2024 NHL Draft Rankings: Baracchini’s Way Too Early Top 32

It only feels like yesterday that the 2023 NHL Draft came to an end. With that draft in the books and the upcoming Hlinka Gretzky Cup to kick off the scouting season, it’s always a great time to look at the next crop of talent for the 2024 NHL Draft. While it may not be as deep as 2023, it should still produce a number of high-end talent, especially within the top-10.

This draft is headlined by two players with high-end upside and potential in Macklin Celebrini and Cole Eiserman. Celebrini being a dynamic offensive threat with his playmaking and ability to score anywhere on the ice and Eiserman has a shot that’s already at an NHL level. As of now Celebrini is going in as the top prospect, but Eiserman is the closest one to possibly challenge him for that spot.

Macklin Celebrini and Cole Eiserman (The Hockey Writers)

The biggest story lines, as we’ve talked about on THW’s Prospect Corner, is the amount of talent that will be coming from the backend as there are a number of high-end defensemen that could be taken in the first round. In this way too early ranking, there are 13 defenders in my first round, the highest being fourth and five making up my top-10. While the attention will be on Celebrini, Eiserman and even Ivan Demidov, this will be the draft of the defensemen.

For this ranking, I’ve done scouting reports on the top-16, with the rankings continuing after that. Now that the introduction is out of the way, let’s dive into my way too early top-32.

1. Macklin Celebrini, C, Boston University (NCAA)

While there was a lot of hype surrounding Connor Bedard at the 2023 NHL Draft, there should be quite a lot of talk for Macklin Celebrini heading into 2024. While he may not have the “generational talent” title, he’s definitely going to be an elite level player at the next level. He dominated the USHL with 46 goals and 86 points with the Chicago Steel last season.

From his soft hands and dangles to his pin-point accurate release of a shot, Celebrini is truly a dynamic force whenever he’s on the ice. He is a remarkable talent as he plays with great poise and displaying great IQ with his positioning and decision making. He’s always making things happen with and without the puck, showing his ability to play both ends of the ice. He’s aggressive on the attack and winning battles, showing his ability to always come out on top with the puck. He shows great patience and timing to create plays and his shot is truly on another level. Even if there’s the slightest gap on a bad angle, rest assure that the puck is finding its way in the back of the net as a result of his accuracy and power.

Macklin Celebrini finds the back of the net with little to no space to put Canada up by two! #U18MensWorlds pic.twitter.com/DV7ANTRmrS — TSN (@TSN_Sports) April 23, 2023

His play at the World U18 Championship definitely helped him get to the status as top prospect for this draft. Even though he’s recovering from shoulder surgery, heading to Boston University should improve his value.

2. Cole Eiserman, LW, USA U18 (NTDP)

Going from one top forward to another, Cole Eiserman is definitely a player that can challenge Celebrini for the top spot. While Celebrini has more of a refined game and possesses a great shot, the label as best shooter in this year’s class goes to Eiserman as he is absolutely dynamic when it comes to the accuracy and power within his shot. He’s extremely deceptive as he can change the angle of his shot in an instant and has the hands to still weave his way through traffic in order to get a shot off. He’s always in the right spot for a swift wrist shot or even to rip it with his heavy one-timer.

Cole Eiserman, USNTDP (Rena Laverty / USA Hockey’s NTDP)

Committed to the University of Minnesota, Eiserman alone had 97 goals in 2022-23 both in the NTDP and USHL. He had the second-best primary points per game of 1.82, behind only Bedard, and Eiserman was in his DY-1 season. Already drawing comparisons to two elite snipers in the league in Auston Matthews and Alex Ovechkin, Eiserman is definitely going to be finding the back of the net often when he makes the NHL.

3. Ivan Demidov, RW/C, SKA-1946 St. Petersburg (MHL)

This could definitely be up for debate, but when I’ve watched Ivan Demidov, he might be more dynamic than Matvei Michkov. When you watch Demidov play, you’re absolutely amazed and drawn into the high-end, elite level pace of play and skill that he possesses. He’s extremely deceptive and creative with his movements displaying great control of the puck, pulling off moves at break neck speed and fooling goaltenders and defenders. He has tremendous vision and strength to constantly drive hard to the net and attacking the high danger area.

Ivan Demidov (#91) is just ridiculous, seriously one of the best prospects in the world right now.#2024NHLDraft | 🎥 #MHL pic.twitter.com/0t06p5LSiB — Dylan Griffing (@GriffingDylan) September 30, 2022

He’s a very versatile offensive producer. Whether it’s his playmaking and puck distribution or his lethal and accurate shot, Demidov is a force to be reckoned with. He has soft hands and lightning quick reflexes to make moves at a quick pace. He’s exceptional at drawing in players and opening the ice up in order to make a play or get a swift wrist shot off. He truly is dynamic in every way.

