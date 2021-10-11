Flyers Weekly: Hart, Preseason Wrap Up & Roster Cuts

The Philadelphia Flyers have wrapped up their preseason schedule, but training camp isn’t over just yet. This past week has seen the team play three games and have good looks at practice. Players have been noticing the work their goalie has been putting in to take their team back to the playoffs. Plus, there were more cuts from earlier in the week.

Flyers Have Rough End to Preseason

The Flyers only played the minimum of six preseason games and ended with a record of 2-3-1. In the past week, they won the first game of a back-to-back at home, defeating the Boston Bruins in overtime, then dropped the second game in New York against the Islanders. They finished the week with a loss in a back and forth game with the Washington Capitals, 5-3.

Claude Giroux, Philadelphia Flyers and Alex Ovechkin, Washington Capitals (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Preseason records aren’t the best way to tell if a team is going to be good come regular season because some teams have more competition for spots in the lineup, and the coaches need to evaluate that further. Other teams are more set and just need to figure out their line combinations.

Flyers Cut Roster Down Even More

Earlier this week, the Flyers cut their roster down even more, releasing or sending down 10 more players.

Sent to Lehigh Valley Phantoms:

Linus Sandin

Morgan Frost

Tyson Foerster

Isaac Ratcliffe

Linus Hogberg

Placed on waivers for purpose of being sent to Lehigh Valley:

Adam Clendening

Gerry Mayhew

German Rubtsov

Connor Bunnaman

Released from professional tryout (PTO):

Cal O’Reilly

With Morgan Frost being someone that everybody expected to start the season with the team, Cam Atkinson had positive and encouraging things to say about his future teammate.

“… you can obviously tell he’s got a lot of skill … and as a young guy, just do what you do and go down there and look at it as a positive, go just dominate and get that confidence because when we want him. We want him as a top-6 guy to come and contribute and feel good.” – Cam Atkinson

Young players can always learn from being cut from training camp, and it doesn’t mean the end for them. They could be called up very soon. As Atkinson said, go down and get your confidence up and dominate, because the skill for Frost is there. Maybe he’ll be able to get into games for the Flyers before Kavin Hayes comes back from injury. Then or late in the season would be the best windows for him to get games in.

Flyers’ Players Confident in Hart

It starts in goal, and Carter Hart must have a season to be proud of if the Flyers are going to make a push for playoffs and take the next step in becoming contenders. Scott Laughton speaks on the importance of Hart having a bounce-back season in 2021-22.

“It’s important for everyone and plays into the end goal of everyone being better than they were. Excited to see what he brings and he looks really good in practice every time I’ve seen him.” – Scott Laughton

Carter Hart, Philadelphia Flyers (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

It’s one thing to look good in practice, but it’s another to transfer that to games. Practice isn’t worth nothing, though. It could be a glimpse of things to come for Hart in the crease once the tempo ramps up in the regular season (“Carter Hart continues to perform, clarifying the Robin Lehner-Alain Vigneault situation and more: 10 things”, The Athletic, Oct. 5, 2021). This is hopeful because at least he’s not looking rough in the net and having trouble stopping pucks like last season. Atkinson also has nothing but positive things to say about his new goalie.

“He looked sharp, so it’s good to have him out there. He goes about his business the right way…he comes and is ready to work every single day.” Cam Atkinson

Atkinson was only able to see Hart from another team’s perspective, but since he’s gotten a chance to be around him up close, he’s noticed the work that he’s been putting in to have a much better season and help the team out. Not only have multiple players said he looks great so far in training camp, but seeing how a guy works hard is inspiring and ensures confidence.

The Flyers hope that with some longer practices and focus on tidying things up, the regular season can kick-off to a better start than how the preseason went. Hart is looking primed to have a totally different season, and Frost and other prospects look to climb their way right back to the NHL.