity to grow his game in the desert. He’ll have just that as he’ll be operating under head coach Andre Tourigny, who seems to unlock his player’s best offensive abilities. The Mississauga, Ontario, native will look to have a strong start and develop his defensive game as the season progresses.

“One thing that [Tourigny] really touched on is the atmosphere in the organization, the character that everybody has, what they bring every single day, and it’s exciting,” Durzi said. “That kind of culture is really important for winning hockey games because it creates a winning culture where it’s exciting to come to the rink every day, and you want to compete for not only your teammates, but your coaches, too.”

Logan Cooley

A word commonly used to describe Cooley is dynamic, and watching the 19-year-old, it’s clear why. Last season with the Golden Gophers, he registered 60 points in 39 games and was one of their best players. However, that was in college; this season, he’ll be in the NHL, which houses the best players worldwide. He’s already made a highlight reel play with a spin-o-rama goal in Australia, but yet again, it was the preseason.

LOGAN COOLEY HAS ARRIVED ‼️ pic.twitter.com/vHGGzHWZuk — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) September 23, 2023

As previously mentioned, Cooley has been on a line with Guenther and Zucker. Both are playmakers, and Zucker has been playing in the NHL for quite some time and should provide Cooley with much insight and advice. Cooley is arguably the best prospect the Coyotes have had in the team’s history and will have a chance to showcase his skills this season. It’s uncertain how the season will pan out, but expect the Pittsburgh native to be right in the mix of the Calder Trophy race, which will have Leo Carlsson, Adam Fantilli, Connor Bedard, and Luke Hughes all competing.

Coyotes’ New Faces Looking for Hot Start

Two names that were not highlighted and signed with the Coyotes are Nick Bjustad and Troy Stecher, who are returning to the desert after being traded at the deadline. All these players listed above add another element to the Coyotes this season. Now, instead of thinking about who the first overall draft pick will be and where they will be picking, it’s now how good the team will be. The Coyotes finished with 70 points last season, and with an improved roster, they could be a dark horse for the playoffs.