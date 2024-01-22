4 Depth Defensemen the Flyers Should Pursue This Offseason

Defense has been one of the biggest strengths of the Philadelphia Flyers this season, but they have some choices to make with three of their eight roster defenders being eligible for unrestricted free agency in the summer. If they choose to trade them, there will be holes in the defense that will need to be filled.

The Flyers have a good core of defensemen for the time being but could use a depth player if they aren’t keen on extending some of their veterans. Which free-agent defenders should the Flyers be targeting this summer?

Jalen Chatfield

Starting with Jalen Chatfield, he is just 27 years of age and hasn’t truly gotten to blossom due to playing just under 15 minutes of ice time per game with the Carolina Hurricanes this season. In his limited role, he has been exceptional. If he doesn’t get extended by Carolina, he should have quite a few teams calling for him — the Flyers should be one of them.

Jalen Chatfield of the Hurricanes (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

In 39 games this season, Chatfield has had solid production. His 12 points in 39 games are great for his ice time, while his 5-on-5 on-ice expected goals percentage of 57.4 ranks 12th out of 254 defenders who have played 100 or more minutes at 5-on-5. Better yet, his on-ice expected goals against per 60 at 5-on-5 of 1.95 is seventh in that same group, showing his defensive prowess.

He’s achieving these numbers against depth players playing depth minutes, so they should be taken with a grain of salt. With that aside, the Flyers should consider signing him. He’s a good player being underused on an elite Hurricanes team.

Jaycob Megna

Though the Chicago Blackhawks have been the worst team in the NHL this season next to the San Jose Sharks, Jaycob Megna is having an incredible season thus far. While he only has nine games under his belt, he’s been a defensive wizard and should be coveted by many teams in free agency. Thankfully, his stock still isn’t that high for whatever reason. Though he’s the only left-handed defenseman on this list, the Flyers should inquire about him if he doesn’t sign an extension with Chicago.

It might come as a shock to those who haven’t followed Chicago at all, but Megna has been one of the best shutdown defensemen in the entire NHL, not just with his team. Of those who have played 100 minutes at 5-on-5 this season, he ranks 17th-best at on-ice expected 5-on-5 goals against per 60 minutes with just 2.05.

The lack of competition he has faced as a depth defender should absolutely be put into question, but he’s playing just under 18 minutes each game with it not being the first time he’s had this type of defensive success. He’s been an analytical darling for quite some time, but his former Seattle Kraken squad simply had too many bodies to make him useful, leading to his eventual placement on waivers this season.

Megna should garner significant interest, but it’s not likely for that to happen if no team offered as much as a seventh-round draft pick in exchange for his services. He’d be a good everyday defenseman for the Flyers, especially if they’re lean in that department next season.

Vincent Desharnais

The Edmonton Oilers are not the same team they started out the season as — they have been one of the NHL’s best teams since hiring Kris Knoblauch to be their head coach, and their all-around game has excelled. Defense has been one of the Oilers’ strengths recently, and Vincent Desharnais is no exception to that. Despite being just 27 years of age, there is a chance he could hit the free agency market. If he becomes available, the right-handed defender would be a tremendous option for the Orange and Black.

Vincent Desharnais of the Oilers (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Among the 254 defenders who have played at least 100 minutes at 5-on-5, Desharnais ranks seventh in expected on-ice goal share at 59.4 percent. In addition, he is fourth in the league in on-ice expected goals against per 60 at 5-on-5 at an elite 1.90. Though his competition is weaker than a top-pairing defender and he is playing under 15 minutes of ice time each game, it cannot be denied that he has been elite in his role.

There is a chance that Desharnais is a product of the Oilers’ eliteness as a collective, but he individually has soared above some of his teammates. At this point, he projects to be a fantastic depth defenseman for the foreseeable future, regardless of what team he plays for. Edmonton should give him an extension, but in the off chance that he becomes available for other teams to target, the Flyers should be all over him. He’d be the perfect third-pairing defenseman for Philadelphia and could translate his play even with a slightly larger share of ice time.

Mark Friedman

Ending with a former Flyer, Mark Friedman is still just 28 and has been fantastic for the Vancouver Canucks this season in his limited role. The right-handed shot has only appeared in 18 games with Vancouver and holds an average of just 12:23 of ice time, he was one of his team’s better depth players. He might not be useful beyond being a sixth or seventh defender, but that doesn’t mean he shouldn’t be targeted.

Mark Friedman, formerly with the Pittsburgh Penguins (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Looking at the same 100-minute minimum at 5-on-5, Friedman is right up there with a 54.0 percent expected goal share at 43rd in the NHL among defenders. The Canucks have been tremendous on defense, but he has done his part to contribute.

Friedman hasn’t played an NHL game since Nov. 30 of this season, so he might get little consideration from any team. With the success he had in his role with the Canucks, he at least deserves some consideration from teams. He wouldn’t be a roster staple, but he could come in handy if injuries are present and some defenders underachieve.

The Flyers have excelled this season due to the play in their defensive zone, and that would continue with some of these signings in theory. Some good candidates could see free agency and sign with the Flyers, and it’s not too soon to heavily consider that with the trade deadline looming.