4. Artyom Levshunov, RD, Green Bay Gamblers (USHL)

If there’s a top defender in this class, Artyom Levshunov is definitely the one who could be called first in 2024. He was absolutely impressive as a rookie defender for the Gamblers, finishing eighth in rookie scoring with 42 points. He’s already possessing a lot of qualities that makes him a dominant threat on both sides of the puck.

Levhsunov’s mobility, transitional play and two-way game instantly stands out. He’s such a smooth skater and has the ability to walk the line effectively when in the offensive zone. He has great awareness and IQ in the offensive zone, knowing when to jump into the play for a shot or keep plays alive along the boards. He can play a menacing defensive game with his physicality and one-on-one coverage in front of the net. He has the making to be a very impactful defenseman for the future.

5. Sam Dickinson, LD, London Knights (OHL)

There’s a good chance that Sam Dickinson is going to have a strong breakout season with the London Knights in his draft year. While his production may not jump off the page with 23 points in 62 games as a rookie defender in the Ontario Hockey League, he didn’t look out of place. Now, he has that opportunity to earn even more minutes and responsibilities.

Sam Dickinson, London Knights (Natalie Shaver/OHL Images)

Dickinson’s a very smooth and mobile two-way defender, displaying a great work ethic and compete level. He’s extremely effective when leading an attack and shows great composure making the right plays at key moments. It’s hard to find a 17-year-old defender who can show that consistency. He’s a strong playmaker and is just as effective within his own zone, showing great defensive awareness and gap control. He can be relied on in any situation and playing for Mark and Dale Hunter, he’s up for the increased work load.

6. Berkly Catton, C, Spokane Chiefs (WHL)

Selected first overall by the Chiefs in the 2021 Western Hockey League draft, Catton was extremely dynamic as a rookie with 55 points in 63 games. Catton has a tremendous work ethic, constantly battling for positioning and possession of the puck. He has great offensive instincts and vision knowing where to be at all times. He has great straight-line speed to create separation, as well as the hands and skill to play in tight spaces. He’s extremely smart, playing a responsible two-way game and being a factor in all situations.

7. Konsta Helenius, RW, Jukurit (Liiga)

Despite being a smaller forward, Helenius displays great compete and puck protection skills. He’s able to quickly get the inside edge with his speed and has the ability to constantly battle and engage on the forecheck. He has soft hands to pull off moves swiftly in tight spaces, displaying great control and patience. He’s always finding the open lanes and driving hard to the middle of the ice. He always wants to take control of a shift and be a difference maker. He has always been a standout player at international events, especially at the U17 Hockey Challenge with 11 points in seven games.

8. Henry Mews, RD, Ottawa 67’s (OHL)

No matter where he is on the ice, Mews is always noticeable in regards to his offensive game, compete level and responsible shut down defensive play. He has great hockey sense, knowing when to jump in and join a rush or carry the play with his smooth skating stride and agility. He’s a strong breakout passer and also has a heavy shot from the point. Defensively, he’s always pressuring opponents, cutting off routes and getting into lanes to break up plays. The fact that he can prioritize both aspects and not get caught positionally is extremely impressive. He had 12 goals and 31 points last season, expect those numbers to increase.

Henry Mews, Ottawa 67’s (Terry Wilson / OHL Images)

9. Aron Kiviharju, LD, HIFK (Liiga)

Once thought of as a potential first overall pick in this class, Kiviharju hasn’t quite stood out. Consider it a steep step in his development going to the pro level as consistency has been an issue at times, but overall, he continues to prove that he can play at the top level. Early on he displays the poise, maturity and confidence that makes him a household name. He’s a dynamic playmaker and driver who can process the game quickly and can adapt to any situation. He was extremely dominant at the U20 level with 50 points in 57 games and with a pro season under his belt, he should take big strides in his draft year.

10. Cole Hutson, LD, USA U18 (NTDP)

If you thought that Montreal Canadiens prospect Lane Hutson is a dynamic force, then you’ll definitely be amazed with his younger brother. He generates a burst of speed through the defensive and neutral zone and can attack the offensive with great intensity. He has excellent puck control and sees the ice very well in regards to his high-end playmaking abilities. Whether it’s breakouts or cross seams, he is extremely accurate with his passing. He had 68 points with the NTDP and was extremely dynamic and productive at the U18 Championship with 11 assists and 12 points, winning a gold medal for USA. Defensively, he struggles in his own end, but you can’t ignore his ability to move the puck swiftly and effectively.

11. Beckett Sennecke, RW, Oshawa Generals (OHL)

While watching Calum Ritchie for the 2023 NHL Draft, I was always drawn to the play of Sennecke as he was truly effective and engaging on every single play. He stood out even more and he was a year away from his draft season. He had a strong rookie season in the OHL with 55 points, finishing one point behind potential top 2025 prospect Michael Misa as the top rookie scorer in the league. He oozes skill and creativity when he has the puck, possessing great control and vision to spot teammates for timely plays and dangerous scoring chances. He has an underrated shot as he can get a shot off in an instant. He was a significant driver for the Generals offensively and he’ll look to do that again this season.

