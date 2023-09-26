Fleury Has Been a Stabilizing Force for the Minnesota Wild

Marc-Andre Fleury, the seasoned goaltender known for his remarkable saves and consistency, is standing at a crossroads in his illustrious NHL career. At 38 years old, the decision to retire or continue playing holds significant weight, not just for Fleury himself, but for the entire hockey world. Let’s delve into his impressive NHL career and impact on the Minnesota Wild over the past two seasons.

Fleury’s Individual Excellence

Fleury’s journey in the NHL has been nothing short of spectacular. His career, which has spanned over two decades, is adorned with numerous accolades and milestones. Most notably, Fleury boasts three Stanley Cup victories with the Pittsburgh Penguins, where he spent an incredible 13 seasons. These championships underscore his ability to rise to the occasion during the most critical moments of the game, solidifying his reputation as a clutch goaltender.

Beyond team success, Fleury’s accomplishments shine brightly. He was awarded the Vezina Trophy in the 2020-21 season, a testament to his exceptional goaltending abilities. Winning this prestigious award cements his place among the elite goaltenders in NHL history. His ability to consistently perform at an elite level, even as he approaches his 40s, is a testament to his enduring skill and passion for the game.

NHL Records & Milestones

Fleury’s legacy in the NHL extends to the record books. He currently sits in third place on the NHL’s all-time wins list, a remarkable achievement that places him among the likes of goaltending legends Martin Brodeur and Patrick Roy. His 544 career wins are a testament to his consistency and his ability to be a reliable anchor for his teams in the crease. Fleury’s longevity and ability to adapt his game over the years highlight his dedication to his craft.

Minnesota Wild Era

Fleury’s journey took an interesting turn when he joined the Wild in the 2021-22 season, following a deadline trade from the Chicago Blackhawks. Following the trade, he provided stability in the crease, something that the Wild had been lacking for some time until his arrival. His play earned him a two-year contract extension following the conclusion of the 2021-22 season.

Marc-Andre Fleury, Minnesota Wild (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

In his first full season with the Wild, Fleury brought his wealth of experience and skill to the team, becoming a stabilizing force in the crease. He finished the 2022-23 season with a 24-16-4 record, boasting a .908 save percentage (SV%) and a 2.85 goals-against average (GAA). He dealt with some injuries and fierce competition for the net from his goalie partner Filip Gustavsson.

Gustavsson won the net to start the 2023 Playoffs and performed very well in his first-ever playoff start. This left Fleury as the backup for much of the first-round series, somewhere that he is not used to being. Heading into the final season of his two-year contract, Fleury is projected to be the backup and mentor to Gustavsson.

The Future Awaits

As Fleury enters his second full season with the Wild, the hockey world eagerly anticipates a retirement decision. His candid approach to the matter, choosing to assess his physical and mental condition as the season progresses, reflects his commitment to making the right choice for himself and his team. Regardless of his decision, Fleury’s legacy as one of the NHL’s most accomplished goaltenders is secure, and his impact on the Wild over the past two seasons has been substantial.

His career is a testament to his unwavering dedication, remarkable consistency, and unparalleled skill. His impact on the Wild over the past two seasons has been profound, and he remains a beloved figure in the world of hockey. Whether he chooses to continue his career or hang up his skates, one thing is certain: Fleury will forever be remembered as a goaltending legend.