Rookie forward Beckett Sennecke already has four goals on the season. This one was the third period game winner for the @Oshawa_Generals on Friday 🎥 pic.twitter.com/jNTfu5OcdP — Ontario Hockey League (@OHLHockey) October 22, 2022

12. Tanner Howe, LW/C, Regina Pats (WHL)

Seen on a line at times with Bedard last season, Howe has an opportunity to continue to produce without the phenom by his side. He was extremely productive point wise as he had 85 points last season along with a strong P1/GP of 0.94. Standing at 5-foot-10, 181 pounds, he shows tremendous energy and work ethic on the forecheck and in puck battles. He has great hands in traffic and can execute a high degree of difficult passes with his playmaking as he’s very crafty. He isn’t afraid to shoot the puck as he has great accuracy and knows how to maintain space to be available for a scoring chance.

13. Zayne Parekh, RD, Saginaw Spirit (OHL)

While we’ve talked about a number of two-way, mobile defenseman, Parekh is a shoot first offensive minded defenseman. He finished third among rookies in goals with 21 behind Liam Greentree and Misa, which is extremely impressive. That alone helped set a record for most goals by a 16-year-old rookie defender. When he has the time and space, he isn’t afraid to take advantage of that, getting into position for a quick, accurate and powerful wrist shot. He has great speed and edges to engage on the cycle, does a great job to walk the line and is quick to work a give and go for passing plays or getting into a shooting lane.

14. Michael Hage, C, Chicago Steel (USHL)

Despite missing most of last season with a torn labrum, Hage would’ve had a strong season for the Steel as another dynamic centreman along with Celebrini. It was looking like it as he had 10 points in 13 games. Hage has excellent vision, IQ and skill as he can take control of a game and change the outcome. He’s a strong two-way threat, as he can anticipate to break up plays defensively and can quickly counter with his speed and skating. From his shot to his slick puck skills and hand eye coordination, he’s always a threat creating quality chances and getting great looks on net.

Michael Hage has elite skill, and he displays his tremendous hand-eye coordination on this tip. Every time I watch him play he finds the net. Dynamic offensive game breaker for the JRC. #2022OHLDraft #OHLDraft pic.twitter.com/xt2dYIciHV — Ryan McArthur (@ryanpmcarthur) October 2, 2021

15. Maxim Massé, RW, Chicoutimi Saguenéens (QMJHL)

The 2023 Quebec Major Junior Hockey League rookie of the year is a dynamic and versatile goal scorer, leading all rookies in goals (29) and points (62) last season. Massé is extremely dangerous in the offensive zone, playing with a great amount of power and strength. Whether he’s buzzing around the net for loose pucks, driving hard to the net or unleashing a wicked wrist shot from far out, he’s got one thing in mind and that’s finding the back of the net. If he’s able to work on his skating and top speed, he’ll be even more dangerous as he’ll have even more of an edge on defenders to create more space for himself.

16. Igor Chernyshov, LW, MHK Dynamo Moskva (MHL)

Chernyshov had an impressive first season in the MHL as a 17-year-old, putting up 38 points in 38 games. He plays with a great level of compete and energy, wanting to control the play every shift. He’s a smart and agile playmaker but also has a great shot, displaying patience to find the open space. He utilizes the whole surface in the offensive zone, engaging in puck battles, anticipating plays and providing support for his teammates. He has a good defensive game, showing great habits and positioning away from the puck.

17. Michael Brandsegg-Nygård, RW, Mora IK (HockeyAllsvenskan)

18. Charlie Elick, RD, Brandon Wheat Kings (WHL)

19. Liam Greentree, RW, Windsor Spitfires (OHL)

20. Ryder Ritchie, RW, Prince Albert Raiders (WHL)

21. Anthony Cristoforo, RD, Windsor Spitfires (OHL)

22. Adam Jiricek, RD, HC Plzen U20 (Czechia)

23. Zeev Buium, LD, USA U18 (NTDP)

24. Sacha Boisvert, C, Muskegon Lumberjacks (USHL)

25. Andrew Basha, LW, Medicine Hat Tigers (WHL)

26. Will Skahan, LD, USA U18 (NTDP)

27. Alexander Zetterberg, C, Örebro HK J20 (Nationell)

28. Veeti Väisänen, LD, KooKoo (Liiga)

29. Cayden Lindstrom, Medicine Hat Tigers (WHL)

30. Emil Hemming, LW/RW, TPS (Liiga)

31. Carter Yakemchuk, RD, Calgary Hitmen (WHL)

32. Justin Poirier, RW, Baie-Comeau Drakkar (QMJHL)

